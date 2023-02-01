Husband on wife: "She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ah9d_0kYtZdty00
Photo byValerie ElashonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Looking forward to your child's wedding is a unique time in most parents' lives, but sometimes things don't go as planned, particularly if it's not about both spouses' kids.

Being a stepparent can take away some of the joy while preparing for a wedding, and the big day may not seem that important when it's not your kid who's tying the knot.

My friend Dan has been married to his wife Kara for ten years. This is his second marriage. He used to be a widower before he met her, and he also has three daughters from his first marriage.

Kara and Dan didn't have kids, but his daughters always looked up to their stepmom as their good friend and someone whose opinion mattered to them.

"They all liked her, but she never felt comfortable being too close or having them call her mom. She's also disappointed because we didn't have kids, so she's constantly worried that asking my daughters to call her mom would be like covering for something she's lacking," Dan said.

When Kara got married to Dan, his daughters were in school. As time passed, they grew up, finished high school, and moved on to college.

Kara was definitely more comfortable once she and her husband had the house to themselves and generally tried to avoid big family get-togethers.

"She would ask the girls to come one at a time, maybe with a friend or two. She doesn't really like crowds, so I was ok with her wanting fewer people to visit. Unfortunately, she argued with my daughters whenever they wanted to stay overnight," the dad said.

While he kept telling his daughters that they were welcome to stay, Kara's reactions showed the opposite, and she found many reasons why they should shorten their trips home or just have a sleepover at a friend's house.

"That was the one thing that saddened me, that the girls would no longer stay over, but then they are all grown up, so maybe there's no need to, just like my wife says," Dan shared.

Annie, Emma, and Sonja all had boyfriends by the time they graduated from college. And Sonja was soon ready to take things further in her relationship.

Her boyfriend proposed six months after graduation, and she said yes.

"I was so excited when they came to let us know about the wedding date. I always thought about the day when I would see her in a white dress and walk her down the aisle. I'm so proud of her," Dan said.

Kara wasn't that interested in the wedding preparations, though. She left Dan and the groom's parents to figure out all the details about the cake, the menu, the decorations, and the guest list.

"She doesn't have much patience with these things, so I took over, and Shane's parents pitched in too. The three of us managed everything just fine. I didn't feel like I had to stress Kara with what was going on; there were so many catering questions and flower issues. I'm just happy we made it in time," Dan said.

Two weeks before the wedding, Kara told him they needed to talk. Dan thought she wanted to get a last-minute present for Sonja, but when he found out what it was about, he didn't know what to say.

"She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle. Kara thinks it's an offense to her if I do that because we have no kids. She's ok with going to the wedding and taking photos, but not with the part about the aisle. But I already promised my daughter. I don't want a divorce either," Dan said.

He didn't agree when they talked but said he'd think about it. Still, he was confused about his wife's request, and the next day he asked her again if she had meant it.

"Kara said it was serious and that she couldn't accept that. I don't want a life without her, and I can't disappoint my daughter. Should I just say I'm not feeling well?" Dan said.

He's not sure what the best solution is, and as the wedding gets closer, his options get fewer. He hasn't told his daughter either because he's sure she would agree to skip going down the aisle just to avoid Kara divorcing him.

How do you think this should be handled? Did Kara make a fair request, or is it too late to demand that right before the wedding takes place? Should Dan put his wife first or do all he can to make his daughter's wedding day happy regardless of what his wife says?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# dad# kids

Comments / 325

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
93K followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on daughter: "Her stepdad deserves to walk her down the aisle, not her dad; do I tell her?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Watching your child grow up, listening to their doubts, answering their questions, doing your best as a parent to make sure they have what they need to be successful, and then seeing them start relationships and find the right partner can be difficult, but also very rewarding.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman on stepsister: "Mom and I don't want her to live in the house; dad asked her to stay"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married two times and having kids from both marriages can take a toll on communication and love when they all live in the same house. And sometimes, siblings might side with just one parent while trying to avoid living with their stepbrothers or sisters.

Read full story
25 comments

Husband on wife: "She told me our baby will be a girl; I'm disappointed; I want a son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out you're going to be a parent for the first time is such an exciting moment, but how should you react if you particularly wanted a boy or a girl and it turns out different from what you expected? Is it ok to pretend you're happy, or should you speak out your feelings regardless of how they'll make your partner feel?

Read full story
47 comments

Dad on kids: "I want to take my son on a trip, not my spouse's child; not spending anything on my stepson"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who had kids without being willing to contribute to the costs needed for them and your own kids can cause tension and plenty of arguments as you try to raise a family where siblings are not treated the same way by the two spouses.

Read full story
124 comments

Daughter on mom: "She's not talking to me after I said she won't be a grandmother; she changed the house key"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your parents as you grow up is essential for a child, and knowing they will always be there for you is a great relief when life gets uncertain.

Read full story
95 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She shouts at me; my husband and her mom say it's my fault"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and raise a family is no easy thing, but what can you do you do if your spouse is amazing but they have a kid you can't get along with?

Read full story
32 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.

Read full story
147 comments

Husband on wife: "We had 9 kids in 13 years; it only takes a few days to have another baby"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a loving partner and kids while looking after your home and making memories is one of the most wonderful things for a couple. Sometimes, though, kids bring joy, and then it turns to stress if there are too many. And being unable to cover the costs of what they need while also wanting to be close to your partner will add pressure to your relationship.

Read full story
201 comments

Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.

Read full story
278 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm pregnant, and he doesn't know it's not his baby; should I leave?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Welcoming your first baby is a unique time in every couple's life, but when trust is gone, and the amazing event turns into something else because the marriage wasn't that solid to begin with, what should happen to the mom?

Read full story
122 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't allow our daughter to have a boyfriend; he took her phone away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Adjusting to seeing your kids start a relationship is challenging for most parents, and if it happens sooner than you expected, you might get tempted to stop it all and postpone worries for a while. Is it fair to prevent your kids from beginning a relationship because you, as a parent, can't handle it just yet?

Read full story
157 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want my daughter to go with us on our honeymoon; do I get an extra ticket?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to your partner and having a big wedding party is a wonderful memory for most brides, as they get to have all their relatives enjoy that moment that will stay in their hearts for years to come.

Read full story
206 comments

Woman on ex-husband: "He left me when I was pregnant; now he wants to be with his son, not me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding, saying "I do" on the big day, moving into your new home, and preparing for a life together are all important moments in a relationship that will last for many years to come.

Read full story
163 comments

Wife on husband: "He's upset I asked his daughter to call me mom; he doesn't even like his ex"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a family with a new partner is not always about having kids and a new home. Sometimes, you get to move in with a partner who is already a parent while adjusting to your new role as a stepparent and learning your way around their home.

Read full story
43 comments

Husband on in-laws: "I pay their bills and support my stepkids; they don't care about my opinion"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepdad needs lots of patience, love, and determination. And sometimes, despite trying hard to make sure everyone has what they need, there will still be different ideas inside the family about what your contribution actually means.

Read full story
81 comments

Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?

Read full story
283 comments

Mom on daughter: "How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Learning your kid is about to get married will make many parents look back to fond memories, wonder if the person they chose will treat them right, and think about becoming grandparents, but it's not always a joyful occasion. What happens if the parent would rather see their child single and isn't the least bit excited about being a grandparent?

Read full story
65 comments

Wife on husband: "He sent his son to boarding school because I don't like him; he's still coming for vacation"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent isn't an easy thing, and sometimes you might even realize you don't actually bond with your new spouse's kids. What do you do if you can't make yourself like them; is it ok to do everything you can to keep them away, or should you accept the fact that your marriage included their kids from the beginning?

Read full story
378 comments

Daughter on dad: "He won't pay for my wedding if I invite my stepdad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married to and planning your future together can be a unique time in your life, but what do you do when the costs of your special day depend on family connections and on the rules set by your parents?

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy