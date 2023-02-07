Dad on daughter: "I don't want to walk her down the aisle; it's outdated, and I don't like it"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hm6oo_0ke9droX00
Photo byKaren Willis HolmesonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Marriage traditions and the expectation of having two families join in as the happy couple gets ready for the big day can sometimes cause confusion about the way the ceremony should take place and what each parent is supposed to do for their child.

What happens when the bride and the groom are set on a specific tradition, but their parents don't feel like it's ok to go through with it? Should they tell or just go along with it and not interrupt their plans?

My friend Jack has been married to his wife Melissa for 26 years. Together they had four daughters, and they kept working throughout their childhood and teenage years to be able to afford everything they needed.

"We initially thought I could stay home with the girls, but as soon as we saw how much everything cost, we both went back to work. Our parents helped out, and they were so excited to look after the little ones and took turns doing so. No one got too tired, and I could go on with my career, just like Jack. In a way, it was probably fairer than having to stay home and getting stressed about the bills while cooking and playing with the kids," Melissa said.

Amelia, Carrie, Sandra, and Jo grew up happy, and even though they did miss their parents, their uncles, aunts, and grandparents were always there to support them whenever they needed something.

When they started high school, things got more complicated because they were curious about relationships, and they wanted to go on dates.

"We had to be so careful when they were at that age. I didn't want them to feel they couldn't fall in love, but I also tried hard to explain to them that they had to be aware of the consequences. And that having kids too soon could change their lives permanently," the mom said.

Jack and Melissa met all their daughters' boyfriends and preferred to invite them over to their home rather than make the girls see them somewhere else.

"It was better that way, and we could make sure they were reliable young men, too," Melissa added.

Time passed since then, and the four girls went to college. After graduation, they each started their own careers and moved away from their parents' home.

"We were so proud they could each afford to live in their own place. We missed them, but seeing them succeed was so worth it. It was like knowing we'd done well in raising them to be responsible," Melissa said.

All of their daughters have boyfriends, and Jo recently got engaged. Her boyfriend Brad proposed while they were on a trip, and then they shared the wedding date with the whole family.

"It was wonderful to find out my daughter would have her own family and a partner to love and support her all her life. Jack and I immediately began thinking about the wedding and everything that needed to be done for the big day," the mom said.

Melissa and Jack got involved in planning the ceremony along with Brad's parents, but there was one thing that puzzled Jack.

Even though he cared very much about his daughter's feelings, he'd always thought the tradition of walking the bride down the aisle should be given up.

"I don't want to walk her down the aisle; it's outdated, and I don't like it. It sends a message that I'd rather not be a part of. But I want her to be happy, so I'm not sure what to do," Jack said.

He's talked about it to his wife, but Melissa feels he should make an exception and just do it for his daughter because she will remember that day for the rest of her life.

"I don't think it's worth making Jo and Brad feel strange because he doesn't like that tradition. It's their wedding, and a family makes compromises sometimes," Melissa said.

The dad isn't comfortable with going through with it, though, and the wedding is in three weeks. He's also considering asking Brad's dad to do it, just in case.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it fair for the dad to refuse to walk his daughter down the aisle just because he doesn't like it, even though she's always looked forward to that moment? Would it be ok for her father-in-law to replace her dad?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# dad# kids

Comments / 165

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
95K followers

More from Amy Christie

Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.

Read full story
56 comments

Dad on daughter: "She told me she won't get married or have kids; I want my grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising your kids, seeing them go to school, checking their grades, encouraging them to study more, and supporting them to have a successful career are only part of what a parent does.

Read full story
51 comments

Man on girlfriend: "I want to move in with her; do I leave my daughter behind?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Beginning a new relationship as a parent isn't the same as just trying to find someone to fall in love with. Being spontaneous isn't as easy when you have to consider how your new partner would treat your kids and if they would feel comfortable around them.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He should pay for our vacations; how can he afford a family if he doesn't?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dating someone new and getting to know them while enjoying daily activities together and trips is a fun time when you get to make memories, but what do you do when it comes to paying for things?

Read full story
65 comments

Stepdad on daughter: "She refused to walk down the aisle, didn't take photos, and ignored me; she's out of my life"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent while the kids you're looking after have their parents in their lives too isn't easy, and the love and connections you expect might not happen for a long time, if at all.

Read full story
405 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.

Read full story
88 comments

Mom on daughter: "She got a C, so she can't move out, have a job, or go to college until she's 25"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having high expectations from your kids usually means encouraging them to do their best in school and in every other activity they get involved in.

Read full story
202 comments

Wife on husband: "He wants to travel alone to find himself; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being together all the time, including on days off and vacations, is usually what happens for most couples once they get married. But what do you do when one partner feels like going somewhere on their own because family life is too much to handle right now?

Read full story
91 comments

Dad on daughter: "She won't speak to me because I can't go to her wedding; she chose a woman"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids get married and thinking about them making their own family and being happy with the partner they chose is a special time in a parent's life, but what can you do if you don't agree with their choice?

Read full story
629 comments

Man on girlfriend: "She told my daughter I love her more; she cooks only for us, not for my little girl"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dating someone new after ending a marriage can be challenging if you already have kids. Not knowing how the new partner is going to react to having your kids around can influence love, and sometimes, it just takes a few meetings to see where things are headed.

Read full story
281 comments

Husband on wife: "She wants to leave me for someone else but keep living with the baby and me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending a marriage because you feel you might be happier with someone else is a difficult decision when you also have kids. Who they get to stay with and which parent can provide for them will need to be agreed on, and arguments can easily show up concerning costs and money.

Read full story
215 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He earns more than me; he still wants me to pay my half of everything"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Money disagreements can change a relationship, and constantly arguing about who pays what will easily end up distancing partners if they always look at bills and don't take into account other things.

Read full story
148 comments

Dad on daughter: "She won't let me walk her down the aisle because I divorced her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and raise a family is a time filled with love and happy moments, but that doesn't mean all your family will feel the same way. And sometimes, you could decide who gets to join you on your special day based on past events that affected you or made you upset.

Read full story
42 comments

Husband on stepdaughter: "I love my wife; I can't stand the girl"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying a partner you love and starting a life together is a very exciting time when it's just the two of you with so many plans and goals for your family and home.

Read full story
342 comments

Woman on fiance: "He said he would leave me if I let my ex and his mom meet my daughter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Beginning a new relationship when you're a parent won't be just about falling in love and thinking about the future. When you already have kids from a previous relationship, you also need to consider their comfort and happiness.

Read full story
163 comments

Daughter on parents: "I have to share a room with them; my grandmother took the rest of the house"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your own space to study, read, learn, talk to friends, or listen to your favorite music is often taken for granted when the house has plenty of bedrooms and kids don't have to share.

Read full story
191 comments

Woman on ex-husband: "I've been a single mom for 7 years; he wants our daughter to go and live with him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a family and looking after your home is something that happens for most married couples after they tie the knot, but sometimes it's the pregnancy that drives the partners apart.

Read full story
430 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She only asked my husband and our baby to come on vacation; he says I should come anyway"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning family trips can be quite a challenge when you want to include extended family, but when it's your in-laws that handle all the details, and you get left out, it can be very hard to stay calm and avoid unpleasant moments.

Read full story
259 comments

Mom on daughter: "She throws the presents from my husband in the garbage; they cost a lot"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Adjusting to a stepparent role right after you get married isn't easy to do, and sometimes, all the love and patience still won't have the results you're hoping for.

Read full story
171 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy