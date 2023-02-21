Husband on wife: "She wants our son to move out; he's 28 and has no job. He needs more time"

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Raising your kids to be responsible and be able to look after themselves is one of the essential things parents think about. And sometimes, they want to let their kids have fun longer or not have to deal with difficult circumstances.

But what do you do when it's already been too long, and one of the parents still feels like their kid can stay home and not think about bills or rent?

My friend Nora has been married to her husband Aaron for 29 years. They have one son, Jonas, and Nora has been a full-time mom since he was born.

Nora and Aaron met in high school, and they were friends for several years before they started a relationship.

"We only went out together after college once we both had jobs, and even then, we took our time to get to know each other. I wanted something that would last and a family, and he felt the same way. And if there were things we couldn't agree on, we tried to find them before we tied the knot," Nora said.

After dating for about three years, they got engaged once Aaron proposed.

"The wedding was simple, but we had our families there, and they were so happy for us. That's what mattered to us," Nora recalls.

Once they got married, the couple moved into their home and started living together.

"It wasn't easy in the beginning. I didn't know how to cook, and he got impatient. We also argued about cleaning or dishes, but somehow we found a way to make it work. We never thought about giving up on each other. That made the difference for us," Nora said.

A few months after they tied the knot, Nora found out she was pregnant. They both got excited about having their first baby and prepared to be parents.

Once Adrian, their son, was born, they had to readjust their life so they could look after the baby while also keeping their relationship going well.

"I wanted to be a good mom, but I couldn't ignore my husband. I needed to be there for both of them, not just for my son. I was very tired the first few months, so he helped me with chores even if he was also working, and I stayed home. He never told me I wasn't doing enough or that I had to stop napping or wake up even earlier. I think it was thanks to him that I felt confident about being a new mom," Nora said.

Her in-laws couldn't help much with the baby since they lived in a different state, and Nora had lost her own parents before getting married.

"It was just our little family, and that was enough to be happy. I wanted to take care of my husband and my son and have a neat home. As the months went by, I got used to the new rhythm, and parenting became a wonderful thing," Nora said.

Both Nora and Aaron did their best to make sure their son had what he needed. They also taught him about being responsible and studying so he could have a good job one day and be able to afford all the things he wanted.,

"I was careful to always make him realize it's only hard work that will give you the results you're looking for," the mom said.

As Adrian grew up, he went to school, then he was a teen and dealt with high school challenges. He had parties with his friends at home, and Nora always encouraged him to introduce the people he liked to her so she could be sure all was well.

"It didn't matter if it was just a friend or if he had a new girlfriend. I wanted to know everyone and make them feel welcome. What would be the point in making my son see people somewhere else or hide things from me? I was there for him no matter what. And Aaron agreed to that," Nora said.

Once he graduated from high school, Adrian went on to study in college. He still stayed home because it wasn't that far away to get to classes, and this way, he saved on rent and bills.

"He could still be with us and study, but that was the time when I began telling him he had to think about working too," the mom said.

Adrian told his parents he had a hard time keeping his grades up, so they didn't insist on him getting a job right away. As time passed, Nora got more uncomfortable seeing her son not working and not even considering any position he could apply for.

"I reminded him, but he always found a reason why he couldn't work, or it wasn't the right time. It was getting tiresome," Nora said.

Things went on this way through Adrian's college years, and by the time he finished his studies, he was still not working.

Once his last year in college was done, he began having issues in his relationship. The girl he was going out with at the time wanted him to propose, but he wasn't ready for it and couldn't afford it either.

"He was upset all the time, and I told him again that a job would probably take care of all that, and he could buy a ring and think about the wedding, but he wouldn't hear of it," Nora said.

While he refused to start working, his girlfriend lost patience and kept arguing with him about settling down and having a future together.

After six months, she finally gave up on him.

"His girlfriend left him, and while I tried to help him feel better, I knew I would've done the same thing," Nora said.

By that time, Adrian was almost 28, and Nora felt the time had come to be firm. She told her son he had to get a job or he couldn't stay with them any longer.

"We waited too long anyway. But this time, he has to do it; it's the best thing for him," the mom said.

Unfortunately, her husband doesn't agree, and he thinks they should let their son get back on track after what happened with his girlfriend. Aaron sees no reason to hurry and make him work if they have already let him stay there for over 20 years.

"She wants our son to move out; he's 28 and has no job. He needs more time. I know Nora means well and that earning money is very important, but a few months longer won't make such a difference. Adrian is still upset," Aaron said.

Nora, on the other hand, told her son he has one month to get hired, or he must leave. And she won't change her mind.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Nora wait longer for Adrian to decide to start working, or was it postponed too long already? Is Aaron fair in asking his wife to let their son keep living the same way for a few months longer?