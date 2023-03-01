Woman on boyfriend: "Why wouldn't I go out with other men? He hasn't proposed"

Photo by OSPAN ALI on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being in a relationship with someone usually means you're only going out with them and trying to figure out if you want to be together permanently, get engaged, or get married and have a life together.

What happens when you can't have all their time, and you need to wait until they're not busy seeing other people but still say they only care about you?

Does a relationship have to be only about two people, or is it acceptable to let your partner keep looking while maintaining your relationship is what matters most to them?

My friend Anthony has been going out with his girlfriend Nina for five years. They met in high school and stayed friends until their first year of college in New York.

"Once we were in college, we felt we were both grown-up and could value being together and thinking about a future for our relationship. I didn't want to get married too soon without first knowing she wanted the same things I did. Getting to know each other while dating for longer made sense to both of us, so we agreed to do that for as long as it took without setting any time when we had to get engaged or married. Whenever it happened, it would be fine as long as we were happy and comfortable," Anthony said.

They went to parties, met each other's families, and planned trips with their siblings and parents. One year after they began dating, Anthony asked Nina to move in together, but she told him she wasn't ready for such a step.

"For her, living together was for engaged or married couples. We were neither, so she said we should wait until our commitment was permanent enough. I agreed and didn't pressure her to live with me. We were together every day anyway, so it wasn't like we were too long apart," Anthony said.

Nina was excited each time they traveled, and she knew her family liked Anthony.

"It was great how he could always make my mom laugh, and my brothers kept asking when he was coming over. We were all a family, even without a proposal. I loved that about Anthony," Nina said.

As it turns out, liking everything about her boyfriend didn't mean she didn't want to see other men too. To her, being in a relationship with him wasn't like an end to other dates.

"Why wouldn't I go out with other men? He hasn't proposed to me, and until that happened, we were both able to look around without any issues," Nina said.

And she didn't do it while Anthony was away or told him she was working or seeing friends. Nina let him know clearly that she was dating other people.

At the same time, she assured him that she cared about him the most. Anthony isn't dating other women besides Nina, so he was confused when he heard she still needed different options.

At the moment, Nina goes out with two other men, and Anthony can see her whenever they don't take up her time.

"We're in a relationship, and she goes out with two other men; she says she loves me. But how can she go and have dinner or dance with other men knowing I'd like to be with her and enjoy all our time together?" Anthony said.

And the situation can't be easily fixed with a proposal either. Nina said she'd like to date Anthony and everyone else for at least two more years until she's ready to commit and think about a wedding.

To her, a marriage needs a careful balancing of all options, and she's not about to hurry into it, no matter how excited her family is about Anthony.

"I know I haven't proposed, but she said it's too early yet. So how can I fix this? I can't keep calling every day and checking if she's available. Now she goes away on some weekends too, so my time with her gets less and less. This is so unfair. And all the time, she tells me she thinks I am the only one for her. How can I think about our marriage while I'm worried about all the other men she might get interested in?" Anthony said.

Nina isn't willing to avoid any other dates for now. When Anthony asked her to just be with him, she told him she wouldn't accept any pressure or attempts to decide for her.

She also encouraged him to date other women too. In her opinion, that's the only way he can be sure he really wants to marry her and be together permanently.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Nina to avoid giving all her time to Anthony? Should Anthony start dating other women, too, since his girlfriend is often going out to dinner with different men?