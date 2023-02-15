Woman on boyfriend: "He moved in with me for our baby; he makes me sleep on the couch"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Choosing the right partner to have a family with is about love, determination, and commitment to each other.

And when you find out you're pregnant before you make plans to get engaged or married, you can get confused for a while or have a hard time figuring out what your life is going to be like from now on.

Should you live with your partner and behave like a married couple, or is it better to wait until you actually tie the knot? And how far can they go if they can't stand the noise the baby makes at night?

My friend Stella has been dating her boyfriend Charles for four years. They met right after they graduated from college and have been together ever since.

They had been friends in high school, but they had lost touch for a while.

"When we met again, it took a bit to get comfortable with each other, but we soon found our friendship again. We used to do our homework together when we were in school. This time, we decided to be closer and see where that took us," Stella said.

They soon started going out, and they went to parties and different restaurants. They went hiking and on day trips, and they also learned how to cook together.

"It was fun, and we were great for each other. We never argued, and we wanted to be in the same place every chance we got. He knew my parents, and I had already visited his mom and dad, and both families liked seeing us together," Stella said.

After one year of dating, they considered moving in together. Stella, however, felt it was too early to do that, and they postponed it for a while.

"I still needed my own space; I didn't want to feel like I was married already if I wasn't. He hadn't even proposed. Separate apartments were best for me at that time," Stella said.

They kept going out and enjoying themselves while their families started thinking about when they would take the next step.

"I wasn't particularly worried about them living together, but spending so much time together without getting engaged or setting a wedding date didn't make sense to me. I began wondering if he wanted to be with my daughter permanently," Annie, Stela's mom, said.

Her dad was also doubtful about the future of their relationship once three years passed and there was no proposal.

However, just two months after that, Stella found out she was pregnant.

"We didn't plan it; I actually wanted to have kids after marriage, and to have this happen so suddenly, I didn't even know how to react. I also didn't want him to propose just because of the baby," Stella said.

Charles didn't propose to her, but he did ask her to think again about living together.

"And he was right; I didn't want to be on my own while I was pregnant. I got tired so much faster, and on some days, I couldn't clean or cook at all. It made sense to move in together, and I felt sure we would be together for a long time," Stella said.

Charles moved in with her in two weeks, and he helped her feel more comfortable during the pregnancy. They were both excited to welcome their son, Elias, and after he was born, they began adjusting to living as a family.

"It wasn't that easy because he did almost everything around the house while I was pregnant. Now we had to share, and he wanted to watch TV a lot and thought I should be cooking every meal," Stella said.

Becoming parents was a challenge for them because they couldn't sleep much at night, and as he got more tired, Charles found an unexpected solution.

"The baby woke up a lot. I was tired, and I knew there was no way he could go on sleeping through that. I just believed it would get better gradually," the mom said.

Charles wanted something more immediate, though. So he asked his wife to move into the living room with their baby and sleep on the couch until things improved.

Unfortunately, it's been several weeks since then, and Elias is still crying at night. The difference is only Stella is tired because Charles closes the door to the bedroom so he can rest.

During the day, he expects Stella to share in all chores, and the mom is slowly getting close to exhaustion.

"He moved in with me for our baby; he makes me sleep on the couch. This is so unfair; I'm up most of the night, and then he needs me to help with everything else. I don't know how long I can do this," Stella said.

She talked to Charles about it, but her refused to have the baby back in the bedroom. She also asked him to sleep on the couch for a few nights a week, too, so they could share that as well, but he's convinced she's the only one who can help their baby go back to sleep.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Charles being fair in making Stella sleep in the living room because their baby wakes up very often? Should he do all the cleaning, cooking, and washing because Stella is tired?

