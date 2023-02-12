Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.

And deciding who works overtime and who stays home to look after your kids often needs trust and determination to keep a relationship going where there isn't enough money.

How do you know whether your efforts are valued or if they just turn into a reason to give up on a relationship?

My friend Mary has been married to her husband Lucas for nine years. They have two sons and one daughter together, and Mary used to be a stay-at-home mom until their kids went to school.

"I would've liked to be home with them a lot longer, but things were just too expensive, and I had to start working again so we could afford all they needed and pay our bills on time.

She initially worked part-time, so she could be home when their kids came back from school but gradually had to move on to a full-time job because they still had difficulties at the end of each month.

"It wasn't easy going to the office for so many hours and only counting on my family to watch over the kids because my husband and I had the same schedule and couldn't be home with them during the day. And in the evening, we were so tired, we just wanted dinner and had no energy to play with them anymore," Mary said.

Lucas's job didn't offer the chance for overtime, but Mary soon got that choice and felt it would be better for her family if she did it.

"I knew it would mean being away longer, but my husband said he would come back at 5 p.m. each day and be with the kids. So, I wasn't worried about them not having dinner if I was back at 8 or 9 p.m.," the mom said.

In a few weeks, their situation improved, and they didn't have to think about costs all the time. Mary was pleased because all her hard work was letting her family relax, and she thought things were changing for the better.

Lucas was also happy they didn't have to ask their relatives for help, and they were able to cover all their expenses with no issues. Unfortunately, all the extra work Mary put in made her and her husband become distanced.

"He wasn't as close to me as before. He hardly greeted me when I came in and didn't hug me and make breakfast on the weekends like he used to. I thought it was because of work, but my overtime was just for a few months. I was convinced we'd get back to normal once we were ahead of bills and everything else," Mary said.

As it turns out, Lucas did mind she was working more. And seeing bills paid didn't make up for what he expected in their relationship. One afternoon, Mary came home unexpectedly because her office had to close. And what she found at home changed her opinion about her husband permanently.

"That afternoon, I arrived home and went in. The door wasn't locked, and there was so much noise. The kids were playing and running; there was food on the floor; the TV was on, and they were playing games too. I shouted for Lucas, but no one came. I walked into the kitchen, then upstairs to each bedroom. He wasn't there. I came back down and asked the kids. They told me he was out. And he'd been away for more than two hours," Mary said.

The mom didn't understand what was going on and thought that maybe her in-laws had called him and they needed something. She gave them a call, but all was good, and her husband wasn't there.

She waited for Lucas to come back, and just 10 minutes before the time when she would usually come back from work, he walked in.

"He was very surprised to see me. I asked him where he'd been, and he said shopping, then going to a friend. It was clear something was going on," the mom said.

She let it pass on that day, but on the next day, she asked for a day off and came back home after leaving in the morning. At 3 p.m., her husband left the house again, and the kids were left on their own. She got into her car and drove after him.

"He stopped at a restaurant, went in, and sat at a table with a woman. She was younger than me and very good-looking. Once the waiter brought their meal, they sat together closer, and anyone could tell they were a couple," Mary said.

She went back home and waited for Lucas to be back. When he arrived, she asked him about the woman, and he admitted he'd been going out with her ever since his wife had started doing overtime.

"He wasn't apologizing or anything. He said it was all my fault and that he was doing it because of me. That I didn't care about him anymore," Mary said.

At the same time, the mom told him he shouldn't have left the kids at home with no one to look after them.

"He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman. That couldn't happen again, and I told him we need to figure out how things will be," Mary said.

Lucas refused to stop seeing the other woman but promised he wouldn't leave the kids on their own again.

"That wasn't good enough. I wasn't going to agree to him seeing another woman while I was working more than him," Mary said.

She gave him the choice of either moving out in a week or ending the relationship he'd started. Lucas is packing his things, and Mary has asked her mom to come live with her for a while until she can find someone to look after the kids.

Lucas told her he wanted to visit the kids, but he asked her not to tell them why he was leaving.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Lucas to ask his wife not to let their kids know why their marriage is ending? Should he have told Mary what was going on earlier so she could have made her schedule shorter and tried to make their marriage work?

Comments / 217

