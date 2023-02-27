Husband on wife: "I talk to other women because she shouts when she doesn't like what I say"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyHib_0l1L7plY00
Photo byEd PylypenkoonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being married but still unable to talk about the things you care about can get stressful once several years go by and things don't change. Whether your spouse avoids talking about particular issues or simply doesn't feel like discussing anything, it's usually hard to bring something up after it's caused a few arguments.

What do you do when your partner avoids the topics you're interested in? Is it ok to reach out to other people to share thoughts, even if it's about things that only concern a partner?

My friend Simon has been married to his wife, Christine, for 14 years. They have one daughter and one son together, and she's a stay-at-home mom.

"I worked part-time for the first two years after our daughter was born, but it was just too tiring, even with the whole family helping. Simon agreed I should stay home and look after our kids, and things were so much better once I could do just that. Keeping a home and making sure our kids were happy was plenty to do without adding a job to it," Christine said.

The mom gradually got used to the new rhythm in her home after giving up her job, but something changed in her relationship with her husband. She wasn't as spontaneous as before, and doing laundry and cooking for so many hours left her too tired to come up with new ideas about dates or family trips.

"I knew our kids needed her, but I was left on my own most days. She only finished chores at about 11 p.m., and there was no way we could sit down and talk at that hour. There was work the next day, for me in the office and for her beginning at 5 a.m. with breakfast for all of us," Simon said.

At one point, he began questioning if it was ok for Christine to be a housewife since their relationship wasn't that great anymore, but he thought everything would improve once their kids grew up.

"It was slightly better once they were both out of kindergarten. However, Christine had different habits by then, and she wouldn't stop cleaning until everything looked spotless. I wasn't that interested in constantly cleaning up our house, but she used all our free time for that. I asked her to talk about us and what we could do to be close again, but she usually dismissed my attempts. And when I insisted, she either shouted at me or avoided me for the rest of the day," Simon said.

For several weeks he tried to get his wife to discuss what they could do to feel like a couple again, but nothing seemed to work. And the more he tried, the less willing she was to talk to him about anything that wasn't related to their kids.

"I know she's a mom; I love my kids too. But there are other things that matter, too," Simon said.

Seeing that he couldn't convince her to talk about their marriage, he started thinking about other options. He decided to reach out to some of his friends and talk to them instead.

"I texted my ex-girlfriend in high school and a few women I had dated before meeting my wife. I thought they would know what was going on and could guide me on what to do. I was confused about my marriage, and talking to other women seemed like the only solution for it," Simon said.

Once he began texting the women, he felt better. He could finally discuss difficult issues and what wasn't going well in his relationship.

"I know those things should have been only for Christine and me, but she refused to do it. And I couldn't go on feeling that way. I mostly talked to my ex-girlfriend, and she was so positive and never made me feel like what I said was strange. She listened carefully and gave me useful answers from a woman's perspective. Then she told me we could also call each other if texting wasn't enough. I was happy about that, too," Simon said.

In the meantime, Christine found out what was going on, and she was not pleased with what her husband had been doing. She feels he wasn't being honest and that their marriage could be going through a rough time. Even so, talking to other women made her realize that Simon could look somewhere else if she wouldn't talk, and she's very uncomfortable with that.

"I talk to other women because she shouts when she doesn't like what I say; she doesn't listen, and she doesn't know how to do it. I don't know why she's upset about it now. It's not like I didn't try talking to her first. Maybe now she will be there for me," Simon said.

On the other hand, Christine took what happened as an indication her husband couldn't be trusted. She's considering whether they still have a future together or if his talks to the other women mean he no longer cares about her.

"I won't put up with this. Every time I won't talk about something, he's going to call his ex. That's not acceptable. If he doesn't like my personality and that I'm quiet and won't go into certain issues, there's nothing I can do about it. And those talks are more than just a way to get rid of stress, I'm sure," Christine said.

Things are tense for now, and she's not talking to Simon at all. He keeps texting three women for now and talks over the phone with his ex.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Simon to get in touch with his ex and other women just because his wife avoids talking about some issues? Should Christine be more understanding and start talking more often to her husband to avoid him reaching out to other women?

# love# relationships# family# mom# kids

Comments / 23

