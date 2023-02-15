Mom on daughter: "She doesn't talk to my husband; we've been married for 10 years"

Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Marrying a partner when you already have kids is not like falling in love spontaneously. Second marriages where kids are included in the new relationship need lots of patience, love, and determination to make things work in the new family.

Whether there will be new siblings or it's just the stepkids adjusting to a different dynamic, tying the knot a second time comes with a lot more than house and vacation plans. And being a stepparent may well be the hardest thing you've ever done when you don't get along with your spouse's kids.

My friend Matt has been married to his wife Natalia for ten years. They didn't have kids, but Natalia had one daughter from a previous marriage, and Matt has been doing his best to fill in her father's place since he won't visit at all.

Unfortunately, all his efforts have gone unnoticed as his stepdaughter has always kept her distance ever since she was little.

"When I first introduced them, she just said hi and then went up to her room. After that, she ignored him completely and only talked to him during lunch or dinner if he had to pass her something from the table," Natalia said.

Nina, her daughter, was in kindergarten at the time, and the couple assumed she was missing having two parents by her side and that she would feel more comfortable having Matt around once she got older.

"She couldn't really miss her dad because he left one year after she was born, but I thought maybe she'd gotten used to seeing me alone, and Matt would look like a strange person to her. She wasn't worried when he was in the same room, just didn't seem interested in talking or playing with him," the mom said.

Natalia's parents tried to help, too, by inviting the three of them for every birthday and during the holidays, but things stayed the same. Nina would answer direct questions or greet her stepdad, but after that, she would simply get occupied with something else and ignore him.

"It made me feel sad because I wanted us to be a family. I didn't mind being a stepdad or just her friend, but I had hoped we could have fun, go on trips, and make memories. Even at home, she won't say much to me. And when we're away on a trip, she will bring a friend or two and spend all her time with them," Matt shared.

Several years have passed since Natalia and Matt got married, and Nina's behavior hasn't improved.

"If anything, now she's comfortable with not doing anything for her stepdad. And I told her so many times that she was not being fair. Nothing's worked so far," Natalia said.

On the other hand, Nina feels confused by everyone asking her to be more attentive to Matt.

"I haven't ever been rude to him. I'm just not talkative; I do greet him and all. And we have different personalities; I don't think I want to be close to him. It's ok if he makes mom happy, but I don't see him as a part of my family. Not even a friend, more like an acquaintance. I don't want to offend him, but I can't say things I don't feel," Nina said.

Her mom also talked to her friends who remarried to see if there was something different she should be doing. The other couples only told her to be patient and learn to accept that you can't make people connect unless there is love between them.

"She doesn't talk to my husband; we've been married for 10 years. I've been upset about it for a while, but after talking to my friends, I think I finally understood I couldn't make Nina see Matt the way I see him. Maybe she will eventually warm up to him, but I can't keep on trying to get them together," Natalia said.

Things are still tense because Matt isn't ready to give up on being a father figure, and he wants his stepdaughter to acknowledge everything he does for their family.

"I pay for almost anything she needs. Natalia hasn't worked for over three years, and I never asked for anything in return except for hugs or smiles or just some affection. I don't think that's too much," Matt said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Nina being fair in refusing to be closer to her stepdad, or should Matt accept her choice and go on being a friend to her? Would it help if Natalia was firm and pointed out to her daughter who covers the costs for what she gets, or would that make things worse?