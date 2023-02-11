Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.

How should you react when one of your stepkids can't stand you, and they do all they can to make your partner stop trusting you? Is it ok to ask them to leave and not come back, or should you still find a way to communicate for your spouse's sake?

My friend Candace has been married to her husband, Thomas, for six years. This is his third marriage, and he has three daughters, all grown up. Two of them are married, and the third one, Gina, lives nearby and wants to stay close to her dad.

"When we started dating, I thought it was a good thing that all his daughters were adults, so there wouldn't be a competition for his time or attention. His married daughters, Liana and Brielle, just came to visit during the holidays. I only hope that will be the case for Gina, too, as soon as possible," Candace said.

Thomas proposed to her after they had dated for one year. Candace is a widow, and she didn't have any kids, so she was excited to be part of her husband's bigger family.

"It had been so long since I'd considered starting a relationship. But when I met him, everything felt right, and I had no doubts," Candace said.

She didn't feel like she had to hurry to meet his daughters either since they weren't little anymore.

They had a family get-together just one month before the wedding when Candace got to talk to all of them. While Liana, Brielle, their husbands, and their kids were all friendly to her, Gina was clearly not happy about the coming event.

She didn't criticize Candace directly, but she disagreed with everything she said and called her ideas about the ceremony outdated.

"She didn't like the wedding dress and tried to convince me to just wear a sundress because, according to her, I was past the age of looking like a bride," Candace said.

Candace decided not to pay too much attention to Gina and enjoyed getting ready for the ceremony. Gina didn't come to see her dad getting married, but her sisters and their families were there to celebrate with them.

"She said she had to work and was very busy, and I wasn't that sorry she couldn't come. I know my husband would've wanted her there, though,' Candace said.

After tying the knot, Candace moved into her husband's home, and they started their life together. As it turns out, they couldn't be comfortable for too long because Gina needed to see her dad very often.

"She started visiting us every night. She always came after 10 p.m. when I was already tired; she was very loud and wanted to tell Thomas about her day. It was so tiresome, but he never told her she had to come at a different hour," Candace said.

She assumed her stepdaughter didn't have friends and needed her dad's support, so she let the visits go on. Unfortunately, what began as simply a way to reach out to her dad and have a late-night snack at their house, ended up in an attempt to make Thomas believe doubtful things about his wife.

"She didn't just tell him how stressed she was. At one point, I heard her telling him she'd seen me at the mall walking with another man. I didn't think much of it because I had met a friend on that day and we shopped together for a while. But she made it a habit, and each time she talked to my husband, she mentioned seeing me with a different man while I was out. And I felt she implied I wasn't loyal to him," Candace said.

She talked to Gina about it, but she said she only talked about what she'd seen and didn't mean to offend her stepmom or her dad.

However, she wouldn't give up, and Candace had to bring up the issue with her husband.

"I just couldn't let things go on that way, with her suggesting things about me. She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visited us late at night. No grown-up kid does that. Is it just to annoy me and to avoid us having our time together?" Candace said.

On the other hand, Thomas doesn't think Gina is doing anything wrong.

"She might be sharing too much about her day, and she speaks so loud sometimes, but she's a good daughter. And if she mentions she saw my wife with men around town, what's the problem? Candace has plenty of friends, and I don't mind," Thomas said.

Candace is not pleased with the way things are going, and the late visits aren't ending anytime soon.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Candace right to feel offended by Gina implying she's going out with other men? Should she ignore what her stepdaughter says and focus on her relationship with her husband?