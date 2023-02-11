Woman on boyfriend: "He should pay for our vacations; how can he afford a family if he doesn't?"

Photo by x ) on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Dating someone new and getting to know them while enjoying daily activities together and trips is a fun time when you get to make memories, but what do you do when it comes to paying for things?

Should both partners pay for everything, or is it ok to expect just one of them to do it all as an indication that they're willing to be in a stable relationship for a long time?

My friend Tina has been dating her boyfriend Tom for two years. They met while shopping in a grocery store and have kept in touch since that day.

"I remember my cart getting stuck. I couldn't move it, and then Tom showed up and just put what I had in his. He paid for everything, and we went to have lunch at a restaurant close by. I thought he was so nice from the first time we talked," Tina said.

They talked on the phone for two days and then they decided to go out. After their first date, they felt like they wanted the same things in life and made up their minds to see if this could be a relationship that would last.

"We both wanted to get married at some point and have kids. But we also needed to make sure that the partner we chose had the same goals. So, we decided to date for at least two years until we could be certain," Tina said.

During this time, they tried different restaurants, went hiking or on day trips, and met each other's families.

"I got along great with his brother and sister. His mom was a bit distant in the beginning, but then she warmed up to me when she saw I could cook all her dishes," Tina recalls.

Tom also visited her parents; they had picnics with the whole family and barbecues.

"Everyone treated us like a married couple. We were invited everywhere together, and it felt so nice to experience that," Tina said.

The couple also planned vacations, and they traveled together. Each time they wanted to go on a trip, Tom asked Tina to choose the place, and then he paid for everything.

"It was great to see so many places in a few months. And he always paid the full price. I think that was fair since he earns more anyway," Tina said.

Tom didn't mind covering the costs for their trips as long as they were both happy and had a good time.

His parents, however, were a bit doubtful about the way they shared costs. To them, Tina was taking advantage since she could have paid at least part of the costs.

"I know it's nice for the man to pay for everything, but she has a job, and they're not married yet. I don't want her to take advantage. Tom is always so nice, and I can't really tell him not to pay for his girlfriend; it should come from her," Tom's mom said.

In the meantime, Tina is pleased with the way things are going for her and her boyfriend. She's confident about their future together precisely because she doesn't have to worry about bills or prices for anything.

"I want someone who is stable and can look after our family and me. Why else would I get married if he couldn't give me that?" Tina said.

Her parents are ok with Tom paying for every trip they take, and they even feel that he should buy them more presents on anniversaries or family occasions.

"He's basically in our family already. Why shouldn't he pay for things? Tina doesn't have to feel strange about accepting gifts and having him pay for each vacation. It's to be expected. I couldn't trust him with our daughter's happiness if he didn't," Tina's mom said.

Tom is considering proposing next week, and he and Tina also have planned another vacation for next month.

As each trip gets more intricate and their destination list grows, he's quite unsure about where they might go for their honeymoon. At the same time, he knows they could go to her favorite places again as long as his job pays him enough, so they get to enjoy themselves with no care for the prices.

"I like it when she smiles and says thank you for the trips. I feel it's my responsibility to pay for stuff, and this way, I'm showing her I can take care of her when we're married and have kids too. She doesn't have to work at all if she doesn't feel like it. That's what love is about for me," Tom said.

Tina is also expecting to receive an engagement ring soon, and after seeing what's in the works for the next vacation, she has no doubt the ring will match what she's thinking about.

"He should pay for our vacations; how can he afford a family if he doesn't? What we've done so far and the places we've traveled to gave me a good feeling about us as a couple. He's stepping in and covering every expense before I even think of it. I feel loved and happy. I wouldn't hesitate to get married," Tina said.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ok to base life together and a future marriage strictly on money and on being able to pay for everything one partner wants? Are feelings more important than a salary, or is a job an essential thing when choosing the right partner to get engaged to and have a family with?