Wife on husband: "I lost our baby, and he's sad; it wasn't his"

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Waiting to welcome your first baby is an exciting time for most couples, but what happens when your spouse doesn't know they're not actually the dad?

Should they be told as soon as possible, or is it ok to let them think they had a family when their spouse was seeing someone else the whole time? And when you lose a baby, does it still matter who the dad was, or should things be left as they are to avoid getting upset?

My friend Danielle has been married to her husband, Liam, for nine years. They had been together since high school but took their time to decide if they wanted a life together.

"We wanted to be sure we were good for each other, and we didn't like to hurry and then have to get a divorce because we had no idea about our habits and goals," Danielle said.

They went out through high school and college, and once they graduated, they felt it was the right time to get engaged.

"Some of our friends were already married and had kids, but that wouldn't have worked for us. I felt so much better knowing he really cared about me. All those years, he would have left if he couldn't be with me only," Danielle said.

Once Liam proposed, they set the wedding date one year after, and they began planning everything for the big day.

"Our parents helped me choose the dress and the wedding cake. His sisters found the flower arrangements, and we all got together with his brother to make the guest list. The wedding was wonderful, and everybody who loved us was there," Danielle recalls.

Once they tied the knot, they moved into their new apartment and focused on having a happy life together.

'We wanted to be parents at some point, but not right then. So, we each kept working and tried to make the best of our careers, get promoted, and earn more. We hoped to be able to afford a house soon, and it took some struggle to get there," Danielle said.

After three years, they could finally move into their home. They got two cats and a dog and began considering having kids. Unfortunately, it didn't happen as soon as they had hoped, and at one point, they even felt like they might have to give up on that idea.

"Maybe it was the stress or the food we ordered, but it didn't happen for quite a long time after we decided to have kids," Danielle said.

They already had nieces and nephews from Danielle's sisters, and that made them constantly compare their life to theirs. Last year, things seemed to have changed for the better, though.

"I got to thinking maybe it was because of him, but I didn't say anything. It was upsetting wanting something so much and being unable to make it happen. So I began considering other solutions," she added.

A few weeks later, Danielle found out she was pregnant, and she immediately drove over to her husband's office to let him know.

"He was as excited as I was. We would have our baby soon, and we wanted to celebrate with everyone," Danielle said.

Her brother-in-law took a particular interest in being an uncle, and he started visiting them a lot more frequently. While they waited for their baby, Danielle and Liam bought clothes and thought about the colors for the baby's room.

Unfortunately, their plans only lasted for five months. Danielle lost the baby, and she and her husband once again felt like they couldn't be parents or have the family they'd always wanted. And there was something more that only Danielle knew.

"We were both sad when it happened, all our parties and excitement for nothing. Our parents didn't say anything, but of course, they were disappointed. They wanted to be grandparents too. Only I knew I had done something that Liam would be upset to know just to have a baby," Danielle said.

Her brother-in-law's visits weren't as unexpected as they seemed. And there was a good reason why he wanted to be close to Danielle during the pregnancy. It was actually his baby, but Danielle didn't want to tell her husband.

"I thought we could raise the baby together, and he wouldn't ever have to know. It wasn't like I kept seeing my brother-in-law. It only happened a few times, and we both ended it for the sake of our families," Danielle said.

But on realizing how upset her husband was on finding out she lost the baby, she doubts whether she should tell him how things were.

"I lost our baby, and he's sad; it wasn't his. It was still our baby because I wanted him to be the dad for all purposes, and my brother-in-law promised he wouldn't interfere with that. Now I'm thinking whether I could tell him it wasn't his baby so he would feel better, but that might make him leave. I don't want to lose our marriage," Danielle said.

She's confused about how she should behave from now on, and her brother-in-law is adding to her struggles by trying to tell Liam too.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair to keep such a thing from Liam, or should he be told Danielle wasn't expecting his baby? Is it ok for Danielle to avoid telling him since she's not seeing his brother anymore?