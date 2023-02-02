Wife on husband: "He won't allow our daughter to have a boyfriend; he took her phone away"

Amy Christie

Photo by🇸🇮 Janko FerličonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Adjusting to seeing your kids start a relationship is challenging for most parents, and if it happens sooner than you expected, you might get tempted to stop it all and postpone worries for a while. Is it fair to prevent your kids from beginning a relationship because you, as a parent, can't handle it just yet?

My friend Aaron has been married to Sandy, his wife, for 16 years. They had one daughter together, and both of them focused on making sure she was happy and well looked after.

Sandy gave up on her job as soon as she found out she was pregnant, and they both agreed it would be best if she was a full-time mom to avoid hiring babysitters or taking their little girl to daycare.

"It was the right choice for us because we would've been too stressed thinking about what the babysitter might be doing or constantly calling my mom or his to check if they had time to come by one afternoon to look after Sarah, our little girl," Sandy said.

Time passed, and Sarah went first to kindergarten, then to school, and after that, she started high school. In her second year, things began getting more complicated because she had a lot of questions about relationships. And not just that. She also met a boy she liked.

"I was surprised when she kept asking me about romantic relationships, but of course, I answered her questions and made sure she understood what it was all about. And that she needs to find someone who truly cares about her," Sandy said.

Aaron wasn't happy at all when he found out what was going on, though. To him, Sarah is still his little girl, and he's very worried about her having a boyfriend or going out with anyone.

"I can't trust a boy in high school. And it's too early. She can wait until she goes to college. There's no rush. Sarah is a teen and doesn't know enough about life yet to choose the right person," Aaron said.

The dad is completely against any dates for now and is refusing to let his daughter have a boyfriend. Sandy has tried to reason with her husband and make him realize that Sarah could do things without them knowing if he's not more open about it, but it hasn't worked so far.

"He won't allow our daughter to have a boyfriend; he took her phone away. And she always has to tell us where she's going and give the phone number of the house where she'll be so he can call and check if there are adults around to supervise her. He will drive her to any school activity and watches her closely all the time. It's stressful for all of us. And he's overreacting," Sandy said.

The teenager didn't expect her dad to behave this way and was confused by the new rules around the house. She doesn't think she's doing anything wrong, either.

'I just met someone, and he asked me on a date. And all my friends have boyfriends already. Why can't I have one too?" Sarah said.

Sandy and Aaron have been arguing about it several times, but for now, Sarah has to go by the rules set by her dad. And no dates are to take place anytime soon.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Aaron be more open to letting his daughter date a boy, or is it ok for him to refuse to let her have a boyfriend until she starts college? Is Sandy fair in saying Aaron is simply overreacting?

