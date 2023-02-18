Wife on ex: "We've been talking for 5 months, my marriage isn't great, and his girlfriend can't cook; do we try again?"

Photo by Michael Austin on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a happy marriage is about more than just being in love. It's a constant decision to choose your spouse above all other relationships and to make sure you're ready to compromise if you have to. But what happens if a past relationship makes you feel you didn't make the right choice?

Is it ok to still consider that person even if you tied the knot and promised to be with your spouse permanently?

Is it fine to end a different relationship, too, just because you want to try again and have a second chance with a person you gave up on before?

My friend Amelia has been married to her husband Jack for three years. They don't have kids yet, and both want to focus on their careers for now. They dated for about four months until Jack asked her to marry him.

"The proposal was wonderful. He made me feel so special; the whole place was booked for us, and a band played while he proposed to me. I said yes, and I got so excited about the wedding," Amelia recalls.

Her parents were happy for them, and they promised to help with organizing the ceremony, more so because Jack had lost his mom and dad just a few months before.

"They wanted to be there for both of us and asked him to call them mom and dad too. That was so touching; he loves them more for it. Thanks to them, he still feels like he has parents," Amelia said.

They set the wedding date one year after they got engaged, and, in the meantime, they chose the wedding gown and the cake, made the guest list, and thought about the flower arrangements and every other detail that needed to be considered.

Once they tied the knot, the couple moved into their apartment and began life together.

"We didn't really want a house until we had kids, and none of us was ready for that yet. Living in an apartment was better for the drive to our jobs, and we had no pets to worry about either. We decided to focus on earning more and think about kids in a few years," Amelia said.

The first two years of their marriage were filled with love and fun memories, but after their second anniversary, Amelia started feeling something was missing from their relationship.

"I noticed he didn't buy me flowers or the presents I wanted, and he often forgot important dates like mom and dad's birthday; I had to remind him about my aunt's parties, and he didn't notice what I was wearing or how I looked every day. I began doubting if he really loved me," Amelia said.

She told her husband she felt sad about what was happening, but he only started arguing and told her she expected too much. He also added it would've been better if she was a housewife so they could have kids sooner.

"That was very unfair, and it went beyond what we had agreed. I wouldn't be staying home even after we had kids, so there was no reason for him to expect something like that from me," Amelia added.

At the same time, something unusual happened, which made her reconsider her married life. On a Friday, while she was out shopping, she met Stan, her high school boyfriend.

"It had been years since we'd seen each other. Back in high school, we were in love, and we thought we would always be together. His family had to move away, though, and we lost touch. On seeing him, I realized I still remembered every detail of that relationship. And he looked great," Amelia said.

They finished their shopping together and kept in touch after that. Stan called Amelia two or three times every day, and they also texted each other.

"I told him I was married, and he said he had a girlfriend. We decided to be only friends and support each other no matter what happened. I talked to him about my arguments with Jack, and he agreed that it seemed he didn't care much about me. Stan also picked me up from the office sometimes to have lunch on my break. Jack hasn't done that in so long. I felt like someone finally cared about me again," Amelia said.

Stan also told her about his relationship with his girlfriend, Sophia.

"They'd been dating for about one year, and he wasn't sure he wanted to get married. They lived together, and she was great at cleaning and house chores, but he didn't like the meals. They had to get takeouts most of the time because her dinners were so disappointing. And he reminded me how much he loved everything I cooked for him," Amelia said.

They also went on walks in the park and a day trip when her husband was away for a work project. Stan invited her to his apartment while Sophia was away visiting her parents, and Amelia cooked lunch and dinner and stayed overnight.

"I told Jack I was having a sleepover at a friend's house, and he didn't even ask where. So there was no point explaining anything more," Amelia said.

In the past five months, Amelia and Stan have been getting closer, and they're considering having a relationship.

"We've been talking for 5 months, my marriage isn't great, and his girlfriend can't cook; do we try again? I keep asking myself that. He said he wanted to and didn't mind that I had to get a divorce. Sophia doesn't make him happy, so he's ready to end that relationship. Would it really work if we wanted to be together permanently?" Amelia said.

She's considering telling her husband about Stan but isn't certain about the timing yet.

"I think it would be better if Stan left Sophia first. This way, I could be sure he wanted to be with me. Telling Jack will end my marriage, so I need some commitment from Stan before I go through with it," Amelia said.

Stan promised he would talk to Sophia over the weekend, so Amelia is waiting for him to do that before she lets Jack know about her new relationship.

How do you think this should be handled? Is Amelia fair in asking Stan to leave his girlfriend before she takes the first step to divorce her husband? Should Jack be told sooner about what's happening between his wife and Stan?