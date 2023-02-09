Man on girlfriend: "She told my daughter I love her more; she cooks only for us, not for my little girl"

Photo by Bannon Morrissy on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Dating someone new after ending a marriage can be challenging if you already have kids. Not knowing how the new partner is going to react to having your kids around can influence love, and sometimes, it just takes a few meetings to see where things are headed.

What happens if you care about someone, but the way they behave towards your child isn't nice or even kind? Is that enough to move on, or should you still try to change them?

My friend Donovan is a single dad. He was married for three years to Sandra, his ex. They tied the knot just two months after they met, and it turned out they didn't want the same things for their marriage or for a family.

"She wasn't going to stay home to be a full-time mom, and I understood that. I didn't expect her to give up on a career completely. But she decided she wanted to be gone half the year on various work projects, and that was just too much. I didn't even feel like we were married anymore. And she had no time for Andrea, our little girl. Every time she came back for two or three days, she just asked me if I needed more money for the babysitter. I didn't want to go on living like that permanently," Donovan said.

He tried to explain to Sandra that she needed to make some compromise about her work so her daughter could get to spend some time with her too, but she took it as an offense.

"She thought I wanted her to stay behind while her coworkers got to experience so much more. It was about us as a family, and her work couldn't take all that away. We were always waiting for her to get back, and when she was home, she was so tired she just slept most of the time or went shopping for clothes to wear on her next trip. We had money, but it wasn't good enough," the dad said.

After several arguments about the issue and more than eight work trips, Donovan decided the marriage wouldn't work and felt it was time to get a divorce. Sandra agreed to end their relationship, but she asked him to keep their daughter with him since she was too busy working and couldn't take her on all her trips.

"I didn't want Andrea to be away with her either, so I agreed. I asked her to come and visit us at least once every two weeks, but that hasn't happened yet. The most she can do is a short visit every month," Donovan said.

Two years have passed since his divorce, and Donovan has started considering new partners. Being a single dad is not what he wants for his little girl, and if her mom can't be around much, he's hopeful a new partner for him might also be a mom for Andrea.

"Having another woman to guide her and be close to her would mean a lot. But it has to be someone who truly cares about us both," he said.

Three weeks ago he met Angela while he was getting a present for Andrea. They had coffee at the mall and stayed in touch.

After a few days of friendly chats over the phone, they decided to go out together. They've been dating since, and Angela also came by his house several times.

"I wanted her to meet my daughter and to see if they might get along. It hasn't been working out too well so far, but I'm going to be patient," the dad said.

In the meantime, Angela has gotten quite comfortable in his home and often stays half the day or longer when she visits. While she's not ignoring Andrea, the way she treats her isn't that friendly either.

When cooking, she avoids making anything Andrea likes, and if her boyfriend gives his food to his little girl, she gets upset because she feels he doesn't appreciate her efforts.

And she made sure to tell the little girl that her dad loved his girlfriend more than he could ever love a daughter.

"She told my daughter I love her more; she cooks only for us, not for my little girl. I don't know if it's because she's worried about becoming a stepmom and simply needs more time to adjust. The food issue isn't that important since I can cook too. I can prepare the meals for Andrea if Angela doesn't feel like it," the dad said.

Angela isn't ready to change her behavior, and Andrea is often left out of tasty dinners while she keeps hearing her dad now puts her in second place compared to his new partner.

"I don't know about that. I mean, I explained to her it's a different kind of love, and they're both in the first place, but if I had to choose, maybe it would be Angela first. I wouldn't say that to my daughter, though," Donovan added.

What do you think about this situation? Is it fair for Angela to keep pointing out to her boyfriend's daughter that her dad doesn't love her as much as before? Should she include Andrea every time she cooks for herself and Donovan?