Wife on husband: "He wants to go but will stay until our son goes to college; do I end it now?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being married for a long time usually means you will be together permanently, see your kids get married, and watch over your grandkids. But what happens when you give many years to a relationship and when your kids are almost grown up, your spouse decides it's time to walk away?

Would you agree to postpone that step until your kids leave your home, or is it fair to do it as soon as you know your spouse no longer feels the same way about you?

My friend Gina has been married to her husband Frank for 20 years. They had one son together, and she's been a stay-at-home mom ever since he was born.

Her husband supported her decision, and he always paid the bills on time and worked extra if he had to.

"He was there for our family and wanted me to be a full-time mom, so our son could be well looked after. I thought it was about being in love with me too, being ready to do anything he could so we could be happy together for a long time," the mom said.

Until recently, Gina was sure she and her Frank loved each other and would be together all their lives. As it turns out, his plans were slightly different, and he didn't let her know for a long time.

"I thought he cared about me, and I appreciated all he did for our family all this time while I stayed home and took care of the house and our son," Gina said.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long after his wife stopped working for Frank to feel like he needed to seek other options.

While Gina was home with their son, he often told her he had to go on trips for work. There were weekend trips at least three times a month, or he was gone one whole week in the summer, but he always said he had to supervise work projects and check on work issues, so Gina was ok with it.

"I never thought about checking on him or looking through his phone or even calling at different times to see if he was really asleep or in his room. I thought we could trust each other completely, but I was wrong," Gina said.

Frank began going out with another woman two years after his wife became a stay-at-home mom. She used to be his friend in high school, and they got in touch again.

He kept that relationship going for a long time and only told his wife about it when their son started his second year of high school.

"He said he'd waited this long to give him a chance to have a family until he grew up. He didn't really consider me, just wanted to see our son happy. And he told me about the other woman without apologizing; it was more like a letter read out loud. I didn't see much feeling though we've been living in the same house for two decades," Gina said.

They had this difficult talk two weeks ago. And Frank didn't simply want to let her know he was with someone else. He wanted a divorce, but it didn't have to happen right away. He offered a choice about it. And it still concerned their son.

"He wants to go but will stay until our son goes to college; do I end it now? I know he cares about our son, but he made it seem like I don't matter at all. And how could I go on another three years for his sake when I know what he's been doing? I thought I had my family, but he was never completely here with us," Gina said.

She talked to her friends about what took place and whether it would make sense to wait to end her marriage or just part ways immediately.

"They told me it's better to leave now rather than have him close for another three years and think about what he's doing when he's not home," Gina said.

Their son, Brad, doesn't know anything about it yet, but Gina feels it would be better if he found out too.

"I think he would understand it better if we divorced and knew why. He's a teen, so he knows more about relationships now, and I would tell him about it in a way that would still keep his dad in his life. I don't want him to lose a parent over this," Gina said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Frank have told his wife about the other woman before, and is it fair to ask her to wait on divorcing for their son's sake? Should Gina tell him to move out and start living with her son while they figure out the future?