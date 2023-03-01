Man on wife and girlfriend: "I love them both; they don't want me"

Photo by Samuel Raita on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When you get married, everyone else usually expects to see you only with your spouse. And if you show up to parties or just go out eating with someone else, there will be doubts about your commitment and love.

What happens when you try to be there for two partners at once? Can they be happy knowing you're thinking about someone else too, or will you end up alone because you didn't value either one and they decided to be with a new partner?

My friend Amelia has been married to her husband Derreck for two years. They were engaged for one year while planning the wedding, and they only dated for two weeks before Derreck decided he wanted to get married to her.

"My parents felt it was a bit too soon, but I was in love, and I didn't want to wait any longer. I was sure we were great for each other, and I wanted to raise a family with him, too," Amelia said.

While he was very excited about tying the knot and he wanted everything about the ceremony to be special, there was still something about Derreck that was a bit unusual.

"We didn't move in together because we both felt that was something related to marriage only. I understood that, but then he also wanted three nights a week to himself. I assumed it was about work and trying very hard to improve himself and get a promotion. But I didn't get a clear answer whenever I asked what he did on those nights. With the wedding joy and all the preparations, I didn't focus on trying to find out and thought it would all be ok after the wedding anyway," Amelia said.

Things went on the same way throughout their engagement, and Derreck kept those three nights free for himself.

After they got married, the couple moved into their new home in Phoenix, Arizona, and Amelia was ready to be a housewife and wanted to have kids as soon as possible.

"We both wanted a big family, and I was happy to be a stay-at-home mom. I also learned how to cook, cleaned the whole house thrice a week, and helped with the dishes and laundry. I wanted my husband to always feel happy and comfortable as soon as he came in through the door," Amelia said.

While Derreck agreed to her staying home, Amelia didn't expect his other idea. He still wanted to have those three nights every week to do what he wanted. And since now they were living in the same place, he told her he would be away for those nights.

"I was so surprised. I didn't see that coming at all. I just assumed he would end all that, but no, he still wanted his time for those nights. I asked where he would go, and he said I had to trust him. That was it. No reason and no explanation about who he would be seeing during that time," Amelia said.

She thought maybe he didn't mean what he said, but she soon realized her husband would keep his word when he didn't come home from work three days in a row. He did show up for breakfast each day, just not at the end of the day.

"I got upset the first week, but nothing changed. He ignored what I said and did it all again the next week. By the third week, I'd had enough and wanted to know for sure what he was doing," Amelia said.

She didn't argue with her husband anymore and had a tasty breakfast for him on the first of the three days. Once he was out the door, she drove slowly after him. He went to work, and after the day was done, he came out at 4 p.m., got in his car, and drove to a house Amelia didn't know.

"It was on the other side of the city, in a neighborhood we don't go to at all. A woman came out, and he called her 'dear,' took out a box, and handed it to her. She took out a necklace and thanked him. Then he said he loved her," Amelia said.

Derreck didn't come out of the house all night, and Amelia kept waiting, hoping it wasn't what it seemed and he would eventually go to sleep at a friend's home.

"I had breakfast again for him the next day and on the third one. Each day he went to see the woman, and one time they also went out and stayed at a party late at night. I didn't know if he was the man I fell in love with at all. When he's with me, he says restaurants are too loud and doesn't want to go out after 7 p.m. at all," Amelia said.

Once the three nights passed, Amelia got ready to talk to Derreck. She let him know she'd seen him with the other woman, but he didn't react like someone who had done anything wrong.

He told her he'd been going out with her while they were engaged, too, and that it didn't mean he didn't love Amelia. Instead, he said he cared about both of them and was taking time to make each happy. And that Amelia should be pleased; he'd chosen her as his wife.

"I was more than surprised. I felt like he didn't care about my feelings at all. He could stand there and say he wanted to be with both. Well, that wasn't going to happen, not with me. And I thought about the other woman too. What if she didn't know?" Amelia said.

She and Derreck argued for the rest of the day, and by the time evening came, they ignored each other. Early the next day, Amelia made a decision. She got dressed and drove to the other woman's home.

"I told her Derreck was married and that he was taking time away from me to meet her. She thought he was single and was away on work projects. She didn't know he was already committed to someone. We both got upset, and we felt he'd been using our trust to do what he wanted. None of us wanted anything more to do with him," Amelia said.

While the other woman could avoid seeing Derreck easily, Amelia still had to get a divorce. And in the meantime, Derreck was confused about why the two women wanted him out of their lives.

"I love them both; they don't want me close. I didn't do anything wrong. I just took half the week for each. I got presents for both of them, was nice all the time, helped with house chores in two homes, and didn't offend anyone. This is so unfair. I can care about them, and it's not about trust at all," Derreck said.

Amelia and his girlfriend feel differently, though. His wife gave him one day to pack his things and leave, and his girlfriend changed her phone number and won't answer the door when he comes by.

What do you think about this situation? Is it fair for Derreck to expect the two women to agree to have half of his time and not get upset about what he's done? Does he deserve a second chance, or is it likely he will keep doing the same thing and not even be sorry for it?