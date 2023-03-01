Woman on boyfriend: "Why wouldn't I go out with other men? He hasn't proposed"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIVQb_0l2fQagw00
Photo byOSPAN ALIonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being in a relationship with someone usually means you're only going out with them and trying to figure out if you want to be together permanently, get engaged, or get married and have a life together.

What happens when you can't have all their time, and you need to wait until they're not busy seeing other people but still say they only care about you?

Does a relationship have to be only about two people, or is it acceptable to let your partner keep looking while maintaining your relationship is what matters most to them?

My friend Anthony has been going out with his girlfriend Nina for five years. They met in high school and stayed friends until their first year of college in New York.

"Once we were in college, we felt we were both grown-up and could value being together and thinking about a future for our relationship. I didn't want to get married too soon without first knowing she wanted the same things I did. Getting to know each other while dating for longer made sense to both of us, so we agreed to do that for as long as it took without setting any time when we had to get engaged or married. Whenever it happened, it would be fine as long as we were happy and comfortable," Anthony said.

They went to parties, met each other's families, and planned trips with their siblings and parents. One year after they began dating, Anthony asked Nina to move in together, but she told him she wasn't ready for such a step.

"For her, living together was for engaged or married couples. We were neither, so she said we should wait until our commitment was permanent enough. I agreed and didn't pressure her to live with me. We were together every day anyway, so it wasn't like we were too long apart," Anthony said.

Nina was excited each time they traveled, and she knew her family liked Anthony.

"It was great how he could always make my mom laugh, and my brothers kept asking when he was coming over. We were all a family, even without a proposal. I loved that about Anthony," Nina said.

As it turns out, liking everything about her boyfriend didn't mean she didn't want to see other men too. To her, being in a relationship with him wasn't like an end to other dates.

"Why wouldn't I go out with other men? He hasn't proposed to me, and until that happened, we were both able to look around without any issues," Nina said.

And she didn't do it while Anthony was away or told him she was working or seeing friends. Nina let him know clearly that she was dating other people.

At the same time, she assured him that she cared about him the most. Anthony isn't dating other women besides Nina, so he was confused when he heard she still needed different options.

At the moment, Nina goes out with two other men, and Anthony can see her whenever they don't take up her time.

"We're in a relationship, and she goes out with two other men; she says she loves me. But how can she go and have dinner or dance with other men knowing I'd like to be with her and enjoy all our time together?" Anthony said.

And the situation can't be easily fixed with a proposal either. Nina said she'd like to date Anthony and everyone else for at least two more years until she's ready to commit and think about a wedding.

To her, a marriage needs a careful balancing of all options, and she's not about to hurry into it, no matter how excited her family is about Anthony.

"I know I haven't proposed, but she said it's too early yet. So how can I fix this? I can't keep calling every day and checking if she's available. Now she goes away on some weekends too, so my time with her gets less and less. This is so unfair. And all the time, she tells me she thinks I am the only one for her. How can I think about our marriage while I'm worried about all the other men she might get interested in?" Anthony said.

Nina isn't willing to avoid any other dates for now. When Anthony asked her to just be with him, she told him she wouldn't accept any pressure or attempts to decide for her.

She also encouraged him to date other women too. In her opinion, that's the only way he can be sure he really wants to marry her and be together permanently.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Nina to avoid giving all her time to Anthony? Should Anthony start dating other women, too, since his girlfriend is often going out to dinner with different men?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york# love# relationships# family# couple

Comments / 22

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
96K followers

More from Amy Christie

Dallas, TX

"Don't you have any food at home?" waitress looks down on dad with clean plate

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out to celebrate an anniversary at an elegant restaurant is a great chance to think about memories, remind your partner how much you love them, and savor some tasty dishes.

Read full story
46 comments

"I don't want to be an aunt for her baby; she's not even married to my brother," woman avoids being related to child

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing one partner to raise a family with usually implies getting engaged, preparing a wedding, and inviting two families to the ceremony as they connect and bond to form one bigger family.

Read full story
38 comments

"I asked him to pay rent; he left and took my ring," bill sharing ends engagement

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting engaged and choosing a wedding date usually means you're sure you want to be together permanently and have set common goals as a couple.

Read full story
34 comments

"He wants me to have a baby and go to work, so his mom can raise our child," wife is doubtful about husband's plans

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family with your spouse is one of the most fulfilling things after getting married and making a home together. But what do you do when you learn your partner wants to have kids just so their parents can have a new purpose?

Read full story
66 comments

"She can't have other men as friends; she can look after me and our home," husband won't have his wife seeing any men

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding and making your marriage ceremony special will need lots of support, patience, and love from both families, which are now turning into a larger one.

Read full story
132 comments

"I won't look after the kids so she can see her boyfriend," man refuses to support his ex's relationship

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending one marriage while you still have kids won't be the same as divorcing your partner before you start raising a family. In this case, you can't avoid all contact with them, and you will still have to see them from time to time, particularly when agreeing on a schedule for visiting your kids or having them for a sleepover.

Read full story
34 comments
Phoenix, AZ

"I forgot my wallet; my toddler stayed with the waiter," dad leaves son at restaurant to get money for dinner

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Taking your kids to eat at a new restaurant can get quite stressful for parents if they want to avoid drawing attention to themselves when their child isn't happy about what they can have, or they shout or ask loudly for something else.

Read full story
158 comments

"She found someone else 4 years ago; do I keep waiting?" Husband still thinks about wife after affair

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding to get married and making a commitment to your partner is often a permanent bond based on love, trust, and determination. But what do you do when the love you've been looking for suddenly goes away? Should you give your spouse another chance after they look somewhere else, or is there no point in waiting if they have already lost your trust?

Read full story
6 comments

"He has to forget his wife and bring me his son," woman wants her boyfriend to have another family with her

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a family while looking for another relationship makes things much more difficult if you have to deal with your spouse and a new partner. How far can you go in respecting another partner's wishes, and is it fair for them to expect you to move in before you get a divorce and make your kids part of the new relationship as well?

Read full story
100 comments
Phoenix, AZ

"He's wealthy but never spends anything on me; he just pays for meals," fiancee confused about expenses

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting engaged and planning your wedding is an important step in a relationship. It shows commitment to having a life together, shared goals, and wanting to raise a family together. But what do you do when money becomes a reason for doubt or arguments?

Read full story
55 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm having a baby in 3 weeks; he may not be the dad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Welcoming your first baby with your spouse is an exciting time in a couple's life as two families come together to support the couple and prepare everything needed for the little one. But what do you do when you know there's a chance your spouse might not be the father of your baby?

Read full story
6 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He won't let his wife go; he loves me and her money"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing one partner to commit to and plan a life together turns into something different when they can't give you their whole time and have no intention of doing so.

Read full story
6 comments

Husband on wife: "She can't make my daughter call her mom; I chose her for that"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time when you're already a parent leads to different expectations. It's not just about how much you love your new partner; you also look closely into how they get along with your kids and the way they can make memories together.

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Teen on parents: "I sleep on the couch in the living room; how can I study if they keep disturbing me?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having fewer bedrooms than kids will add a lot of tension to family life, and parents will often have a hard time finding a solution that makes everyone happy.

Read full story
42 comments

Man on wife and girlfriend: "I love them both; they don't want me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you get married, everyone else usually expects to see you only with your spouse. And if you show up to parties or just go out eating with someone else, there will be doubts about your commitment and love.

Read full story
10 comments

Husband on wife: "After 8 years, I found out I'm not our son's dad; do I divorce?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trusting your partner and giving them love, patience, and affection for several years is part of the commitment included in marriage. But what can you do if, after all that time, you find out they didn't feel the same way or they avoided telling you something that would have made you leave so much sooner?

Read full story
68 comments

Husband on wife: "I talk to other women because she shouts when she doesn't like what I say"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married but still unable to talk about the things you care about can get stressful once several years go by and things don't change. Whether your spouse avoids talking about particular issues or simply doesn't feel like discussing anything, it's usually hard to bring something up after it's caused a few arguments.

Read full story
23 comments

Husband on wife: "She won't stay home, and everyone is looking at her; I want a housewife"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner you love is not necessarily an indication you are also able to trust them. And wanting them to be close to you all the time while avoiding other people can end up taking away their purpose or simply making them feel you're always doubting them.

Read full story
89 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm pregnant with our third baby; he has a baby with another woman"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your partner to always be there for you and care about your family and your home is about trust, love, and determination. Unfortunately, marriages will often face difficult times when everything seems uncertain, and you don't know how to react once you find out something that makes it seem your partner either doesn't love you anymore or has been looking into other options the whole time you were together.

Read full story
134 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy