Wife on husband: "He's not going out with other women anymore; he texts because he's lonely"

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Finding out your spouse has been seeing someone else while living in the same house with you is not easy to handle. In many cases, marriages will end for such a reason, and trust can't be given a second chance.

What happens if you agree to forgive your spouse and they still want to be in touch with other people outside your marriage just because they don't feel you can offer them enough reasons to be happy?

My friend Sierra has been married to her husband, Tom, for 12 years. They don't have kids together, and they've always been focused on their careers, earning well, and getting promoted.

"I don't think we've put our jobs ahead of family. We have each other, and we're still not sure if we want to be parents one day. Having good jobs and a large home is also something important to us," Sierra said.

While he initially agreed to wait on having kids, Tom reconsidered this idea four years after their wedding.

"He talked to me at the time and said maybe we could have just one child and then wait and think hard if we wanted a second one. He said one child would mean so much to him and could make us a family in a different way," Sierra said.

His wife didn't feel the same way, and she reminded him they had decided to focus on work and that they'd talked about it before getting married.

"It wasn't fair to suddenly ask me to do that. I wasn't ready to be a mom. And I'm sure he wouldn't have wanted the responsibility, either. He just saw his coworkers having kids at the parties and wanted to be included in that," Sierra said.

Once she made it clear she didn't want to get pregnant, Tom slowly distanced himself from her. He still talked to her and helped with the house chores, but he also stayed longer in the office and avoided going out on dates.

"I thought he'd get over it in a while, but he just changed. He wasn't as nice, didn't give hugs or tell me when I was wearing a great color. He was more like a roommate if anything," Sierra said.

She still decided to wait and figure things out later. Time passed, and there was no improvement, but each week Tom came home later from work.

"I asked his colleagues, and there was no special project or anything that would explain it. And he only told me he was busy. I decided to see if there was something else going on, so I drove to his office and waited. He came out early, before the time he was usually done, and got in his car. He drove to a restaurant, and a woman came out. It was clear they were together; they even held hands, and he doesn't want to do that with me anymore," Sierra said.

She checked on her husband over the next ten days until she was convinced it was the same woman and that it couldn't be a coincidence. After that time, she let Tom know they had to talk.

"I told him I knew everything, and he had to choose; either he gave her up, or we'd get a divorce. I can't stand such things. He was surprised at first but then promised he would stop seeing her," Sierra said.

Even if her husband said he was sorry, Sierra still felt sad about what happened and wasn't sure if she could really forgive him for what he'd done.

"It was a lot to handle. I had always counted on him, and he disappointed me. How could I be sure it wouldn't happen again?" Sierra said.

Tom didn't just apologize, though. He told Sierra he had seen other women since they had argued about having a baby, but he said he wanted to end all that and try and give their marriage another chance.

His wife felt there was still affection between them and agreed to try again.

"We had been together for several years, and I still cared about our marriage. I wanted to forgive him," Sierra said.

One thing changed after she found out about the other women, though. Sierra insists on always knowing when Tom's work schedule ends and how long the drive home takes him.

"I feel better knowing that, and I will also check it with another coworker to avoid any doubts," Sierra said.

A few weeks have passed since then, and Tom's behavior is changed. He goes by the rules his wife sets, but he does want to keep in touch with other women in a different way.

"He's not going out with other women anymore; he texts because he's lonely. I'm here, and he wants to text them; I don't understand it, and it makes me feel he's not really trying at all," Sierra said.

She asked him to avoid that several times, but Tom hadn't changed his mind. He feels like he doesn't have much to talk about with his wife and is a lot more excited about the conversations with the other women.

"I'm not sure if it should be a reason to leave him. He's not doing anything, not meeting them, but he texts for several minutes. I'm not comfortable with that," Sierra said.

What do you think about this situation? Should Sierra still try to have a happy marriage, or is her husband's behavior not useful for any second chances? Is it ok for him to text other women as long as he doesn't go out with them?