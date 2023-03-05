Dallas, TX

"Don't you have any food at home?" waitress looks down on dad with clean plate

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbqn9_0l8TN9BP00
Photo bySteven CleghornonUnsplash

Going out to celebrate an anniversary at an elegant restaurant is a great chance to think about memories, remind your partner how much you love them, and savor some tasty dishes.

But what do you do when the whole experience becomes stressful because your server doesn't approve of you eating everything on your plate? And worse, how should you react if they actually ask you how long it's been since your last meal?

My friend Dana has been married to her husband, James, for 22 years. They have four sons together, and Dana has been a housewife all these years to make sure they had a happy home and all their kids were well looked after.

Now that all their sons have left to study in college, the couple's house is quieter, and they also get a chance to think again about their love. They celebrate each anniversary, but James felt like it was time to go on a few more dates and remind themselves of how it used to be in the beginning, before they were parents.

"I want to remind Dana how much I care about her, and we're not too old for dates. We cook at home most of the time, but she deserves a break and a romantic night out. Just like we used to have them in our first year of marriage, once we got back from our honeymoon," James said.

They've started going out every Friday and Sunday in Dallas, Texas, and sometimes Dana will also ask James out for a spontaneous lunch at a new restaurant.

"I like surprises too, so it's great if she wants to go someplace new in the middle of the week," James said.

Their new rhythm of life and seeing their kids just once every two months and during the holidays allowed them to focus more on each other. And Dana realized that her husband had been left out for so long because she was worried about being a good mom only.

"I didn't mean to do it, but now I understand I should have paid more attention to what James wanted. I'm lucky he never looked somewhere else, and I could always trust him. But now's a good time to start being more attentive and show him how much he still means to me," Dana said.

Since they began eating and dancing at different places, they got the chance to see different restaurants. And last Friday they wanted to go to a particularly elegant French restaurant.

They came on time for their reservation and were promptly seated. As they ordered their appetizers and main courses, they had their drinks and talked about their next day trip. All went well until the main courses arrived at their table.

The waitress spilled James's drink on the tablecloth and didn't offer any solution.

"She didn't even say she was sorry. She just turned her back to us and left when we asked what she could do about it. We decided to let it go and still have a good time. We just put some tissues on the spot and went on with our talk," James said.

Once they were done, they waited for their desserts to come. The same waitress came over to take away their plates, and she stopped in surprise when she looked at James's plate.

"Don't you have any food at home?" she asked him, seeing he had cleaned up his plate and eaten everything. James felt embarrassed by such a reaction, but his wife immediately answered her.

"Not French food. Any problem with that?" Dana said. The waitress offered no reply and went to get their desserts, but Dana wasn't happy with what had just happened.

She asked to talk to the manager, and in a few minutes, she came over. Once the manager learned about the incident, she called the waitress and asked her to apologize. After she left, she told the couple there would be no need to pay for the main courses or to leave a tip.

"We did just that. We paid for the appetizers, our drinks, and the desserts. And we felt doubtful about coming there again. We were dressed nicely, and that remark about how much I ate was offensive," James said.

They got up, took their coats, and walked outside toward the parking lot to drive home. However, they heard shouting from behind them before they got too far from the restaurant. The waitress was coming after them looking annoyed.

"You don't have food at home, and you can't even leave a tip. Why did you come here? To make fun of my working time?" she asked.

That was when James got upset and let her know what her manager had said.

"I asked if she wanted to go inside so I would let the manager know what she'd just done. She looked surprised and didn't add anything," he recalls.

"'She kind of took little steps backward and kept frowning at us. Once it was clear she wouldn't follow us or shout anymore, we turned out backs to her and went to our car. This was the strangest experience I've had having dinner anywhere," Dana said.

What do you think about this situation? Was the waitress right in expecting a tip anyway despite the way she'd behaved to James? Would you go back to a restaurant where you've been treated this way, or is it somewhere to avoid permanently?

