Dad on daughter: "She told me she won't get married or have kids; I want my grandkids"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HU4v9_0kkxfIGr00
Photo byLuke SouthernonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Raising your kids, seeing them go to school, checking their grades, encouraging them to study more, and supporting them to have a successful career are only part of what a parent does.

Seeing your child begin a relationship and trying to find the right partner to be happy is a whole different challenge, and it often takes a lot of patience while meeting different partners and making sure your child is treated right.

With all the difficulties comes an expectation of being a grandparent, and in some cases, it's not that easy to avoid saying anything about it.

Is it ok for parents to pressure their children for grandkids, though, or should they just let things be and accept the decisions they make for themselves?

My friend Nick has been married to his wife, Deborah, for 20 years. They had one son, Anthony, and one daughter, Nina.

While their kids were growing up, Deborah was a full-time mom, but as soon as they started high school, she went back to her job because the expenses were getting hard to handle with just one salary.

"I would've loved to be home until they went off to college, but everything is getting so expensive, and both our kids needed plenty of things to be successful. It was better to start working again than to tell them they couldn't go on trips with their friends or couldn't try out different hobbies and find out what they liked best for their future," the mom said.

The stress went down a lot once she started earning money too, and the family could go on vacation again. They still shared fun times during the weekend, and Nick wasn't so tired because he didn't have to do overtime while his wife was adding to the money they had.

"It was a good change for all of us, and I think Anthony and Nina learned how much it matters to be able to pay your bills and earn enough to buy the things you like. When they saw me go back to work after so many years, they became more responsible. I felt that, and Nick did too," the mom said.

As time went by, both teens finished high school, and they moved away to study in college.

"The house didn't feel the same without them. It was a lot quieter, and we didn't need to cook as often or do the laundry three times a week. In the beginning, it was hard to adjust, but then we realized we need this chance to rest and be closer to each other again," Deborah said.

Once their son and daughter graduated from college, the parents began thinking about them getting married and starting their own families. They'd both had relationships until then, but getting married was not on their minds.

Nick, however, felt it was time for them to think about settling down and making them grandparents.

One Sunday, when they'd gathered together for a tasty meal while watching the games on TV, Nina surprised them with a different kind of announcement.

"She said she didn't think marriage meant much and that she didn't want kids now or later on. We didn't know what to say. We were surprised, but I think it's her decision, not ours," Deborah said.

Her husband doesn't feel the same way, though. In his opinion, all the support he gave his daughter while growing up makes it fair for him to ask to be a grandparent.

"She told me she won't get married or have kids; I want my grandkids. It's not ok, after all this time to refuse us this chance to love her kids. And I know she'd be happy being a mom; she's just confused and needs someone to explain things to her," the dad said.

Nick talked to his daughter about his expectations on her next visit, but all he got was an argument. Nina feels he's trying to dismiss her decisions and will not let him interfere with how she wants to live her life.

"No one can decide for me. I'm sorry if he's disappointed, but I don't have to give him grandkids. I don't have to do anything if I don't want to. And if he's so excited about looking after grandkids, he'd better talk to Anthony. I'm not interested," Nina said.

Nick still believes she might change her mind once she's thought about it, but Nina made it clear she won't visit her parents until her dad apologizes for trying to tell her what to do.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for the dad to impose his expectations on his daughter and ask to be a grandparent even though she said she doesn't want kids? Should Nick be more flexible and show his daughter he loves her no matter what she decides to do?

# love# family# relationship# dad# kids

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
97K followers

24 comments

116 comments

63 comments

41 comments

969 comments

46 comments

146 comments

126 comments

238 comments

217 comments

122 comments

106 comments

620 comments

128 comments

253 comments

98 comments

900 comments

