Wife on husband: "I lost our baby, and he's sad; it wasn't his"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYfWD_0kph1sLt00
Photo byTamara BellisonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Waiting to welcome your first baby is an exciting time for most couples, but what happens when your spouse doesn't know they're not actually the dad?

Should they be told as soon as possible, or is it ok to let them think they had a family when their spouse was seeing someone else the whole time? And when you lose a baby, does it still matter who the dad was, or should things be left as they are to avoid getting upset?

My friend Danielle has been married to her husband, Liam, for nine years. They had been together since high school but took their time to decide if they wanted a life together.

"We wanted to be sure we were good for each other, and we didn't like to hurry and then have to get a divorce because we had no idea about our habits and goals," Danielle said.

They went out through high school and college, and once they graduated, they felt it was the right time to get engaged.

"Some of our friends were already married and had kids, but that wouldn't have worked for us. I felt so much better knowing he really cared about me. All those years, he would have left if he couldn't be with me only," Danielle said.

Once Liam proposed, they set the wedding date one year after, and they began planning everything for the big day.

"Our parents helped me choose the dress and the wedding cake. His sisters found the flower arrangements, and we all got together with his brother to make the guest list. The wedding was wonderful, and everybody who loved us was there," Danielle recalls.

Once they tied the knot, they moved into their new apartment and focused on having a happy life together.

'We wanted to be parents at some point, but not right then. So, we each kept working and tried to make the best of our careers, get promoted, and earn more. We hoped to be able to afford a house soon, and it took some struggle to get there," Danielle said.

After three years, they could finally move into their home. They got two cats and a dog and began considering having kids. Unfortunately, it didn't happen as soon as they had hoped, and at one point, they even felt like they might have to give up on that idea.

"Maybe it was the stress or the food we ordered, but it didn't happen for quite a long time after we decided to have kids," Danielle said.

They already had nieces and nephews from Danielle's sisters, and that made them constantly compare their life to theirs. Last year, things seemed to have changed for the better, though.

"I got to thinking maybe it was because of him, but I didn't say anything. It was upsetting wanting something so much and being unable to make it happen. So I began considering other solutions," she added.

A few weeks later, Danielle found out she was pregnant, and she immediately drove over to her husband's office to let him know.

"He was as excited as I was. We would have our baby soon, and we wanted to celebrate with everyone," Danielle said.

Her brother-in-law took a particular interest in being an uncle, and he started visiting them a lot more frequently. While they waited for their baby, Danielle and Liam bought clothes and thought about the colors for the baby's room.

Unfortunately, their plans only lasted for five months. Danielle lost the baby, and she and her husband once again felt like they couldn't be parents or have the family they'd always wanted. And there was something more that only Danielle knew.

"We were both sad when it happened, all our parties and excitement for nothing. Our parents didn't say anything, but of course, they were disappointed. They wanted to be grandparents too. Only I knew I had done something that Liam would be upset to know just to have a baby," Danielle said.

Her brother-in-law's visits weren't as unexpected as they seemed. And there was a good reason why he wanted to be close to Danielle during the pregnancy. It was actually his baby, but Danielle didn't want to tell her husband.

"I thought we could raise the baby together, and he wouldn't ever have to know. It wasn't like I kept seeing my brother-in-law. It only happened a few times, and we both ended it for the sake of our families," Danielle said.

But on realizing how upset her husband was on finding out she lost the baby, she doubts whether she should tell him how things were.

"I lost our baby, and he's sad; it wasn't his. It was still our baby because I wanted him to be the dad for all purposes, and my brother-in-law promised he wouldn't interfere with that. Now I'm thinking whether I could tell him it wasn't his baby so he would feel better, but that might make him leave. I don't want to lose our marriage," Danielle said.

She's confused about how she should behave from now on, and her brother-in-law is adding to her struggles by trying to tell Liam too.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair to keep such a thing from Liam, or should he be told Danielle wasn't expecting his baby? Is it ok for Danielle to avoid telling him since she's not seeing his brother anymore?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 65

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
96K followers

More from Amy Christie

Daughter on mom: "She didn't care about me; she wants to make up for it with my kids; I told her to go"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with a single parent while they have to work long hours to cover every bill is difficult for kids, and many times, they will feel like their mom or dad didn't care because they were so busy.

Read full story
12 comments

Wife on husband: "We're on vacation, and he sends photos to a woman; he said he promised her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on vacation with your spouse is usually that time of the year when you get to relax and forget about stress and work. If your family helps, you might even get the chance to make it a couple's trip without kids and make your relationship stronger.

Read full story
36 comments

Husband on wife: "She wants our son to move out; he's 28 and has no job. He needs more time"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising your kids to be responsible and be able to look after themselves is one of the essential things parents think about. And sometimes, they want to let their kids have fun longer or not have to deal with difficult circumstances.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He can't afford to travel with me; should I stay home with him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to spend your life with and raise a family is about so much more than compliments, dating, and meeting each other's families. Different habits, jobs, and an interest in traveling or staying home can all determine whether the relationship will last or you will just decide you didn't make the right choice.

Read full story
8 comments

Mom on son: "He cried for an hour when I didn't do his laundry; he's 25"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids while they're growing up means doing plenty of things for them while making sure they have all they need to be happy and get good grades. But what do you do when time passes, and they still don't feel like doing chores or taking care of their own things?

Read full story
17 comments

Husband on wife: "She told me not to go to my daughter's wedding; they already bought me a tuxedo"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Your kids' wedding is one f the most emotional times when you're a parent; it's filled with memories but also worries about whether they chose the right person to make them happy and hopes to become a grandparent and see them living their best life in a new home.

Read full story
64 comments

Wife on husband: "He was with someone else; she's pregnant, and he wants her to move in with us"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you get married, it's usually because you feel the partner you chose will always be by your side and keep the commitment you made on your wedding day. What happens when trust is gone, and you still decide to forgive them, but somehow you can't forget what took place because of the consequences?

Read full story
120 comments

Wife on husband: "He said he'll divorce me if we have another baby; I think I'm pregnant"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family with a loving spouse and making a home for all your memories together is a wonderful part of marriage, but what should you do when agreeing on the number of kids you will have is the most important thing to your partner?

Read full story
101 comments

Man on girlfriend: "She only wants me, not my daughter; should I give her up?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dating after a divorce needs more patience, and when you also have kids, you will need to look for different qualities in a partner beyond simply falling in love with them.

Read full story
39 comments

Son on mom: "My wife is so quiet; she keeps shouting to make her talk. What do I do?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your in-laws is often a part of marriage that couples don't consider that much. But what do you do when all goes well with your spouse, but their parents insist on being unpleasant, or they simply keep showing they don't like your personality?

Read full story
34 comments

Wife on ex: "We've been talking for 5 months, my marriage isn't great, and his girlfriend can't cook; do we try again?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a happy marriage is about more than just being in love. It's a constant decision to choose your spouse above all other relationships and to make sure you're ready to compromise if you have to. But what happens if a past relationship makes you feel you didn't make the right choice?

Read full story
101 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't let me have a phone; he thinks I'll use it to be with someone else"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing someone to get married and raise a family with usually implies you trust them completely and you are convinced you can have a great life together.

Read full story
98 comments

Mom on son: "He didn't come home one night; he shouted for breakfast at 5 a.m."

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Letting your kids grow up and make friends while trying to be sure they're ok and not getting involved with someone who will make them feel upset is challenging for parents. And allowing them to do as they like without asking for permission before can also lead to complicated situations.

Read full story
112 comments

Mom on daughter: "Should I go to her wedding if she didn't invite me after I said I don't like her husband?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your child get married is a very touching moment for most parents, and all the planning that goes into celebrating the big day is about love, dedication, and so much patience.

Read full story
93 comments

Mom on daughter: "She doesn't talk to my husband; we've been married for 10 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying a partner when you already have kids is not like falling in love spontaneously. Second marriages where kids are included in the new relationship need lots of patience, love, and determination to make things work in the new family.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He moved in with me for our baby; he makes me sleep on the couch"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner to have a family with is about love, determination, and commitment to each other.

Read full story
149 comments

Wife on husband: "He's sorry for being with someone else; he still wants to be free while we're together"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding and your life together with the partner you choose takes plenty of patience and love, but sometimes it's not enough just to care about your spouse.

Read full story
100 comments

Husband on wife: "We have 2 kids; she's had feelings for another woman for 10 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married and deciding to have a home and a family together usually mean commitment for several years or longer. And finding out your spouse has a completely different way of thinking than what they told you could make you doubt everything else they shared with you.

Read full story
46 comments

Husband on stepdaughter: "I have to move out every weekend because she wants to be with her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a parent means you will always want to be close to your kids and support them in any way you can, no matter how old they are or how difficult the choices they have to make.

Read full story
1169 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy