Man on girlfriend: "I want to move in with her; do I leave my daughter behind?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maWbc_0kkxQYkg00
Photo byLeilani AngelonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Beginning a new relationship as a parent isn't the same as just trying to find someone to fall in love with. Being spontaneous isn't as easy when you have to consider how your new partner would treat your kids and if they would feel comfortable around them.

And when you realize you care about someone but that they wouldn't agree to have your kids in their life, you will have a difficult decision to make.

My friend Jim has been going out with his girlfriend Abigail for three months. He got divorced three years ago and has a little girl, Cassie. His daughter is in kindergarten, and he initially thought about dating someone who could replace her mom since she didn't want to visit her or stay in touch.

"My little girl no longer had a mom because she was always too busy for her. And after the divorce, she wasn't interested in coming to see her at all. She's dating someone else too, and he lives in a different state, so that's where she is most of the time," Jim said.

He first met Abigail at a friend's birthday party, and they danced together the whole time. The next day, Jim called her, and they met for a walk. Since that day, they have called each other and texted several times a day.

"I didn't want to be just friends, but I also didn't want to hurry things too much. She was great to be with, she knew how to cook, and we always had the best time when we went to parties. I felt a connection to her, and I wanted to see her every day," Jim said.

He didn't tell her everything about himself, though. Jim was worried about letting Abigail know too soon that he was a dad because she might decide to go out with someone else instead.

"It's more complicated to be with someone with kids, and I get that. So, I didn't want her to leave before she even knew me. I decided to keep that for myself for a while until we figured out if we were right for each other," Jim said.

He and Abigail got along very well, and they both planned to get married and have kids, but she did mention she wouldn't like to be a stepmom. That made him even more confused about what he should do and when he could tell her about his little girl.

He was determined not to lose her, and each time they met again, he was certain he wanted to stay with her permanently.

"I no longer felt like I would have to choose if I kept up the relationship once she knew about my daughter. I wanted to be with her no matter how she felt about that, so I began considering how things could work out for the best," Jim said.

He called his ex to check with her if she would be able to have their daughter live with her, but she said no.

"She still didn't have enough money, and her parents were against Cassie staying with them. I asked my mom and dad then, and they said they could look after her, but I still needed to keep her with me for the weekends because they needed to rest, too," Jim said.

Through it all, he was looking for a way to be able to tell his girlfriend about Cassie but also let her know she wouldn't interfere in their relationship.

"That mattered to me. Abigail shouldn't feel like I was setting conditions and that we couldn't be together unless she behaved like a stepmom. I wanted us to be happy," Jim said.

He also asked his brother, who doesn't have kids, if Cassie could stay at his place over the weekends, and he agreed.

Next week, Jim is planning to ask Abigail to move in together, and he will also tell her about Cassie.

"I want to move in with her; do I leave my daughter behind? I keep thinking about that. If she can live with my parents and my brother, that would be ok, and Abigail and I would have the house to ourselves. It's better than sending her to her mom anyway," Jim said.

What do you think about this situation? Is the dad being fair in making his daughter live somewhere else just so his new girlfriend won't get uncomfortable while having her there and being a stepmom? Should he try and see if they get along first and then send Cassie to her grandparents?

