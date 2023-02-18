Wife on husband: "He won't let me have a phone; he thinks I'll use it to be with someone else"

Photo by Štefan Štefančík on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Choosing someone to get married and raise a family with usually implies you trust them completely and you are convinced you can have a great life together.

But what happens when one of the spouses simply can't agree to let the other do everyday things like making a call because they assume it would be for an unusual purpose? Is it ok to restrict what one partner does just, so the other feels happy knowing their marriage is solid?

My friend Andrea has been married to her husband, Liam, for six years. They have two daughters together and are thinking about becoming parents for the third time.

They met in college and only dated for three months before he proposed. Andrea said yes, and they started planning their wedding.

"Our parents looked into every detail about the ceremony; Liam and I were so in love we hardly noticed what was going on. It was such a happy time in our lives," Andrea said.

Once they tied the knot, the couple moved into their home and began their life together. In a few weeks, Andrea found out she was pregnant, and one year after their wedding, they welcomed their first daughter, Christina.

"I was so excited to be a mom. It was something I'd always wanted. And Liam wanted our family to be happy. He insisted I stay home and look after the baby. And he was right. How could I leave her with a babysitter? I didn't even think twice about leaving my job," Andrea said.

Time passed, and with her parents' and in-laws' help, Andrea got used to being a full-time mom while also keeping their home neat.

"It wasn't an easy change because there's no free time when you're a stay-at-home mom. The baby always needed something, and then laundry, cleaning, and dishes. My mom and my mother-in-law were great in the beginning. They did part of the house chores until I had a schedule and could handle most of it myself," Andrea said.

Two years later, Andrea and Liam learned they would be parents again. They soon had their second daughter, Lina.

"It took less time to get used to it the second time, and we were pleased our family was growing. My husband had no issues handling the bills each month, so I didn't have to stress about finding a job again, even with two babies," Andrea said.

Through it all, there was one thing that made her question if something had changed, but she didn't want to cause any issues by asking too often.

Liam never wanted her to have a cell phone after they got married. They had a landline in their house, and he had his cell phone, but he avoided getting one for Andrea too.

And each time she wanted to go out and get one, he told her she couldn't or he wouldn't trust her again.

"He won't let me have a phone; he thinks I'll use it to be with someone else. He has his phone, and I never told him he was using it to talk to another woman. This is unfair," Andrea said.

Unfortunately, each time she explains that she needs the phone to stay in touch with her family when she's not home, he starts shouting, and they have an argument. Until now, he only agreed to the landline and won't accept his wife needs her own cell phone.

"He says we mostly go out together except when I do the groceries shopping. So, if I needed something or my mom or sisters wanted to call and talk to me, they could call him. There were so many times when I missed having my phone, like when I forgot the shopping list at home or when I needed him to pick me up somewhere. Or even if I randomly want to ask mom something about the kids," the mom said.

Her parents are also uncomfortable with Liam's idea, but they still think Andrea shouldn't keep arguing about it because their family matters more than a phone.

"My family is important, and I want them all to be happy. Not being trusted doesn't feel ok to me, though. And avoiding buying me a phone is like telling me I don't care about our relationship. I wouldn't go out with another man. And if I wanted to do it, I could try it even without a phone," Andrea said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Liam to refuse to get his wife a phone when she could need it daily? Should Andrea avoid asking for a phone to prevent more arguments in their family?