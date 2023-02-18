Son on mom: "My wife is so quiet; she keeps shouting to make her talk. What do I do?"

Amy Christie

Photo byJunaid AzizonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting along with your in-laws is often a part of marriage that couples don't consider that much. But what do you do when all goes well with your spouse, but their parents insist on being unpleasant, or they simply keep showing they don't like your personality?

Is that enough to walk away from a relationship, or should you just ignore them and be happy?

My friend Cassie has been married to her husband, Andrew, for two years. They dated for one year before he proposed, and they were also friends for several years while growing up.

"We played together in kindergarten and when we started school. I knew him and his parents; I used to have lunch with them sometimes, or mom and dad would invite them when we made a barbecue," Cassie said.

Because both families already knew each other, Cassie felt there would be no unpleasant surprises and that everyone would be friendly. She didn't realize that her in-laws had very different expectations from her once she was their son's partner compared to just a friend.

"I was sure they liked me, but they were happy when we were neighbors or acquaintances; as their daughter-in-law, they weren't particularly pleased with me. And my mother-in-law won't make any effort to hide that," Cassie said.

Andrew noticed his parents behave differently to his wife compared to how they were while growing up, but he doesn't think it's unusual.

"It's just that they didn't take the trouble to really get to know her back then. She was just a neighbor to them, they were polite, and that was it. They might not like her personality that much now that we're together. That's fine; we don't live with them, and she doesn't need to try and please them all the time," Andrew said.

Gina, his mom, doesn't like the fact that her daughter-in-law won't speak much when they get together. All of Andrew's ex-girlfriends were very talkative, so she's confused about seeing Cassie behave differently. She's also doubtful it's a good thing.

"I think people who talk a lot are easier to get along with. And if she sits there and just smiles or looks at me, I get a strange feeling. I think she wants to criticize me and will just stay quiet because we're related. That annoys me, and I start arguing with her every time," Gina said.

Cassie resents the way her mother-in-law reacts and won't change her behavior just because Gina wants to talk a lot.

"Why would she want that? Talking every minute of every day is tiresome. Sometimes I think she does it to annoy me. I saw her when she got visits from her friends. They talk a lot more than she does," Cassie said.

In the meantime, going to her in-laws' home is slowly turning into a disagreeable experience, and Cassie wants things to change.

"What will we do when we have kids? I don't want them to see Gina shouting at me or treating me like I don't matter. That's unacceptable. She's never apologized either, just keeps on doing it," Cassie added.

Andrew isn't sure how he could fix things between his mom and his wife. While he cares about both of them, he thinks they won't get along, and it would be better if they stopped visiting or if he just went to see his parents by himself.

"My wife is so quiet; she keeps shouting to make her talk. What do I do? I can't give up on my mom, and I want to be with Cassie. Time away from each other seems like the best idea to me," Andrew said.

Cassie agreed to avoid visiting for a while, but she said she wouldn't let their kids go to their grandparents if her mother-in-law didn't change her behavior by the time they became parents.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Gina to keep shouting because she gets impatient when her daughter-in-law is quiet? Should she be more understanding and try to get along with Cassie since they're part of the same family now?

Comments / 34

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
96K followers

Comments / 0

