Mom on son: "How do I tell him I'm not his aunt? I'm his mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Ending a relationship when you know you will be a mom soon takes a toll not just on your expectations and your love; you will also need to consider how you can look after your child on your own and if you can count on any support from the partner who's letting you go.

And when you turn to your parents or other relatives for help, is it ok for them to allow you to say you're single with no obligations just so you can find someone new faster?

My friend Anna has been dating her boyfriend Sean for almost three years. They were both in their last year of college when they met, and they stayed together while each looked for a job and tried to get promoted and earn a higher salary.

"I knew there was no point in trying to live together without having good jobs, and our future also depends on that. The good thing is we're both very patient and don't mind working hard to get what we want. And I know he loves me, so it doesn't really matter that we're not engaged or married yet," Anna said.

She told her boyfriend she wasn't married before and that she didn't have any kids. Her family knows her situation is very different, but no one has said anything for years, so she's not sure how to handle things.

"In high school, I liked a boy, and I got pregnant because I wasn't careful. He left before I had the baby, and he and his family never took responsibility or help with any money," Anna said.

At the time, she was sure that being a mom would make her miss any learning opportunities, and she just wanted to put what happened behind her. She was the youngest among her siblings, with two sisters 12 and 14 years older, and her parents thought of a different solution for her problem.

"Tina, my oldest sister, had been married for five years already, and she and her husband didn't have kids. They wanted so much to be parents, so my mom thought they could look after my baby. And I said yes; I didn't think I would be any good at being a mom anyway," Anna said.

Once the baby moved into her sister's home, Anna still went to visit her son every evening and stayed over during the weekends.

"I missed him even if I didn't want to be a mom or have him live with me. As time went by, I visited less frequently, but I always felt I had disappointed him even if he didn't know anything about it," Anna said.

She went on to finish high school and then moved away to study in college. It was difficult to make the decision to go to a different city and leave her son behind, but her parents encouraged her to do it so she could have a better job later.

"They told me I could earn more and eventually be able to look after my son if I wanted to. That made me decide to go; for me and maybe for him. Even if my sister got to keep him, I still wanted to send them money and help any way I could," Anna said.

She dated different men as she studied, hoping that if she got married, she might have a dad for her son too.

"It didn't turn out that way, though. Not for a while. I almost gave up on being happy again until I met Sean. Just before graduation, we started studying together, we went to friends' parties, and we just felt so comfortable, like we'd known each other for a very long time. I felt like I had my best friend, and I was in love. No longer worried he would leave when least expected," Anna said.

She still didn't know if it would last, but every time she saw Sean, he made her trust him more. They went to different restaurants, traveled together, and tried cooking for their families.

"He's so much fun and likes my family. And he's always kind and positive; he's wonderful to me. I still kept part of my life from him, though," Anna said.

She felt their relationship needed to last longer before she would take the final step and tell him about her son, who still thought she was his aunt.

"Once, I told Sean I could tell John, my son, too. He was a first grader by then and very close to me, thinking I was his aunt," Anna said.

She didn't want to complicate things further, but she wanted to include her son in any family she could have with Sean.

Last week she told her boyfriend they needed to talk about something. She made dinner and waited for him to come back from work.

"When he arrived, I served dinner and started to tell him how I'd always wanted to have my family and that being a mom meant a lot to me. At first, he thought I was upset because he hadn't proposed, but then I told him about John and how my sister had been looking after him. He was surprised and had a lot of questions about my first relationship, but in the end, he understood why I accepted that solution. He didn't judge me, and he said he wouldn't mind being a stepdad. I was so relieved to hear it," Anna said.

Sean also told her they should think about the best way to let John know she was his mom. They also got his grandparents involved to organize a family get-together where he would feel he had everyone's support.

"How do I tell him I'm not his aunt? I'm his mom. That question has always been on my mind, and I knew this time would come. I hope he can still love me after he knows, but Sean made me realize I have to tell him. I can't let my son grow up believing his parents are my sister and her husband. That wouldn't be fair to him," Anna said.

The family reunion is set to be next weekend, and John's grandparents are baking his favorite cakes for the occasion. Anna also got him presents and is hoping for the best.

What do you think about this situation? Is it too late to tell John she's her mom now that he's in first grade, or does he need to know? Would it be better to let things go on the same way and for John to keep living with Anna's sister and her husband?

