Wife on husband: "We're on vacation, and he sends photos to a woman; he said he promised her"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4i4H_0ku77v5A00
Photo byMalte HelmholdonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Going on vacation with your spouse is usually that time of the year when you get to relax and forget about stress and work. If your family helps, you might even get the chance to make it a couple's trip without kids and make your relationship stronger.

But what happens when you suddenly realize your spouse is sharing everything you're experiencing on that trip with someone else? Is it just because they like the view, or could something else be going on?

My friend Andy has been married to her husband, Josh, for six years. They have one son together, Connor, and they both kept working after he was born.

"I didn't intend to be a housewife; that just wasn't the right choice for me. I love my son, but I needed my parents and my in-laws to step in and share their days watching over him while we were at work. It was fair for both my husband and me to have careers. Why would I give it all up and stay home? Besides, the income I make helps our family a lot at the end of the month and whenever we plan trips," Andy said.

Her mom and her mother-in-law were happy to be there every morning and afternoon, and they also had Connor over at their homes when his parents needed to go on a trip or have a weekend to themselves.

"I was so lucky they were there for me. A babysitter was just not ok, and I would've been so worried about someone I didn't really know in our house," Andy said.

As time went by, the couple started going on trips more often, and they didn't take their son with them every time.

"My husband and I needed to enjoy ourselves too. And it had to be just the two of us once in a while. Our son usually stayed with my parents when we left, and if they couldn't have him, then my sister-in-law and her husband would look after him," Andy said.

When they began traveling together, Andy liked the way Josh left his phone on a table and simply relaxed and talked to her for the whole trip.

"We could finally stop thinking about work projects and be happy. It was great he wasn't posting anything online or sending messages. Just like a honeymoon all over again," she said.

In their last three trips, something changed, though. While Josh still gives her his whole time while they are away, now he takes his phone on the beach and on every walk they take.

"He wants pictures of sunrises and sunsets or checks out the waves, different flowers, and buildings. I thought it was fine, and maybe he'd found a new hobby, but I'm no longer sure he's taking those photos for himself," Andy said.

When Josh went for a swim, she looked at his phone on the table, and she realized someone had replied to a message. It was a woman she didn't know, and once she read their conversation, she realized he'd been sending at least four pictures every day.

It was only the scenery, but she still felt uncomfortable finding out about it. Up until then, her husband hadn't texted other women that frequently, and when he did, it was about work.

"It felt strange looking at his phone and seeing that. I always thought trust was an essential part of our marriage, and somehow, I didn't see this coming. It's not that there was anything unusual in the conversation; it was friendly, and it mentioned the seaside and how much the woman liked the sound of the waves and blue water. Still, this was our vacation, and there was no reason to keep sending her photos every day. What I didn't like in their texts was the fact that he kept promising to send more views the next day. She didn't ask for it, but he always offered," Andy said.

When he came back, she asked her husband what that talk meant. He told Andy it was a friend of his from college and that they had been going out before, but now she was married too.

"My friend and her husband couldn't afford to go on trips much, and she missed the seaside, so I thought I could send her some photos from my vacation with my wife," Josh said.

He also added that he'd missed his friend and was happy to talk to her from time to time. Andy wasn't comfortable with this, and she asked him not to send messages to the woman every day. Josh said he wouldn't avoid his friend just because his wife couldn't trust him.

"We're on vacation, and he sends photos to a woman; he said he promised her. What about me? I don't want any such thing, and I didn't agree," Andy said.

Josh is confused about the reason for their argument but feels like Andy should be more understanding because he doesn't have many friends.

"I wasn't writing anything unusual to my friend. And we don't see each other. I care about my wife and wouldn't do such a thing. I do need some friends other than her, though. It gets tiresome to just talk to one person all the time, even if I love her," Josh said.

Andy insists he avoids any further messages to the other woman, but Josh has already sent her other photos and texts. Andy isn't talking to him for now and will consider what she should do at the end of their vacation.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ok for Josh to send photos to the other woman while he's on vacation with his wife? Should he avoid texting her because his wife got upset?

