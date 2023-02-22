Wife on husband: "He's not going out with other women anymore; he texts because he's lonely"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Glmvo_0kvMO1BE00
Photo byLinkedIn Sales SolutionsonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Finding out your spouse has been seeing someone else while living in the same house with you is not easy to handle. In many cases, marriages will end for such a reason, and trust can't be given a second chance.

What happens if you agree to forgive your spouse and they still want to be in touch with other people outside your marriage just because they don't feel you can offer them enough reasons to be happy?

My friend Sierra has been married to her husband, Tom, for 12 years. They don't have kids together, and they've always been focused on their careers, earning well, and getting promoted.

"I don't think we've put our jobs ahead of family. We have each other, and we're still not sure if we want to be parents one day. Having good jobs and a large home is also something important to us," Sierra said.

While he initially agreed to wait on having kids, Tom reconsidered this idea four years after their wedding.

"He talked to me at the time and said maybe we could have just one child and then wait and think hard if we wanted a second one. He said one child would mean so much to him and could make us a family in a different way," Sierra said.

His wife didn't feel the same way, and she reminded him they had decided to focus on work and that they'd talked about it before getting married.

"It wasn't fair to suddenly ask me to do that. I wasn't ready to be a mom. And I'm sure he wouldn't have wanted the responsibility, either. He just saw his coworkers having kids at the parties and wanted to be included in that," Sierra said.

Once she made it clear she didn't want to get pregnant, Tom slowly distanced himself from her. He still talked to her and helped with the house chores, but he also stayed longer in the office and avoided going out on dates.

"I thought he'd get over it in a while, but he just changed. He wasn't as nice, didn't give hugs or tell me when I was wearing a great color. He was more like a roommate if anything," Sierra said.

She still decided to wait and figure things out later. Time passed, and there was no improvement, but each week Tom came home later from work.

"I asked his colleagues, and there was no special project or anything that would explain it. And he only told me he was busy. I decided to see if there was something else going on, so I drove to his office and waited. He came out early, before the time he was usually done, and got in his car. He drove to a restaurant, and a woman came out. It was clear they were together; they even held hands, and he doesn't want to do that with me anymore," Sierra said.

She checked on her husband over the next ten days until she was convinced it was the same woman and that it couldn't be a coincidence. After that time, she let Tom know they had to talk.

"I told him I knew everything, and he had to choose; either he gave her up, or we'd get a divorce. I can't stand such things. He was surprised at first but then promised he would stop seeing her," Sierra said.

Even if her husband said he was sorry, Sierra still felt sad about what happened and wasn't sure if she could really forgive him for what he'd done.

"It was a lot to handle. I had always counted on him, and he disappointed me. How could I be sure it wouldn't happen again?" Sierra said.

Tom didn't just apologize, though. He told Sierra he had seen other women since they had argued about having a baby, but he said he wanted to end all that and try and give their marriage another chance.

His wife felt there was still affection between them and agreed to try again.

"We had been together for several years, and I still cared about our marriage. I wanted to forgive him," Sierra said.

One thing changed after she found out about the other women, though. Sierra insists on always knowing when Tom's work schedule ends and how long the drive home takes him.

"I feel better knowing that, and I will also check it with another coworker to avoid any doubts," Sierra said.

A few weeks have passed since then, and Tom's behavior is changed. He goes by the rules his wife sets, but he does want to keep in touch with other women in a different way.

"He's not going out with other women anymore; he texts because he's lonely. I'm here, and he wants to text them; I don't understand it, and it makes me feel he's not really trying at all," Sierra said.

She asked him to avoid that several times, but Tom hadn't changed his mind. He feels like he doesn't have much to talk about with his wife and is a lot more excited about the conversations with the other women.

"I'm not sure if it should be a reason to leave him. He's not doing anything, not meeting them, but he texts for several minutes. I'm not comfortable with that," Sierra said.

What do you think about this situation? Should Sierra still try to have a happy marriage, or is her husband's behavior not useful for any second chances? Is it ok for him to text other women as long as he doesn't go out with them?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# dad# kids

Comments / 16

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
96K followers

More from Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "After 8 years, I found out I'm not our son's dad; do I divorce?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trusting your partner and giving them love, patience, and affection for several years is part of the commitment included in marriage. But what can you do if, after all that time, you find out they didn't feel the same way or they avoided telling you something that would have made you leave so much sooner?

Read full story
25 comments

Husband on wife: "I talk to other women because she shouts when she doesn't like what I say"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married but still unable to talk about the things you care about can get stressful once several years go by and things don't change. Whether your spouse avoids talking about particular issues or simply doesn't feel like discussing anything, it's usually hard to bring something up after it's caused a few arguments.

Read full story
10 comments

Husband on wife: "She won't stay home, and everyone is looking at her; I want a housewife"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner you love is not necessarily an indication you are also able to trust them. And wanting them to be close to you all the time while avoiding other people can end up taking away their purpose or simply making them feel you're always doubting them.

Read full story
62 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm pregnant with our third baby; he has a baby with another woman"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your partner to always be there for you and care about your family and your home is about trust, love, and determination. Unfortunately, marriages will often face difficult times when everything seems uncertain, and you don't know how to react once you find out something that makes it seem your partner either doesn't love you anymore or has been looking into other options the whole time you were together.

Read full story
90 comments

Man on married girlfriend: "She should move in with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marriage usually includes a commitment to end all other relationships and not to keep searching for different people while you have a home and a family with your spouse, but sometimes things happen differently, and all expectations seem to be gone.

Read full story
6 comments

Mom on son: "He's married and has a son; he wants to be single again"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Watching your kids grow up as they go to school, make friends, and start relationships can be stressful for parents, but it's also a very rewarding time in their lives. But what do you do when you thought all was fine, began looking after your grandkids, and suddenly your child wants to let all that go?

Read full story
11 comments

Husband on wife: "She wants our baby only if my daughter goes"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding to get married for a second or third time needs plenty of determination, love, and trust. And when you're trying to make a new family while also including your kids from previous marriages, things can get strained, particularly if your new partner only wants to look after their own kids.

Read full story
60 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Woman on boyfriend: "I left my husband for him; now he thinks I'm seeing someone else"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending one marriage because you feel you're in love with someone else won't always bring you the happy moments you're thinking of.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman on parents: "They raised my daughter; they want to charge me rent for her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a grandparent is something most parents look forward to, particularly if it goes with seeing their kids get married and be happy with the partner they choose.

Read full story
49 comments

Aunt on niece: "I've looked after her for five years; I want to travel and find a husband"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being part of a family often means taking responsibility for what happens to your parents or siblings, and sometimes, you might find yourself doing things you struggle with.

Read full story
39 comments

Husband on wife: "She left me with my son because my mom offended her; I don't want to upset my parents"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Caring about your parents and being there for them each time they need something becomes different once you're married. You will need to consider your partner in every situation, and if you avoid interfering when an argument takes place, you may find out they expect to be your priority. How do you keep loving your parents while putting your partner first, and is it ok to keep living with them while expecting to have a happy marriage?

Read full story
79 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants to pay for vacation; I have to cook for two months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out with someone and being together all the time is about more than just falling in love and figuring out if you both like the same things. Money will also be discussed, and when you plan trips and can't afford to pay your half, there can be arguments or compromises made to see your partner happy.

Read full story
38 comments

Man on girlfriend: "She told me she's married, but she likes me more; what if she wants to marry me instead?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The commitment needed for a long-term relationship is not easy to find, and sometimes, even if you've already taken the step and tied the knot, you could meet someone who makes you change your mind.

Read full story
5 comments

Wife on other man: "It's been 10 years, and we stopped six times; I can't forget him, and I won't divorce"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Staying married to your spouse for a long time doesn't always mean you only care about them or even that you're happy. Sometimes, when the partners have kids, they will avoid moving on even if they meet someone else just because they don't want them to feel confused or sad.

Read full story
145 comments

Mom on son: "How do I tell him I'm not his aunt? I'm his mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending a relationship when you know you will be a mom soon takes a toll not just on your expectations and your love; you will also need to consider how you can look after your child on your own and if you can count on any support from the partner who's letting you go.

Read full story
6 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants to go but will stay until our son goes to college; do I end it now?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married for a long time usually means you will be together permanently, see your kids get married, and watch over your grandkids. But what happens when you give many years to a relationship and when your kids are almost grown up, your spouse decides it's time to walk away?

Read full story
44 comments

Daughter on mom: "She didn't care about me; she wants to make up for it with my kids; I told her to go"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with a single parent while they have to work long hours to cover every bill is difficult for kids, and many times, they will feel like their mom or dad didn't care because they were so busy.

Read full story
16 comments

Wife on husband: "We're on vacation, and he sends photos to a woman; he said he promised her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on vacation with your spouse is usually that time of the year when you get to relax and forget about stress and work. If your family helps, you might even get the chance to make it a couple's trip without kids and make your relationship stronger.

Read full story
58 comments

Husband on wife: "She wants our son to move out; he's 28 and has no job. He needs more time"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising your kids to be responsible and be able to look after themselves is one of the essential things parents think about. And sometimes, they want to let their kids have fun longer or not have to deal with difficult circumstances.

Read full story
94 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy