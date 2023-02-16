Mom on daughter: "Should I go to her wedding if she didn't invite me after I said I don't like her husband?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsZNe_0kpgAi3m00
Photo byGiorgio TrovatoonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Seeing your child get married is a very touching moment for most parents, and all the planning that goes into celebrating the big day is about love, dedication, and so much patience.

But sometimes arguments can take away from the excitement when parents disagree with their kids' choices. And once you criticize a future spouse, the chances of still taking part in the wedding ceremony are much lower.

My friend Deborah has been married for 22 years to her husband, Andy. They have one son. George, and one daughter, Ava. Deborah has been a stay-at-home mom to look after them while they were growing up.

"Becoming a full-time mom was so meaningful to me. Beyond any career steps or promotions, I wanted to have a happy family and look after our home while making memories with the people I love most. My husband had a good job, and he could make that happen for us," Deborah said.

She also got plenty of help from the rest of her family, with her sisters coming by in the afternoons to play with the kids and her parents and her in-laws always ready to support her when she got tired or needed a little break.

"Our families made me feel so positive, and there wasn't ever a time when I felt overwhelmed or like I couldn't be a good mom. They always encouraged me and told me family is the most important thing," the mom added.

As time went by, George and Ava went to kindergarten and school, then they started their teen years and high school challenges, and finally, they moved away from home to study in college.

"It was a difficult few months when they both moved away. I knew that it was coming, but I still missed them so much. I wanted them both to study and have a good future, but it had been so many years having them close that I felt like going to visit the next day they left," Deborah said.

The parents gradually got used to having their home quiet and seeing their kids over the weekends and during the holidays.

"I knew they were doing well, and they both had part-time jobs, too, so I was pleased they were responsible and had plenty of friends. That was when I started thinking about them getting married and one day looking after my grandkids," the mom said.

George had had several relationships, but none of them lasted more than two or three months, so Deborah wasn't too hopeful he would get married anytime soon. Ava, on the other hand, had the same boyfriend from high school, and they lived together throughout college.

Once Ava finished college, her boyfriend Chris proposed, and she said yes. They went back home to Deborah and Andy to let them know about the engagement. Unfortunately, Chris wasn't exactly the choice Deborah had in mind for her daughter's happiness.

"They were both so excited, but I felt she was making a mistake. Sure, he is good-looking, and he cares about her, but he earns so much less, and I want someone better qualified for her who can earn enough so she can be home when they have kids. I doubt he can ever do that," Deborah said,

She didn't voice her concerns that day, but she remained doubtful about the couple's future.

The wedding was set to take place ten months after the proposal, so both families got involved in planning the details of the ceremony and the party after it.

"I did my best to support my daughter and to figure out everything that had to be done, but my heart was just not in it. She noticed I was upset, and she asked me if anything was wrong," Deborah recalls.

That was when she decided to be open with her daughter and tell her how she felt about her fiance. Once she heard her mom, Ava told her she only wanted people who were happy for her on the wedding day and that she didn't need to come if she didn't feel convinced she was choosing the right partner.

When the invitations were sent out, Deborah didn't receive one, even though Andy got his.

"I felt like she excluded me because she resented that talk. But I told her that for her own good. She had to know; no one says anything about income and money matters when you get married. It affects raising a family and what you can and can't do about your job," Deborah said.

The mom felt it was unfair for her daughter to avoid her, but Ava hasn't talked to her since she told her she couldn't accept her son-in-law.

The wedding will be next week, and even though Andy would like his wife to be there, he feels it would be better to let Ava decide.

"It's not good to keep her mom away, but I know she's upset, and until Deborah apologizes, I don't think they can get along again," Andy said.

Deborah is considering going to the wedding anyway just because she doesn't want to miss such an important moment in her daughter's life, but she isn't sure how to react on seeing the groom.

"Should I go to her wedding if she didn't invite me after I said I don't like her husband? I don't know if I could take back anything I said because it was fair, but I could be polite and greet everyone," the mom said.

What do you think about this situation? Should the mom go to the wedding even if her daughter didn't invite her? Is Ava allowed to decide who can come to the wedding, and can she keep her mom away if she feels she would only upset her during the ceremony?

