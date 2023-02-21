Daughter on mom: "She didn't care about me; she wants to make up for it with my kids; I told her to go"

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up with a single parent while they have to work long hours to cover every bill is difficult for kids, and many times, they will feel like their mom or dad didn't care because they were so busy.

What do you do when you get older and want to be close to your grandkids, but your child is doubtful about the good you could do because they didn't feel much affection from you when they were little?

My friend Alize lived with her mom Tina until she moved to college. Her mom was a widow, and she'd lost her parents, so they only had each other.

"When I think of my childhood, I always remember mom coming home late, carrying bags, or her friends playing with me and telling me she had to stay longer in the office. She explained to me she needed to do that for both of us, but somehow it didn't make me feel better," Alize said.

She didn't mind so much when she was little, but as she grew up, she started comparing her life to her friends.

"I noticed their moms were home and cooking tasty meals. Mom and I always ordered takeouts, and I had pizza like six dinners every week. It was fun for a few years, but it made me wonder why we couldn't be more like other families. I wanted that kind of comfortable home without stress about expenses and mom looking tired all the time," Alize said.

As she visited her friends and went to parties, she realized a family with two parents was very different from the way she and her mom were living. So, she asked why she didn't get married again so she could have a dad.

"I wanted a father too, just like everyone else had. It was unfair not having that. Mom reminded me my own dad was gone and told me she didn't think someone else could love me the same way he had. I wasn't looking for the exact thing; I just needed someone to be there. But she didn't go out with anyone; she just worked all the time. And each time I asked her about a dad, she got more upset, so I just gave up. But I always thought things would've been easier for us if she'd only considered a second marriage," Alize said.

As time passed, Alize eventually accepted she wouldn't have a second dad and focused more on her studies and high school.

Her mom kept working just as much, and they often only managed to spend only one weekend together every month.

"She came back from work after 10 p.m. when I was in high school, so I just brought her dinner, and she went to sleep. It's not that she was ever unkind to me; she never shouted at me or made me feel unloved; she just wasn't there, or she was too tired to actually talk about anything," Alize said.

Once she went on to study in college, she made new friends and didn't feel so sad about not being able to have a family with two parents.

"I began to leave all that behind, but the way mom didn't ever make time for me stayed on my mind. I promised myself I wouldn't behave that way to my kids, that I would find a way to be together, even if I wasn't married to their dad," Alize said.

In her second year in college, she began dating Brad. They kept going out for three years, and then he proposed.

"I was excited; I wanted to be with him every minute. And getting engaged was just great. We both thought about having a family, and we didn't want to move in together until we were married," Alize said.

Her mom and the groom's parents got involved in planning the wedding, and the ceremony took place in seven months.

"We had family and friends with us on that day, and we made a commitment to never leave each other, not while we could still try to make our relationship work," Alize said.

Once the couple got married, they moved into a new home and began life together. Alize found out she was pregnant in four weeks, and they soon welcomed twins.

"We were so happy to have two babies, but it also took lots of patience and love. I gave up on my job to be able to look after them, and my husband worked in the office to make sure our family didn't have any issues with bills. Being a mom was stressful and wonderful at the same time, and I was happy to have my own home and little family," Alize said.

Her mom offered to help her with the babies so she and her husband could get some time away, but she felt uncomfortable accepting it. To Alize, letting her mom get close to the twins was like agreeing that all the time they spent apart in her childhood was ok.

"She didn't care about me; she wants to make up for it with my kids; I told her to go. Maybe it's not fair, but that's how I feel. I won't forget we don't have many memories because she put work first and refused any kind of relationship. Being a single mom couldn't have been easy for her; it wasn't easy for me either, and I'm not over it yet. Maybe in a few years, I'll feel differently; for now, I don't want her to be with the babies much," Alize said.

Tina feels it's unfair for her daughter to react that way, especially since all those years of hard work were to support her daughter studying and having a good chance for a better job.

"I didn't do all that for me; it was for her, to see her happy one day. Now she won't allow me to see my grandkids too often, and I don't get why she keeps me away. I love all of them. I apologized many times for working so long, but I don't think it made a difference," Tina said.

For now, she's only allowed to visit her grandkids once every weekend, while Alize's in-laws can spend afternoons with the couple too.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Alize to let her in-laws see the babies more often than her mom can? Should Tina insist on visiting and looking after her grandkids, or is it better to wait for Alize to change her mind?