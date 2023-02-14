Man on girlfriend: "My daughter calls her 'mom'; my ex shouts at her and won't visit because of that"

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Facing divorce while making sure your kids are ok, and then starting a new relationship and always checking if your new partner gets along with them can get stressful.

But what happens if your kids like your new partner so much that they start calling them mom or dad and don't use that word for their parents anymore?

Is that fair, or does it need to be corrected, so everyone feels part of the family?

My friend Jane has been going out with her boyfriend Brad for three years. They're not engaged yet, but they wanted to date longer to be certain they want the same things for their future. And Brad's family situation was also complicated at the time they met, so it made sense not to hurry.

"When I met her, my divorce wasn't final yet, but my wife and I were already separated. My daughter, Sandy, didn't know about it yet, so I couldn't let her see me with another woman at that time," Brad said.

Sandy was in kindergarten when her parents decided to divorce, and while they were figuring out who would live where and when Sandy would get to see both parents, Brad was also dating Jane.

"It wasn't like I wasn't sad about the divorce. And I didn't plan to immediately go out with someone else. I just met Jane, and I didn't want to be away from her," the dad said.

Once the divorce took place, Brad felt more comfortable dating Jane, and she also looked forward to meeting his daughter.

"We let a few months pass before she visited us because I didn't want Sandy to think I had replaced her mom in a few days. And I also wanted to tell Jane more about her and think of some fun ways they could get along," Brad said.

Sandy lives with her dad, and her mom visits every weekend and during the holidays. She's still involved in her life, but they agreed Brad should be the one to look after their daughter daily.

"That was better for Sandy because my ex changes jobs so frequently and doesn't know what she wants yet. She might also be dating, and if she has kids again, she said she wouldn't want Sandy there. She should live with me, and her mom can see her anytime; I have no problem with that," the dad shared.

As time passed, the moment came for Jane to meet Sandy.

"I was a bit worried since I didn't know how Sandy would react. And I also didn't want Jane to get upset or change her mind about being a stepmom. That day was quite stressful for me, focusing on how to make things work great for all of us," Brad said.

Sandy was excited to meet Jane, and they talked a lot during their first meeting. They played, and the little girl told her about the flowers in their garden and how she likes to look after them.

"She's such a good kid. And she warmed up to me immediately. That was like an instant friendship. I could see myself getting close to her and having a family that would include Sandy," Jane said.

Since that first day, Jane has visited several times, and she also stayed over on some afternoons and nights.

"Things keep on improving, and Sandy now truly feels I am part of her daily life. And she looks to me as a mom," Jane added.

And the little girl isn't just friendly to her. She actually started calling her dad's girlfriend "mom" and missed her and asked where she was whenever she was not around.

"It's great to see they have a bond, but my ex is still her mom. I'm not sure how to react; I don't want to tell her not to call Jane 'mom,' but I do want Sandy to know who her mom is," Brad said.

Things were ok for a while, and Brad's new relationship went well, but when his ex-wife realized her daughter was calling someone else mom and using that word less frequently for her, she got upset.

In the beginning, she tried to explain to the little girl she was her mom, but Sandy kept telling her Jane was also her mom. And when talking to her didn't work, Brad's ex lost patience.

"I know it's hard for her. We're no longer a family, the three of us, and now she finds out Sandy calls Jane mom, but we didn't mean it like that. My daughter decided to say it. Of course, my ex thinks I suggested it to her, and maybe Jane interfered, too, to make Sandy love her less. That's not the case, but I know she resents Jane because we were together before the divorce took place," Brad said.

Things didn't improve over the following weeks, and Brad's ex-wife, Lia, got discouraged and started to visit less frequently.

And when she did come by, as soon as her daughter called Jane mom, she got annoyed.

"My daughter calls my girlfriend 'mom'; my ex shouts at her and won't visit because of that. I'm not sure how to solve it or if it can be changed at all. Why should Sandy not call mom whoever she wants? Maybe she feels Jane cares about her, and she doesn't like her mom shouting all the time," Brad said.

Things are the same for now, and Sandy's mom is upset and will only come by once a month at most. On the other hand, Brad wants his daughter to behave exactly the way she feels.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Sandy to call her dad's girlfriend "mom" even if they're not married yet and she has her own mom? Should Brad tell his daughter to avoid doing that so his ex would see her feelings matter too?

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
96K followers

