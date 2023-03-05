"I don't want to be an aunt for her baby; she's not even married to my brother," woman avoids being related to child

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Choosing one partner to raise a family with usually implies getting engaged, preparing a wedding, and inviting two families to the ceremony as they connect and bond to form one bigger family.

But what happens when kids come sooner than expected, marriage hasn't been discussed at all, and your spouse's siblings don't feel like they're related to you or the baby? Should families go beyond weddings, and do siblings have to get closer to each other when one of them has kids?

My friend Tina has been dating her boyfriend Sam for five years. They met in college in Phoenix, Arizona, and kept seeing each other. In the beginning, they were very good friends and did all their study projects together. After six months, Sam asked her out, and they've been dating ever since.

"He's very positive and always has something nice to say about the people around him. Sam doesn't criticize me and wants to help me achieve my goals. And each time we're together, I'm happy, and I can be myself," Tina said.

They met each other's parents and siblings and went to every family party together. Somehow, everyone expected them to get engaged and married, but it hasn't happened yet.

"I don't know why we're not married. My mom asked me so many times, but I didn't have an explanation. We just didn't feel we had to or that it would improve our relationship in any way. We're together, and that's all that matters," Tina said.

It all went well for three years, and once that time passed, they decided to rent an apartment together. That helped them save on bills, and they also began thinking about a family and a permanent relationship.

"Sam and I had always thought about having kids, but we weren't sure how long we should wait, so we would be ok if I had to stay home and look after our family. And being a mom wasn't connected to being a wife. I just wanted our family without any stress about a proposal, an engagement ring, or planning a ceremony and getting a dress. Just us two was good enough for me," Tina said.

They celebrated the day they decided to go out as an anniversary of their relationship, and they were content and comfortable living in their home. Sam's siblings didn't approve of this situation, though.

His sister, Martha, particularly avoided visiting them at home or bringing up traditional values whenever they were around because she felt they didn't respect them.

"I have three kids, and I don't want them to think that what Sam is doing is right. He can choose to live like that, but I want nothing to do with it. And it doesn't mean I don't like Tina, either. She's great to be around, but just for daily chats or cooking. I can't let her talk too much to my sons and daughter because they might get the wrong ideas from her," Martha said.

Four months ago, Tina and Sam unexpectedly found out they would be parents. Once Tina realized she was pregnant, she wanted to celebrate with her parents, brothers, and all of Sam's family. While the grandparents were all excited, their siblings' reactions varied a lot.

Tina's sisters offered to help her so she won't get too tired, and they also said they would look after the baby if she and Sam needed time together. Sam's brothers congratulated them but were a bit confused when they asked if they were finally getting married, and Sam and Tina said no.

"We're not going to rush into marriage because we're having a baby. I know it happens sometimes, but that wasn't what we thought about at all. We were just happy and wanted to enjoy those moments together," Tina said.

Martha, Sam's sister, was more critical than anyone else. In her opinion, having a baby with no intention of getting married is not taking responsibility for what happened.

She didn't offer any support to Sam or Tina, and she doesn't consider she's related to their baby unless there is a wedding.

"I don't want to be an aunt for her baby; she's not even married to my brother. Why should I have to say I agree with what they're doing? It's not ok, and they're going to see that later. Their kids will take it from them that they don't have to commit to anyone, and the family they want will have no foundation," Martha said.

Tina was surprised by her reaction, but she and Sam won't change their mind.

"I know she was raised differently, and I won't hold it against her. It's ok if she disapproves. I don't like everything about her life either. We just need to respect each other's livers. Saying she's not the baby's aunt is different, though. That's not kind, and I hope she didn't mean it," Tina said.

Sam's parents talked to Martha and tried to make her see the baby would still look up to her as an aunt even if she wasn't happy about Tina and Sam not getting married, but she's determined to ignore any connection.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Martha to feel like she doesn't have to be the baby's aunt just because she thinks Sam and Tina should get married? Should Tina avoid her until she apologizes and decides to be a part of her baby's life regardless of the couple's choices about marriage?