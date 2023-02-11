Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456CpF_0kkBA8ZH00
Photo byBrooke CagleonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.

How should you react when one of your stepkids can't stand you, and they do all they can to make your partner stop trusting you? Is it ok to ask them to leave and not come back, or should you still find a way to communicate for your spouse's sake?

My friend Candace has been married to her husband, Thomas, for six years. This is his third marriage, and he has three daughters, all grown up. Two of them are married, and the third one, Gina, lives nearby and wants to stay close to her dad.

"When we started dating, I thought it was a good thing that all his daughters were adults, so there wouldn't be a competition for his time or attention. His married daughters, Liana and Brielle, just came to visit during the holidays. I only hope that will be the case for Gina, too, as soon as possible," Candace said.

Thomas proposed to her after they had dated for one year. Candace is a widow, and she didn't have any kids, so she was excited to be part of her husband's bigger family.

"It had been so long since I'd considered starting a relationship. But when I met him, everything felt right, and I had no doubts," Candace said.

She didn't feel like she had to hurry to meet his daughters either since they weren't little anymore.

They had a family get-together just one month before the wedding when Candace got to talk to all of them. While Liana, Brielle, their husbands, and their kids were all friendly to her, Gina was clearly not happy about the coming event.

She didn't criticize Candace directly, but she disagreed with everything she said and called her ideas about the ceremony outdated.

"She didn't like the wedding dress and tried to convince me to just wear a sundress because, according to her, I was past the age of looking like a bride," Candace said.

Candace decided not to pay too much attention to Gina and enjoyed getting ready for the ceremony. Gina didn't come to see her dad getting married, but her sisters and their families were there to celebrate with them.

"She said she had to work and was very busy, and I wasn't that sorry she couldn't come. I know my husband would've wanted her there, though,' Candace said.

After tying the knot, Candace moved into her husband's home, and they started their life together. As it turns out, they couldn't be comfortable for too long because Gina needed to see her dad very often.

"She started visiting us every night. She always came after 10 p.m. when I was already tired; she was very loud and wanted to tell Thomas about her day. It was so tiresome, but he never told her she had to come at a different hour," Candace said.

She assumed her stepdaughter didn't have friends and needed her dad's support, so she let the visits go on. Unfortunately, what began as simply a way to reach out to her dad and have a late-night snack at their house, ended up in an attempt to make Thomas believe doubtful things about his wife.

"She didn't just tell him how stressed she was. At one point, I heard her telling him she'd seen me at the mall walking with another man. I didn't think much of it because I had met a friend on that day and we shopped together for a while. But she made it a habit, and each time she talked to my husband, she mentioned seeing me with a different man while I was out. And I felt she implied I wasn't loyal to him," Candace said.

She talked to Gina about it, but she said she only talked about what she'd seen and didn't mean to offend her stepmom or her dad.

However, she wouldn't give up, and Candace had to bring up the issue with her husband.

"I just couldn't let things go on that way, with her suggesting things about me. She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visited us late at night. No grown-up kid does that. Is it just to annoy me and to avoid us having our time together?" Candace said.

On the other hand, Thomas doesn't think Gina is doing anything wrong.

"She might be sharing too much about her day, and she speaks so loud sometimes, but she's a good daughter. And if she mentions she saw my wife with men around town, what's the problem? Candace has plenty of friends, and I don't mind," Thomas said.

Candace is not pleased with the way things are going, and the late visits aren't ending anytime soon.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Candace right to feel offended by Gina implying she's going out with other men? Should she ignore what her stepdaughter says and focus on her relationship with her husband?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# dad# kids

Comments / 128

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
97K followers

More from Amy Christie

Wife on husband: "I lost our baby, and he's sad; it wasn't his"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Waiting to welcome your first baby is an exciting time for most couples, but what happens when your spouse doesn't know they're not actually the dad?

Read full story

Mom on daughter: "Should I go to her wedding if she didn't invite me after I said I don't like her husband?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your child get married is a very touching moment for most parents, and all the planning that goes into celebrating the big day is about love, dedication, and so much patience.

Read full story

Mom on daughter: "She doesn't talk to my husband; we've been married for 10 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying a partner when you already have kids is not like falling in love spontaneously. Second marriages where kids are included in the new relationship need lots of patience, love, and determination to make things work in the new family.

Read full story
24 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He moved in with me for our baby; he makes me sleep on the couch"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner to have a family with is about love, determination, and commitment to each other.

Read full story
116 comments

Wife on husband: "He's sorry for being with someone else; he still wants to be free while we're together"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding and your life together with the partner you choose takes plenty of patience and love, but sometimes it's not enough just to care about your spouse.

Read full story
63 comments

Husband on wife: "We have 2 kids; she's had feelings for another woman for 10 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married and deciding to have a home and a family together usually mean commitment for several years or longer. And finding out your spouse has a completely different way of thinking than what they told you could make you doubt everything else they shared with you.

Read full story
41 comments

Husband on stepdaughter: "I have to move out every weekend because she wants to be with her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a parent means you will always want to be close to your kids and support them in any way you can, no matter how old they are or how difficult the choices they have to make.

Read full story
969 comments

Man on girlfriend: "My daughter calls her 'mom'; my ex shouts at her and won't visit because of that"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Facing divorce while making sure your kids are ok, and then starting a new relationship and always checking if your new partner gets along with them can get stressful.

Read full story
46 comments

Daughter on mom: "She makes me share a room with my toddler sister; she gets her own room"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a family lives in a home with fewer bedrooms than kids, questions and doubts will easily show up about whose space is more important, and the need to share a room with siblings can lead to arguments.

Read full story
146 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants a vacation; I'm pregnant, and we have 2 kids; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing to raise a family with a loving partner and to make your home with them for years to come can change your life for the better if both spouses are happy about becoming parents.

Read full story
126 comments

Dad on daughter: "She won't have my wife sit at the table; do I go to her wedding?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Second and third marriages in a family where there are already kids can take a toll on the commitment between partners, and things can get stressful when a family event is coming up.

Read full story
238 comments

Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.

Read full story
217 comments

Dad on daughter: "She told me she won't get married or have kids; I want my grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising your kids, seeing them go to school, checking their grades, encouraging them to study more, and supporting them to have a successful career are only part of what a parent does.

Read full story
118 comments

Man on girlfriend: "I want to move in with her; do I leave my daughter behind?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Beginning a new relationship as a parent isn't the same as just trying to find someone to fall in love with. Being spontaneous isn't as easy when you have to consider how your new partner would treat your kids and if they would feel comfortable around them.

Read full story
122 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He should pay for our vacations; how can he afford a family if he doesn't?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dating someone new and getting to know them while enjoying daily activities together and trips is a fun time when you get to make memories, but what do you do when it comes to paying for things?

Read full story
106 comments

Stepdad on daughter: "She refused to walk down the aisle, didn't take photos, and ignored me; she's out of my life"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent while the kids you're looking after have their parents in their lives too isn't easy, and the love and connections you expect might not happen for a long time, if at all.

Read full story
620 comments

Mom on daughter: "She got a C, so she can't move out, have a job, or go to college until she's 25"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having high expectations from your kids usually means encouraging them to do their best in school and in every other activity they get involved in.

Read full story
253 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants to travel alone to find himself; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being together all the time, including on days off and vacations, is usually what happens for most couples once they get married. But what do you do when one partner feels like going somewhere on their own because family life is too much to handle right now?

Read full story
98 comments

Dad on daughter: "She won't speak to me because I can't go to her wedding; she chose a woman"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids get married and thinking about them making their own family and being happy with the partner they chose is a special time in a parent's life, but what can you do if you don't agree with their choice?

Read full story
900 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy