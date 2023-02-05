Woman on stepsister: "Mom and I don't want her to live in the house; dad asked her to stay"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoSYW_0kdGN9Gr00
Photo byThought CatalogonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married two times and having kids from both marriages can take a toll on communication and love when they all live in the same house. And sometimes, siblings might side with just one parent while trying to avoid living with their stepbrothers or sisters.

Should they be able to make them leave, or does the home belong to everyone who has at least one parent there?

My friend Patrice has been married to her husband Robert for 20 years. They had one daughter together, and he also had a daughter from a high school relationship.

"Tina, his daughter, lives with him because her mom didn't want to take responsibility. She left as soon as she had the baby, and we haven't heard from her since. My husband didn't want to get any money from her, so we all became a family to avoid any more disagreements," Patrice said.

One year after they got married, Patrice learned she was pregnant, and the couple soon welcomed Brielle. With only four years difference, the two girls could play together, and they shared some toys, but Patrice wasn't always comfortable with this.

"I didn't want them to think they're both my girls because they're not. And for Tina, I'm just a friend, not her mom. I never wanted to be a stepmom or even a mom except for my own child. And anytime I saw Brielle get too close to her, I sent her on a sleepover to a friend's home or just bought her some toys for her own use and told her not to share them," Patrice said.

As time passed and the girls grew up, these differences became more obvious. Tina ended up doing almost all house chores and the dishes whenever Patrice didn't get the time and had to work late.

"There's no need for Brielle to do the cleaning or cooking. She's focusing on her studies. It will do Tina good to be responsible and look after the house. She'll get married one day, and then she'll thank me, I'm sure," Patrice said.

Since Brielle started her first year of high school and Tina is now in college, the mother and daughter have begun to consider a different idea.

Brielle and Patrice feel that Tina has lived long enough in their home and that it wouldn't be a bad idea for her to rent something and learn how to be on her own.

"I'm not being harsh, but she needs to look out for herself. She can consider me a friend, but I'm not her mom. And the sooner she understands she has to earn enough money to depend on herself, the better," Patrice said.

Brielle, her sister, feels the same way, and she wouldn't mind having the extra space to study or give parties at home once Tina is gone.

"Mom and I don't want her to live in the house; dad asked her to stay. He may think he needs to support her all his life, but that's not true. Mom said she could work full-time, so why shouldn't she? Family is not about creating connections where there are none. I might be nice to her, but mom explained to me since I was little that we're not related. And this is my parents' home, not hers," Brielle said.

When she found out they wanted her to leave, Tina was confused, particularly because she'd been doing all the chores and running errands for her stepmom and sister. She talked to Robert, and he said he knew nothing about it.

"He said it's up to me if I want to rent a place or keep living here, but I feel they don't want me around anymore. And there's this tension, and arguments start unexpectedly. I don't like it at all. I constantly get the feeling I disturb them even by having a room here because they want to use it for something else," Tina said.

For now, Tina continues to live in her dad's home, but she's trying to find a job that will pay her enough to rent an apartment with two other friends. Robert was ok with that, but he reassured her she didn't have to hurry.

What do you think about this situation? Is it fair for Patrice and Brielle to try to make Tina leave, or should they behave more like a mom and a sister? Should Tina stay anyway because her dad said she's welcome there for as long as she likes?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 78

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
94K followers

More from Amy Christie

Dad on daughter: "She won't let me walk her down the aisle because I divorced her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and raise a family is a time filled with love and happy moments, but that doesn't mean all your family will feel the same way. And sometimes, you could decide who gets to join you on your special day based on past events that affected you or made you upset.

Read full story
25 comments

Husband on stepdaughter: "I love my wife; I can't stand the girl"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying a partner you love and starting a life together is a very exciting time when it's just the two of you with so many plans and goals for your family and home.

Read full story
107 comments

Woman on fiance: "He said he would leave me if I let my ex and his mom meet my daughter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Beginning a new relationship when you're a parent won't be just about falling in love and thinking about the future. When you already have kids from a previous relationship, you also need to consider their comfort and happiness.

Read full story
49 comments

Daughter on parents: "I have to share a room with them; my grandmother took the rest of the house"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your own space to study, read, learn, talk to friends, or listen to your favorite music is often taken for granted when the house has plenty of bedrooms and kids don't have to share.

Read full story
133 comments

Woman on ex-husband: "I've been a single mom for 7 years; he wants our daughter to go and live with him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a family and looking after your home is something that happens for most married couples after they tie the knot, but sometimes it's the pregnancy that drives the partners apart.

Read full story
277 comments

Dad on daughter: "I don't want to walk her down the aisle; it's outdated, and I don't like it"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marriage traditions and the expectation of having two families join in as the happy couple gets ready for the big day can sometimes cause confusion about the way the ceremony should take place and what each parent is supposed to do for their child.

Read full story
117 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She only asked my husband and our baby to come on vacation; he says I should come anyway"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning family trips can be quite a challenge when you want to include extended family, but when it's your in-laws that handle all the details, and you get left out, it can be very hard to stay calm and avoid unpleasant moments.

Read full story
228 comments

Mom on daughter: "She throws the presents from my husband in the garbage; they cost a lot"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Adjusting to a stepparent role right after you get married isn't easy to do, and sometimes, all the love and patience still won't have the results you're hoping for.

Read full story
147 comments

Mom on daughter: "Her stepdad deserves to walk her down the aisle, not her dad; do I tell her?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Watching your child grow up, listening to their doubts, answering their questions, doing your best as a parent to make sure they have what they need to be successful, and then seeing them start relationships and find the right partner can be difficult, but also very rewarding.

Read full story
79 comments

Husband on wife: "She told me our baby will be a girl; I'm disappointed; I want a son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out you're going to be a parent for the first time is such an exciting moment, but how should you react if you particularly wanted a boy or a girl and it turns out different from what you expected? Is it ok to pretend you're happy, or should you speak out your feelings regardless of how they'll make your partner feel?

Read full story
124 comments

Dad on kids: "I want to take my son on a trip, not my spouse's child; not spending anything on my stepson"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who had kids without being willing to contribute to the costs needed for them and your own kids can cause tension and plenty of arguments as you try to raise a family where siblings are not treated the same way by the two spouses.

Read full story
236 comments

Daughter on mom: "She's not talking to me after I said she won't be a grandmother; she changed the house key"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your parents as you grow up is essential for a child, and knowing they will always be there for you is a great relief when life gets uncertain.

Read full story
204 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She shouts at me; my husband and her mom say it's my fault"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and raise a family is no easy thing, but what can you do you do if your spouse is amazing but they have a kid you can't get along with?

Read full story
60 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.

Read full story
225 comments

Husband on wife: "We had 9 kids in 13 years; it only takes a few days to have another baby"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a loving partner and kids while looking after your home and making memories is one of the most wonderful things for a couple. Sometimes, though, kids bring joy, and then it turns to stress if there are too many. And being unable to cover the costs of what they need while also wanting to be close to your partner will add pressure to your relationship.

Read full story
227 comments

Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.

Read full story
343 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm pregnant, and he doesn't know it's not his baby; should I leave?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Welcoming your first baby is a unique time in every couple's life, but when trust is gone, and the amazing event turns into something else because the marriage wasn't that solid to begin with, what should happen to the mom?

Read full story
149 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't allow our daughter to have a boyfriend; he took her phone away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Adjusting to seeing your kids start a relationship is challenging for most parents, and if it happens sooner than you expected, you might get tempted to stop it all and postpone worries for a while. Is it fair to prevent your kids from beginning a relationship because you, as a parent, can't handle it just yet?

Read full story
190 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want my daughter to go with us on our honeymoon; do I get an extra ticket?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to your partner and having a big wedding party is a wonderful memory for most brides, as they get to have all their relatives enjoy that moment that will stay in their hearts for years to come.

Read full story
208 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy