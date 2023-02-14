Husband on wife: "We have 2 kids; she's had feelings for another woman for 10 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married and deciding to have a home and a family together usually mean commitment for several years or longer. And finding out your spouse has a completely different way of thinking than what they told you could make you doubt everything else they shared with you.

How do you react when you learn their interests are in another direction and haven't changed in a long time, even if they seemed to care about you?

My friend Sandra has been married to her husband, Chris, for ten years. They have two daughters together, and Sandra has been a full-time mom since they got married.

"I didn't want her to work when we had kids. It wasn't fair to them or her; I wanted a happy family, and I could afford to pay all the bills if I worked hard enough. That was my responsibility," Chris said.

They met in college, and they tied the knot right after their last year. They both wanted to have kids, so they felt there was no need to have a long engagement.

"We knew each other because we grew up in the same neighborhood, so it wasn't like I had to learn everything about her. I was sure we would be happy together, and her parents liked me too," Chris said.

They moved into a new home after the wedding, and they soon found out they would be parents.

"I was so excited when I learned she was pregnant. She was a bit doubtful about the timing since we'd thought about waiting for two years, but I assured her we would be fine about the bills and everything else," Chris said.

They soon welcomed Adria, their first daughter. After two years, they had another baby. Their second daughter, Tammy, was born four years after they got married.

"With two kids, I felt our family was complete, and we just needed to be patient and love each other while working hard to have a happy family," he added.

As time went by, Sandra got used to staying home, and she also had help from her parents and her mother-in-law.

"They were all very supportive while I adjusted to being a mom. It was difficult not to work because, at times, I felt like I wasn't useful and that we needed more money. But I felt better when Chris was able to pay for everything, and we never had any issues at the end of each month. I think it took at least two years until I could become a stay-at-home mom, not worried about whether I should look for a part-time job," Sandra said.

However, there was something else going on that she didn't tell her husband about.

"While I was looking after the kids, I also wanted to get in touch with some of my high school friends. And I used to have a very good friend, Anna, whom I missed a lot. I called her and found out she was still living in our neighborhood. I asked if she could come to visit me, and she was happy to have a chat whenever she found some time after work or in the mornings," Sandra said.

Time passed, and she and Anna got close, and the visits became a daily habit.

"I didn't think much of it. She was her friend, after all, and when she was around, she would help with the house chores or play with the kids, so that was fine with me," Chris said.

Two weeks ago, Sandra told him they needed to talk. And what she told him left him annoyed and surprised, unsure of what he should do from now on or what's left of his family. Sandra told him she'd realized she liked Anna and wanted to be with her.

And that she'd been feeling that way for most of their marriage and all the years they'd been together.

"We have 2 kids; she's had feelings for another woman for 10 years. I didn't know what to say; it was like our marriage didn't mean much to her. And she was a mom. What could I tell our little girls? We were supposed to be a family by now," Chris said.

While she is sorry about the way he took things, Sandra is decided not to give up on Anna and wants to be happy, even if that means divorcing her husband.

"I know it won't be easy for him to accept it, and our daughters will have a hard time too, but why should I keep avoiding what I feel? Ten years is too long to stay in a marriage, and as soon as I met Anna a few times, I knew I had been wrong to choose Chris," Sandra said.

They have agreed the little girls will stay with Chris for now, and Sandra will come to see them in the evenings and during the weekends.

Chris isn't sure if he should wait for her to change her mind or if divorce is the only option they've got.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Chris give up on the marriage after what she told him, or is there a chance Sandra will still want a family with him for their daughters' sake? Should Sandra have told him sooner about the way she felt and what was going on during Anna's visits?

