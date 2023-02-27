Husband on wife: "After 8 years, I found out I'm not our son's dad; do I divorce?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Trusting your partner and giving them love, patience, and affection for several years is part of the commitment included in marriage. But what can you do if, after all that time, you find out they didn't feel the same way or they avoided telling you something that would have made you leave so much sooner?

Can you still love your child even if it turns out you're not actually related to them, or would you give up your whole family if something came out that would make you doubt everything you thought you had at home?

My friend Anna has been married to her husband Gene for eight years. They had one son, and Anna stayed home to look after their home and make sure their son Andy had everything he needed.

"It made sense to be home for Andy; it should be me instead of a babysitter. I couldn't trust someone else to be in our house and not know what they were doing all the time," Anna said.

Gene agreed to be the only one working, and with his salary, they managed to stay on top of monthly bills and all other expenses. And Gene also got promoted twice, so they didn't need to worry about costs after the first two years.

"It was great to just focus on making memories, planning family trips, asking his parents and mine to come over and spend time with us and have a nice and comfortable home. Gene made all that happen, and I didn't need to stress about finding a job or looking into daycare or anything else," Anna said.

Her parents and her in-laws were also very supportive, and they offered to take care of Andy some weekends or in the evenings when Anna and Gene wanted some time just for themselves.

Everything seemed to go well, and Andy first went to kindergarten and then started school. His parents were also happy together until last month a letter came to Gene's office.

There was no name on it, but the text let him know Andy wasn't his son. He didn't p[ay much attention to it and thought maybe it was the wrong address or the sender got confused. However, he got a similar letter each day the next week, and the sender addressed him using his first name.

"I told my wife about the letters. I was confused, but she reacted very strange. She started arguing with me and asked me to throw away all those letters and never open one again. Why would I be worried about a letter? Could there be more to it than that?" Gene said.

His wife felt very stressed about the letters, and it wasn't just worry. There was indeed a chance Andy might not be Gene's son, but she hadn't told him at the time.

"In our first year of marriage, we didn't adjust so well to house chores, and I wasn't a stay-at-home mom yet. I wanted him to share, and he didn't; I couldn't cook back then, and he didn't want to do it. I left home several times and met one of my high school friends. I was with him a few nights, but I always wanted to go back to Gene," the mom said.

Unfortunately, she isn't sure whether Andy is Gene's son because the timing of her pregnancy makes it possible for the other man to be the dad too.

"I didn't want to know anyway. Gene has been a dad to him all this time; he raised Andy and looked after him, and they love each other. That's all I need to know," Anna said.

Three days ago, a letter came to the house while Gene was at the office. This time, it was for Anna.

"I was sure it had something to do with the other letters because it looked so unusual. The envelope was red too. It asked me to tell Gene what happened," the mom said.

She decided to find out who was doing all this, so she stayed awake all night and early the next morning. A man walked up the steps to their porch, and as he approached with another letter, Anna opened the front door.

"He was surprised, and he took two steps back. I immediately knew him. It was Elias, the friend I'd been going out with while I was away from Gene. I asked him what he wanted, and at first, he kept saying he needed me to tell Gene," Anna said.

She explained to him that she wasn't sure who the dad was but that Andy had already grown up knowing Gene as his dad, and it would be hard for him to find out he wasn't.

Gene also came at that moment since he'd forgotten something while on his way to the office.

He didn't like finding his wife with someone he didn't know, and, once he learned what it was all about, he told the man to leave.

"Elias agreed to go, but he said he would be back. He wants to know if he's Andy's dad. And now Gene knows, and he's so upset," the mom said.

Gene avoided his wife for a few days and only said he was considering what to do. Even if there's a chance he's Andy's dad, he thinks Anna didn't respect their relationship.

They might have been arguing at the time, but he doesn't think that made it fair for her to be with someone else, if only for a few nights.

"After eight years, I found out I'm not our son's dad; do I divorce? There's a chance I am his dad, but I think it's very slight if that man came over and decided to have his son back."

He agreed to have a talk with Anna, and she explained to him she didn't care about Elias and that she was sorry she ever did that. Gene asked her if she wanted to go back to Elias and try again in case it turned out Andy was his son, but she said no.

In the meantime, Elias has been visiting them daily, asking to check who is Andy's dad.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Elias to show up after all those years and want to know if he's a father? Should Gene be considered Andy's dad in any case because he raised him and looked after him with his wife?

