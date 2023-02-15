Wife on husband: "He's sorry for being with someone else; he still wants to be free while we're together"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWstU_0koMxq3i00
Photo byEye for EbonyonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Planning a wedding and your life together with the partner you choose takes plenty of patience and love, but sometimes it's not enough just to care about your spouse.

What do you do when they still insist on keeping a part of their behavior beyond any rules and don't want to avoid reactions that could easily upset or offend you?

My friend Amanda has been married to her husband, George, for six years. They have one son together, and she's been a stay-at-home mom to avoid paying for a babysitter and be sure he has everything he needs.

"I couldn't go to work and think about what the babysitter might be doing in our home. It would've been too stressful, and I wanted my son to have the right meals, to play, and know his parents love him," Amanda said.

Both she and George felt it would be better if she stayed home, and they managed to cover the bills only from his salary.

"It wasn't easy, but we did it for Nick. Our son is more important than costs or any promotion I could've got," the mom said.

George spent long hours at the office so they could afford what they needed, and his wife often thought about how tired he must be because he worked so much. However, when he came home, he didn't look exhausted and usually had plenty of energy to keep playing with their son and ask what they had for dinner.

"I was surprised how he could do all that after working nine or ten hours, but I assumed his family was the reason he was so happy and positive every day," Amanda said.

As time went by, she started to notice things about her husband that hadn't caught her attention before. He was always careful about his clothes, fragrance, and even how much he ate.

"He was suddenly preoccupied with his look like never before. And that made me cautious. He was behaving like that when he started dating me too, so it was very unusual. We'd been married for a while; there was no reason to be like that," Amanda said.

She decided to check if anything was happening that she didn't know about, and she asked her friends for help.

"One of my friends from high school agreed to watch the kids for a few afternoons, so I drove close to his office, and I waited. George came out at 4 p.m., long before he usually told me his schedule had finished. He wasn't doing overtime, not on that day, not on any of the other six days I was there," Amanda said.

And that wasn't the only thing she saw. She also saw him meeting another woman in front of a house, going in, and not coming out until after 8 p.m.

"He usually met her there, but sometimes they went to a restaurant too, or people came over, and there was loud music like a party for several hours. And each of those days, he came home late and told me he just had to do overtime because next month's bills were hard to handle," the mom said.

In two weeks, she was sure he was seeing another woman and decided to talk to her husband about it. When he found out she knew, George was surprised, and he apologized, but he said he still wanted to be able to do what he wanted without giving explanations all the time.

"He's sorry for being with someone else; he still wants to be free while we're together. I don't get that. Either he cares about the kids and me, or he doesn't. This is not about options; he was with another woman and still wants the chance to do that," Amanda said.

George feels sorry for being seen, but he doesn't think what happened is enough to cause a divorce. Instead, he hopes his wife might get used to it and not be so upset the next time it happens.

"I don't think it's such a big deal. I will always come back to her, and our son and I will pay for everything. I just want to enjoy myself from time to time without her getting upset and arguing with me about it. I didn't do anything that hard to understand. And if I need to see other people, it's because she's always home and doesn't do much to make our marriage more fun," George said.

Amanda is considering ending their marriage but also thinks their son might not understand her decision and resent her leaving his dad.

"I can't tell him what happened, and I don't want him to feel I didn't want our family together. Maybe I should wait for three or four years longer," the mom said.

What do you think about this situation? Is it fair for George to say it's his wife's fault he wanted to be with someone else? Is it really ok to see other women if he comes back home at the end of the day?

