Husband on stepdaughter: "I have to move out every weekend because she wants to be with her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being a parent means you will always want to be close to your kids and support them in any way you can, no matter how old they are or how difficult the choices they have to make.

But what happens when one marriage ends and your child only wants to confide in you and expects you to make sure your new partner isn't around when they come to spend time with you? Is it ok for a spouse to be told to pack up for a few days so parents can reconnect with their kids?

My friend Chloe has been married to her husband Theo for eight years. It's her second marriage, and she has one daughter from her first marriage.

"It was a very short relationship, it only lasted about eight months, but we had Diana, and I want to do everything to see her happy," the mom said.

Her daughter, Diana, mostly grew up close to her parents and aunts because her mom had to work long hours to be able to cover all their bills.

"It wasn't great that I couldn't have every weekend with her, and we rarely went on vacation together, but I needed to pay for what she needed, and I didn't have a husband to help back then. I just did the best I could," Chloe said.

She didn't consider dating again until her daughter started high school because she felt a new father figure might confuse her and make her miss her dad even more.

"Steve, my first husband, has been out of our lives for a long time. He wasn't interested in being a dad, and he didn't send money or anything for Diana. But I always thought if I married again right away, she would have more questions about why he left and the reason he didn't come back, not even for her," the mom said.

As time went by and Diana became a teenager, Chloe started thinking about dating again. She wanted to find someone to be happy with now that her daughter was almost grown-up and would need her less.

"I thought it was a good moment to start going out because Diana was older and she understood things about families better. I wasn't going to hurry up and choose either; I still needed someone who would be ok with me being a mom and who would get along with Diana too, more like a good friend than a dad," the mom said.

After a month, she met Jason while dining in a restaurant, and they have kept in touch since.

"He was just passing by when I dropped my glass. We laughed about it, and he said he was having dinner alone, so I said it was ok to eat together. And since that moment, we've been together," Chloe recalls.

They dated for seven months, and during that time, Jason also met her daughter. Diana was friendly to him but not very close. And they didn't talk much either.

"She was ok with me dating but not too excited about meeting him. And it was fine; I didn't expect her to like Jason instantly. They needed more time to get to know each other and start being friends," the mom said.

When Diana started her last year of high school, Jason proposed to Chloe, and they decided to have the wedding once Diana was off to college.

"It was a simple ceremony, and Chloe and my parents were there. Jason lost his parents, but his brother came, and so did all our friends," Chloe said.

After they tied the knot, Jason moved into Chloe's home, and Diana came to visit one weekend every month and for the holidays.

"Everything felt right, and we got along great. When Diana came to stay with us, I had her room ready, and she wasn't around that much because she also wanted to catch up with her school friends who stayed in town," Chloe said.

After she graduated, Diana got a job, and she also thought about having her own family. She'd been dating her boyfriend Sean since her second year in college, and they decided it was time to move together.

They rented an apartment, Diana brought her things, and they started their life together as a couple.

"I told her things would be different when living together and seeing each other's habits, deciding who cooks, who cleans, and when to play games or watch TV," the mom said.

As it turns out, Sean didn't care much about cooking or cleaning, and he expected Diana to keep the place neat while he got busy watching games.

They got into arguments, and Diana ended up coming to stay for a few days with her mom and stepdad while this was going on.

"She still wanted to be with Sean, but she felt like she wanted a break from time to time. And I told her she could come; I could talk to her and do my best to keep her positive," the mom said.

What Chloe didn't expect were the terms on which Diana wanted to be home again. She didn't want her stepdad to know about the issues in her relationship and actually expected him to be out of the house when she came over during the weekends.

And since she kept disagreeing with her boyfriend, she generally had to be home at least two weekends every month.

Jason went along with it the first few times, but then he started to resent always being sent away when his stepdaughter came to his home. And now that Sean and Diana are avoiding each other and she also isn't sure if she wants to keep her job, her visits are a lot more frequent.

"I have to move out every weekend because she wants to be with her mom. I understand she needs to talk to her, and she misses her, but why do I have to leave? It's my house too. They can't just tell me to go every week," Jason said.

He talked to his wife about it, and Chloe told him it was a difficult time for Diana and that being away for two days couldn't be that hard.

"She doesn't realize it's not about that. I feel like they don't include me in their family," Jason said.

The visits are continuing, and Diana still doesn't want her stepdad in the same house while she's there, and Jason is getting the impression his wife shares her opinion.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Jason's stepdaughter to expect him to go away every time she stays for a few days? Should Diana accept that it's her stepdad's home, too, not just the place where she can be with her mom for a while?