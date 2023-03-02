"She found someone else 4 years ago; do I keep waiting?" Husband still thinks about wife after affair

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTLS6_0l5P11Dr00
Photo byAmir EsrafilionUnsplash

Deciding to get married and making a commitment to your partner is often a permanent bond based on love, trust, and determination. But what do you do when the love you've been looking for suddenly goes away? Should you give your spouse another chance after they look somewhere else, or is there no point in waiting if they have already lost your trust?

My friend Matthew has been married to his wife Sarah for eight years. They haven't seen much of each other lately since they've been separated for four years, but he's still considering whether their marriage can be happy again.

They met in college in Phoenix, Arizona, and started out as friends. After a few weeks, they began dating and going to parties.

They also traveled together and had fun at family get-togethers, where almost everybody looked at them like the ideal couple.

"Our parents and all our relatives were sure we'd get married and be together permanently. We just got along so well and laughed a lot. Everything I liked, she did too, and when we didn't know something, we learned it together. We wanted to raise a family and love each other for a long time," Matthew said.

They kept dating for two years to be sure they had the same goals, and once they got better-paying jobs, Matthew proposed to her.

"I felt so stressed out. I mean, I wanted to propose sooner, but I also wanted to get a ring she would really like, not just anything. When I changed to a better job, I could afford it, and she was so happy," Matthew said.

Sarah said yes, and they decided to have their wedding in two months.

"We didn't want to wait any longer. We'd dated for quite a long time, so having a simple ceremony couldn't be that difficult. We just wanted to start our life together," Sarah said.

With their parents' help, the wedding took place on the date they chose, and they had their closest friends and loved ones by their side as they tied the knot.

Once they moved into their new home, Matthew and Sarah began thinking about having a family.

"She felt it was too soon to be parents, so I agreed to wait a few years until she was ready. In the meantime, we could save more and make memories together. It didn't matter when we had kids; I just wanted her to be happy," Matthew said.

The first three years of their marriage were spent focusing on their careers, planning travels, and making sure their parents had all the support they needed.

After their third anniversary, something started to change between them.

"I couldn't tell what it was or what I'd done. She just started to be distant. She also pointed out every little thing I forgot and got impatient if I didn't cook dinner when she worked late. The presents I got her also didn't make her smile; she just told me I needed to look into more valuable things and that I couldn't just get her something that wasn't worth much. Prices didn't matter to her before, but now she only thanked me for a gift when it was something expensive," Matthew said.

His wife also began going to the salon every day; she got rid of half the clothes she had and bought new ones.

"Sarah kept saying it was about looking the part for her job since she'd been promoted recently and was supervising a large team, but it felt like something else was going on," Matthew said.

When things stayed the same for a month, he decided it was time to find the reason for the change in his wife's behavior.

"I took half the day off from work and drove to her office. I waited for an hour, and then I saw her come out with a man. She was holding flowers, and they were very close. He didn't look like any of the coworkers I knew. I drove slowly after them, and they went to a house. They went in and stayed there for several hours. She came home very late that night, after 10 p.m., and told me there had been an unexpected birthday party at the office," Matthew said.

He told her what he'd seen and asked who the man was. Sarah admitted she hadn't been working late and told her husband she'd been seeing someone else.

The man visited her daily at the office to bring her presents and flowers, and they spent their afternoons together. She hadn't been doing any overtime for the past four months.

"She wasn't worried about losing me; instead, she asked what I wanted to let her go. She didn't even apologize or ask for another chance. I couldn't say anything; I felt it couldn't come to this after three years together," Matthew said.

Sarah didn't speak to him much over the following weeks, and once a month and a half passed, she let him know she was packing her things and moving with the other man.

"She didn't mention divorce, just getting separated. I agreed because I had no choice. I asked her if she might reconsider so we could be together again, but she didn't answer me," Matthew said.

Four years have passed since his wife moved away, and none of them asked for a divorce. Sarah ended her relationship with the man she left Matthew for but has since been dating someone else. Matthew isn't sure if he should still wait for her to come back or if their marriage no longer has a chance.

"She left him, so that didn't last. But even when that happened, she didn't call me or anything. She just moved on and dated again. She found someone else 4 years ago; do I keep waiting? What if she keeps finding other men, and I'm never on her mind at all?" Matthew said.

He keeps sending her money from time to time, and Sarah accepts it, but they haven't spoken for longer than 5 minutes since the day she left.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Sarah to keep searching for a different love even if she's still married? Should Matthew give up on her and accept their marriage ended the day she left him?

