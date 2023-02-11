Stepdad on daughter: "She refused to walk down the aisle, didn't take photos, and ignored me; she's out of my life"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERrmR_0kkBVW6D00
Photo by Leonardo Miranda on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being a stepparent while the kids you're looking after have their parents in their lives too isn't easy, and the love and connections you expect might not happen for a long time, if at all.

Does being a friend mean they don't care about you, or should you look beyond what your stepkids say and value the time spent together and how much you care about your spouse?

My friend Robert has been married to his wife Dana for 23 years. They had three sons together, and Dana also had a daughter from a previous relationship.

"I had Hellen in high school, and I knew that relationship wouldn't last. We were both trying to achieve different things in life, and getting married was not the right option for us," Dana said.

Jack, Hellen's dad, didn't leave, and he always kept in touch with Dana and his daughter. He was there for every birthday, he took his daughter on trips, and he paid for most of her expenses, so Dana didn't have to worry about bills.

Even though they didn't stay together as a couple, he supported her and Hellen for many years.

"He did his part, and he never tried to get out of it. My parents appreciate him for that, even if they didn't like our relationship at the time," Dana said.

One year after her daughter was born, Dana graduated from high school, and, with her parent's help, she started college.

"I wanted to complete my studies and have a successful career, and they made it happen for me. My mom looked after Hellen for most of the day, and she never complained about being tired," Dana recalls.

In her second year of college, she met Robert. They were friends for a month and went to the same parties. After that, they started going out, and they also planned day trips and weekend travels.

"It was so much fun being together. I didn't feel like a single mom anymore. I could laugh and be happy. And I wanted to be in love again and have someone by my side. My parents were great, but a partner is so much better than being on your own all the time," Dana said.

They kept dating for the next six months, and Robert also came to visit her parents and met her daughter.

"Hellen wasn't that nice to him that first time they met, and she mostly ignored him, but I thought it was about seeing a new person in our house, and she needed time to get used to him. I decided to wait it out and give her a chance to adjust," Dana said.

After one year of dating, Robert proposed, and Dana said yes. Her parents also approved of him and of the fact that he wanted to look after both their daughter and granddaughter.

"He didn't call Hellen his stepdaughter, and he said he could look on her as his child. I wanted that too, just to be a family together," Dana said.

The wedding date was set for two months after that, and Hellen's family and Robert's parents helped the couple prepare for the ceremony. Unfortunately, Hellen didn't warm up to Robert by the time the wedding came, and they were still not speaking much to each other once Dana and Robert tied the knot.

After the ceremony, the couple and Hellen moved into a new home and started their life together.

"I was sure Robert and Hellen would get along better once we were all in the same place. They played and talked more in a few days, and Hellen helped us cook and dust. Everything felt great," the mom said.

While she did accept her mom's marriage and was polite to her stepdad, Hellen always looked at Robert more like a distant friend and only called him by his name. Robert had wanted her to call him dad but decided to let her decide.

Jack was there for his daughter during Dana's marriage, and he kept visiting on weekends. He also called and texted her and Dana to make plans for trips.

"I think Hellen was really lucky to have both Robert and Jack. I know she would've wanted her parents to be together, but it was still a good way to have a family and all of us," Dana said.

As time went by, Hellen grew up and went to school, started high school, and then moved away for college. Once she graduated, she started planning her future and thinking about the next step in her life.

"She had been dating Anthony, her boyfriend, for over six years, so it was time they decided what to do next," Dana said.

Anthony proposed to Hellen soon after she got promoted at her job, and they set the wedding date four months after that.

"Planning the wedding was very exciting, and seeing Hellen so happy was the best thing. We did it exactly as they wanted it so they would remember the ceremony for a long time to come," Dana said.

Jack and Robert also took part in the planning, but Hellen's dad couldn't come to the wedding due to a work project. Robert offered to walk her down the aisle instead, but Hellen felt uncomfortable with that.

"I know he's been close to me for a long time, but that tradition is really only about dads. And he's not; he's my friend at most," she said.

On the day of the ceremony, Robert kept hoping she would change her mind, but it didn't happen. The bride also avoided taking photos only with him.

Robert felt offended by her reaction, and even if she didn't exclude him from the event, he thought she treated him like an acquaintance and not her family.

"She refused to walk down the aisle, didn't take photos, and ignored me; she's out of my life. She treated me like that when I actually covered more of the costs than Jack did; that's unfair and disrespectful. And she's forgotten all the years I took care of her when her dad was away; he came on the weekends, and I was there every morning and evening," Robert said.

While she understood why her husband was upset, Dana tried to explain to him that they couldn't change how Hellen felt about her dad.

"I know it's not easy and that he would've wanted to be more of a dad to her. She makes her own decisions, and there's nothing we can do about it. And refusing to talk to her right after the wedding will just cause distance between us and create arguments," Dana said.

Robert, however, isn't willing to talk to Hellen until she apologizes for her behavior during the wedding ceremony, and things are still tense between him and his wife.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Was it fair for Robert to ask to walk his stepdaughter down the aisle, or should he have understood he couldn't be part of that tradition? Was Hellen too distant with him during the ceremony, and should she apologize?

