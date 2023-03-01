Teen on parents: "I sleep on the couch in the living room; how can I study if they keep disturbing me?"

Photo by Houcine Ncib on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having fewer bedrooms than kids will add a lot of tension to family life, and parents will often have a hard time finding a solution that makes everyone happy.

What do you do when your kid constantly tells you it's your fault they don't get good grades because they can't have a quiet room and keep getting interrupted when they want to study? Is renovating or renting a place the solution, or should your kids just learn to adjust to the available space in their parents' home?

My friend Abigail lives with her parents, and she also has two brothers. Her family's always been struggling with the number of bedrooms in their home in Dallas, Texas, since they only have three, and their mom also works from home and needs one as an office.

"While growing up, I never had my own place to keep toys, go to sleep or just read. Me and my brothers, James and Anthony, kept changing rooms, moving here and there each month until it got so boring I just let them know I'll stay in the living room. I couldn't handle moving my things every three weeks. There was nowhere to put them anyway. I threw away most of my toys by the time I was in second grade and just slept on the couch in the living room, feeling like I was in everybody's way," Abigail said.

Her parents sleep in one of the bedrooms in the house, the second one is her mom's study, and her brothers share the third one. Before she permanently moved into the living room, Abigail and her brothers took turns staying in that bedroom.

"It was no fun trying to get as many weeks there as I could and then going back to the living room. If I was there all the time, at least I was sure I had my own corner for sleep. No quiet during the day, though," Abigail said.

Things were fine while she was little, but as she began school and grades mattered a lot to her mom, Abigail found she struggled to get good results. And things only got worse in high school. She's convinced it's all because she can't have her own room, so there's no way to focus while she studies.

"Mom is cooking and calling dad or shouting something as one of the neighbors comes it. My brothers play games or watch TV and talk loudly, we have two dogs that keep chasing their toys, and my aunt often visits in the afternoon and has a lot to say, too," Abigail shared.

While she admits she needs to put in more hours of study, she also thinks it would be no use because it only gets quiet at night. And by then, she's already tired and doesn't feel like studying.

"All my friends are doing better, and their grades keep improving. They're thinking about college. I am too, but I'm disappointed because my family won't support me in getting better grades. Whenever I bring this issue up with mom, she just tells me I should be grateful I have a place to sleep instead of complaining about quiet hours. But when she sees my grades, she's not pleased and sometimes shouts at me. She keeps saying I don't value her efforts to bring me up, but I told her I need my room, and she disregards what I want. This is so unfair," Abigail said.

In the meantime, she spends most of her free time with her friends and sometimes does sleepovers. Unfortunately, her mom feels this is an indication she'd rather party than study and that it's Abigail's fault if she doesn't have good grades.

"If she was home more often and I saw she was attempting to study while we were all getting loud or talking at the same time, I would make an effort to make it quiet around her. But since she's not back until 10 p.m., how can I see if she wants to study? She probably couldn't care less about her grades," Gina, her mom, said.

Abigail keeps getting left behind, and now her friends are starting to wonder why she can't do well in school. And while she's arguing with her mom and dad, there's no new bedroom to have or any other quiet corner where she could find a way to get back on track.

"I sleep on the couch in the living room; how can I study if they keep disturbing me? And what do they expect from me if there's nowhere to think clearly or solve a math question? I'm not very hopeful about college," Abigail said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Abigail fair in assuming her grades are so low just because she can't have her own bedroom? Should he get a part-time job and rent another place with friends or just be more flexible while she stays in her parents' living room without paying any bills?