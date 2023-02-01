Woman on ex-husband: "He left me when I was pregnant; now he wants to be with his son, not me"

Photo by Katy Ward on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Planning a wedding, saying "I do" on the big day, moving into your new home, and preparing for a life together are all important moments in a relationship that will last for many years to come.

But how should one partner react when getting pregnant causes issues with their spouse and they end up leaving because it's too early for them to be parents?

My friend Amanda is a single mom. She was briefly married for five months just before her son, Adrian, was born, but her marriage ended as soon as her ex-husband, Benjamin, found out she was pregnant.

"I had so many plans for our family, but he ended all that as soon as he found out he would be a dad. He said it was too soon and didn't want that kind of responsibility. That we should both focus on work and careers for at least five more years, I wanted a baby, and I was happy to learn I would be a mom," Amanda said.

Their engagement had been very short, just two weeks, and they got married without planning the big day in detail. They had a ceremony with their parents and siblings, and a few friends.

"We didn't organize a party after, and we didn't have a menu. We just bought pizza for everyone and hoped for the best," Amanda recalls.

Even if it was spontaneous, and they both fell in love and were excited to start life as a married couple, it turned out that their personalities were very different. They didn't have similar habits, and they often disagreed about how their home should look.

"He didn't care about having everything tidy; he left the dishes in the sink for days, always cluttered the shelves, and lost some of the decorations I bought. And then he spent hours watching TV when I asked him to go out for walks or on hiking trips. He expected me to always cook at home and wanted to go shopping for games every week," Amanda said.

They argued a lot, and it didn't help at all when Benjamin's mom and dad also stepped in and told Amanda she should be nicer to her husband.

"They came over one afternoon and spent two hours telling me that I wasn't a good wife for him and needed to pick up after him, do the dishes each time, cook whatever he wanted, and basically never say anything to disturb him. He was my husband, not my kid. And I wouldn't spoil any kid that way either," she added.

Once she learned she was pregnant, she thought that could improve their relationship because she expected Benjamin to get excited that he'd be a dad soon. It went the other way, though, and as soon as he found out, he said he wanted nothing to do with their baby and didn't talk to his wife for two days.

"He stayed in one of the bedrooms during all that time and ordered takeouts. He ignored everything I said and wouldn't answer my questions," Amanda recalls.

Once those two days passed, he came out of his room and was finally willing to talk to his wife. And she didn't like what she heard at all.

"He said he wanted to separate. And that his career was more important than having kids. He asked me if I wanted money or if I needed anything to be bought before he left. And that was it; he didn't care how that made me feel, and he didn't say he would be there for me if I got tired or sad," she added.

Amanda thought he didn't mean it and that he might reconsider his decision, but Benjamin packed his things the very next day, and his mom came to pick him up. None of them said anything to Amanda as they drove away.

"I had my parents and my friends for support during my pregnancy, but I always thought he was very harsh. And his parents didn't ask about their grandson at all. It was like they no longer knew me," the mom said.

The divorce took place in the following months, and when she had her son, Adrian, Amanda was a single mom. She's looked after him during the past seven years while working full-time and doing all she could so he wouldn't miss his dad too much.

"I knew I couldn't possibly cover for two parents, but I did what I could. I didn't tell him his dad didn't want him; there was no point in that," the mom shared.

Two weeks ago, she got an unexpected call. Benjamin got in touch with her and said he wanted to meet his son and that now he had the time to be a dad.

"I couldn't believe it. After all those years when I struggled, now he finds time for us. He left me when I was pregnant; now he wants to be with his son, not me. He made that clear from the beginning; he's married someone else, and he's just interested in getting to know Adrian and paying for things he might need," Amanda said.

Neither she nor her parents are pleased about his sudden call, but Amanda promised to consider a few visits for Adrian's sake.

"I may not like his dad anymore, but he doesn't have to give him up because of me. Adrian deserves to know his dad loves him," the mom said.

And her former in-laws also made an appearance three days ago.

"They came to my house, walked right in uninvited, and instructed me on what to cook to welcome their son when he had time to visit us. I reminded them we're not related anymore and that I'm not Benjamin's cook or wife," Amanda said.

The visits haven't been scheduled yet, but Benjamin has talked to Amanda again, and they will come up with a day that suits both of them.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ok for Benjamin to come back like nothing happened even though he left his ex-wife when she was pregnant and didn't ask about her or his son for seven years? Are Amanda's in-laws overstepping in trying to tell her how to behave toward their son?