Wife on husband: "He's upset I asked his daughter to call me mom; he doesn't even like his ex"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bN5Qd_0kYuuZdw00
Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Starting a family with a new partner is not always about having kids and a new home. Sometimes, you get to move in with a partner who is already a parent while adjusting to your new role as a stepparent and learning your way around their home.

And if they're opposed to you seeing yourself as a new parent when you're excited to fill in that role, disagreements will easily show up when least expected.

My friend Miranda has been married to Jack, her husband, for six years. This is his second marriage, and he was already a dad when he met Miranda and started going out with her.

"I had no problem with him having a daughter. I actually got excited to meet her and see if we'd get along. It was wonderful to know he was a family guy right from the start. That made a difference to me; it felt like our relationship could last if he was so dedicated to his little girl," Miranda said.

She met his parents, and he visited her parents and siblings as well. They also had mutual friends and loved making big meals for everyone.

"I loved how we got similar ideas and enjoyed the same things. Having many people around the table and cooking was something we both had fun doing, so we included our families and friends when we got some free time. His daughter, Mia, was always there too, and she liked to ask me questions, or we looked after the flowers in the garden together," Miranda said.

After dating for about five months, Jack proposed to her, and they set the wedding date three months after that.

"We had a small party with friends, family, and some coworkers. It was a special day we will always remember. And I particularly loved how Mia wanted to have her dress made the same shade as mine, and she was the flower girl," Miranda said.

Julia, Mia's mom, also came to the wedding. The bride didn't mind since Julia had been visiting them frequently while the wedding preparations were going on.

"She often came to see Mia, and they're very close. I'm happy for them because I know what it's like to miss one of your parents. My dad hasn't come to see me for over ten years, and I think about him every day," Miranda said.

After the wedding, Miranda moved in with Mia and her husband. They had fun cooking together, sharing chores, and thinking about interesting places to discover during their vacations.

Through it all, there was just one point on which she and Jack couldn't agree.

"I truly wanted to be a parent, and having Mia close every day made me think I could be a mom to her, even though she still had Julia. Like a second mom, not a stepmom. So, I encouraged her to call me mom, and she did a few times. My husband got annoyed when he heard her. He thinks I'm confusing his daughter, and she won't know who her mom is," Miranda said.

Unfortunately, Jack doesn't want his wife to think of herself as Mia's mom. He's more comfortable with them just being friends. He doesn't get along with his former wife at all, but he still believes Mia should only call her mom.

"He's upset I asked his daughter to call me mom; he doesn't even like his ex, so I don't know why he reacted that way. I'm not trying to take away her part in Mia's life. I just want to avoid being a stepmom myself. I can be her second mom. I'm sure a little girl would be very lucky to have two moms; why not?" Miranda said.

Jack isn't that flexible, and he's specifically asked her to stop doing that and to just wait until they have kids so they can call her mom.

"He only wants our kids to call me mom, but then why wouldn't I include Mia in our family; she's not just his daughter. I live with her every day; that makes her my child, too," Miranda added.

Things are tense for now, while the little girl occasionally calls both Miranda and Julia "mom." Julia doesn't mind it, and she thinks it's an indication that Miranda treats her daughter very well.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it fair for Jack to ask his wife to avoid telling his daughter to call her mom? Is it fine if the little girl's mom has nothing against it?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 43

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
93K followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on daughter: "Her stepdad deserves to walk her down the aisle, not her dad; do I tell her?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Watching your child grow up, listening to their doubts, answering their questions, doing your best as a parent to make sure they have what they need to be successful, and then seeing them start relationships and find the right partner can be difficult, but also very rewarding.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman on stepsister: "Mom and I don't want her to live in the house; dad asked her to stay"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married two times and having kids from both marriages can take a toll on communication and love when they all live in the same house. And sometimes, siblings might side with just one parent while trying to avoid living with their stepbrothers or sisters.

Read full story
25 comments

Husband on wife: "She told me our baby will be a girl; I'm disappointed; I want a son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out you're going to be a parent for the first time is such an exciting moment, but how should you react if you particularly wanted a boy or a girl and it turns out different from what you expected? Is it ok to pretend you're happy, or should you speak out your feelings regardless of how they'll make your partner feel?

Read full story
47 comments

Dad on kids: "I want to take my son on a trip, not my spouse's child; not spending anything on my stepson"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who had kids without being willing to contribute to the costs needed for them and your own kids can cause tension and plenty of arguments as you try to raise a family where siblings are not treated the same way by the two spouses.

Read full story
124 comments

Daughter on mom: "She's not talking to me after I said she won't be a grandmother; she changed the house key"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your parents as you grow up is essential for a child, and knowing they will always be there for you is a great relief when life gets uncertain.

Read full story
95 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She shouts at me; my husband and her mom say it's my fault"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and raise a family is no easy thing, but what can you do you do if your spouse is amazing but they have a kid you can't get along with?

Read full story
32 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.

Read full story
147 comments

Husband on wife: "We had 9 kids in 13 years; it only takes a few days to have another baby"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a loving partner and kids while looking after your home and making memories is one of the most wonderful things for a couple. Sometimes, though, kids bring joy, and then it turns to stress if there are too many. And being unable to cover the costs of what they need while also wanting to be close to your partner will add pressure to your relationship.

Read full story
201 comments

Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.

Read full story
278 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm pregnant, and he doesn't know it's not his baby; should I leave?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Welcoming your first baby is a unique time in every couple's life, but when trust is gone, and the amazing event turns into something else because the marriage wasn't that solid to begin with, what should happen to the mom?

Read full story
122 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't allow our daughter to have a boyfriend; he took her phone away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Adjusting to seeing your kids start a relationship is challenging for most parents, and if it happens sooner than you expected, you might get tempted to stop it all and postpone worries for a while. Is it fair to prevent your kids from beginning a relationship because you, as a parent, can't handle it just yet?

Read full story
157 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want my daughter to go with us on our honeymoon; do I get an extra ticket?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to your partner and having a big wedding party is a wonderful memory for most brides, as they get to have all their relatives enjoy that moment that will stay in their hearts for years to come.

Read full story
206 comments

Woman on ex-husband: "He left me when I was pregnant; now he wants to be with his son, not me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding, saying "I do" on the big day, moving into your new home, and preparing for a life together are all important moments in a relationship that will last for many years to come.

Read full story
163 comments

Husband on wife: "She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking forward to your child's wedding is a unique time in most parents' lives, but sometimes things don't go as planned, particularly if it's not about both spouses' kids.

Read full story
325 comments

Husband on in-laws: "I pay their bills and support my stepkids; they don't care about my opinion"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepdad needs lots of patience, love, and determination. And sometimes, despite trying hard to make sure everyone has what they need, there will still be different ideas inside the family about what your contribution actually means.

Read full story
81 comments

Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?

Read full story
283 comments

Mom on daughter: "How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Learning your kid is about to get married will make many parents look back to fond memories, wonder if the person they chose will treat them right, and think about becoming grandparents, but it's not always a joyful occasion. What happens if the parent would rather see their child single and isn't the least bit excited about being a grandparent?

Read full story
65 comments

Wife on husband: "He sent his son to boarding school because I don't like him; he's still coming for vacation"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent isn't an easy thing, and sometimes you might even realize you don't actually bond with your new spouse's kids. What do you do if you can't make yourself like them; is it ok to do everything you can to keep them away, or should you accept the fact that your marriage included their kids from the beginning?

Read full story
378 comments

Daughter on dad: "He won't pay for my wedding if I invite my stepdad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married to and planning your future together can be a unique time in your life, but what do you do when the costs of your special day depend on family connections and on the rules set by your parents?

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy