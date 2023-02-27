Man on married girlfriend: "She should move in with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Marriage usually includes a commitment to end all other relationships and not to keep searching for different people while you have a home and a family with your spouse, but sometimes things happen differently, and all expectations seem to be gone.

What do you do when you're just waiting for a marriage to end in divorce, but that moment keeps getting postponed, and your partner actually goes back to their spouse despite everything they promised? Who is in the wrong, and who should give up?

My friend Carlos has been dating Margaret for about one year. Their relationship is about seeing each other once or twice a week and talking on the phone the rest of the time. That happens because Margaret is still married.

"She told me she was married from the beginning, so that wasn't a surprise, and I agreed to see her whenever she had time. I got attached to her, though, and eventually, I said I wanted her to be with me only. She said she'd think about it, and we had an argument over it one month ago," Carlos said.

At the time, Margaret wasn't sure if she wanted to divorce her husband and didn't want Carlos to put any conditions on their relationship.

"I wasn't going to be told when to divorce. He could be with me, knowing how things were. That didn't stop him for more than half a year," Margaret said.

Margaret has been married for eight years to her husband, Daniel. They've been together since high school, and their families always thought they'd get married and have a family.

"I think it was more about making everyone else happy, not us two. We were on good terms but not in love. It didn't feel like we were a couple. He's my friend more than anything else; we don't do exciting things together," Margaret said.

They didn't have kids together, and Margaret wasn't interested in raising a family together.

"I want to get promoted and have a great career. I'm not sure if kids come into that at all. Maybe they will at some point, but for now; I'm ok without them. Daniel isn't as decided as I am, and at times, I feel he just agrees, so we don't argue about it. I might be disappointing him, but I can't change how I feel," Margaret said.

As time passed, the couple bought three houses and also went on trips and earned more each year.

"That didn't make us happy, though. I mean, I was pleased about my career, but he didn't really share in that. He didn't ask for details, and he rarely saw my coworkers," she added.

They slowly distanced, but they pretended to be happy at family parties and during the holidays.

'It was all about them; we were just friends by our sixth anniversary. They all thought we were a great couple, though," Margaret said.

She met Carlos two years ago while she was having lunch during her break from the office. He was by himself at another table and asked if they could eat together.

"I agreed immediately, and I was surprised. I don't usually warm up to new people so fast. He was so nice; he kept smiling and gave me lots of compliments. It had been so long since anyone did that. I felt like smiling the whole time," Margaret recalls.

They decided to stay friends since that day, so they texted each other and called sometimes.

"I told him I was married, so he understood I couldn't really go out with him. Not while I was with someone else, at least," she shared.

They talked over the phone and met for lunch occasionally during the next eight months.

They got closer all the time, and there came the point at which they realized they wanted to be together.

"I wasn't sure what that meant for my marriage since we weren't that close anymore. We weren't divorcing either. But he was home only a few times a month; Daniel had his work trips most days," Margaret said.

Since her husband traveled so often, it wasn't difficult for Margaret to start seeing Carlos, and they always went to places her family didn't like.

"I didn't know what I'd say or do if they asked me about him. I cared about Carlos but admitting he was more than a friend would be hard. Everyone would be looking down on me for that," Margaret said.

Even though she was worried about her family's opinion, she kept seeing Carlos, and after six months had passed, he asked her if they had a future together.

"I didn't want to add more pressure on her, but I needed to know. I cared about her, and if her marriage wasn't going well, why wouldn't she end it?" Carlos said.

Margaret said she would consider divorcing, and after three months, she agreed to talk to her husband. She told Daniel she had been seeing another man and that they should get a divorce, but his reaction surprised her.

"He said he'd been doing the same thing, but he didn't want me out of his life. He told me he was ready to forget the other women if I could give up on Carlos too. I insisted on separating, but he wouldn't hear of it," Margaret said.

She didn't tell Carlos about her husband's idea. For now, she's still seeing him, less frequently than before, and thinking if she should agree to what her husband wants.

"I've been with Daniel for longer than with Carlos. And I did do something I shouldn't have, but so did he, so we can forgive each other and move on. Maybe I should let Carlos find someone else?" Margaret said.

In the meantime, Carlos is getting impatient because she hasn't given him any clear answer. Margaret told him she was separating from her husband, but she kept sleeping at home most nights. He wants to try and persuade her to avoid doing that from now on.

"How do I convince her to let her husband go? She said she was separating from him. This is the time to give our relationship a chance. She should move in with me, but she's still doubtful," Carlos said.

Things are still uncertain as Margaret hasn't accepted Daniel's idea yet, and she's also undecided about letting Carlos go.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair to keep Carlos waiting if Margaret has no intention of divorcing her husband? Should she go on living with her husband as they each forgive what the other did and try and be happy together again?

