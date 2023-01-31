Mom on daughter: "How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BnZI_0kXVZJR300
Photo byCandice PicardonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Learning your kid is about to get married will make many parents look back to fond memories, wonder if the person they chose will treat them right, and think about becoming grandparents, but it's not always a joyful occasion. What happens if the parent would rather see their child single and isn't the least bit excited about being a grandparent?

My friend Lynda is a single mom. She divorced her husband 20 years ago and hasn't considered a second marriage since then. She has one daughter, Emily, and she's focused all her efforts on being able to afford what she needs and seeing her happy.

That often meant working long hours in the office and having her parents look after her daughter, but she felt it was the best way to ensure Emily would be successful later on.

"I didn't want her to be like me, unable to afford to pursue any hobby or artistic activities because I couldn't pay for it. I always regretted not doing that in my childhood. I wanted to take private painting and singing classes, and I never could," Lynda said.

Time went by, and Emily went to kindergarten, then to school, and after that, she was a teenager dealing with the challenges of high school.

"I was there for her and answered her questions whenever I could. My mom also helped, and together, we met all her friends and oversaw her school grades," Lynda said.

The mom often checked on how her daughter was doing in school and encouraged her to continue her studies and go to college so she could have more options in the future.

"I told her how much it matters to be able to earn your own money and have a job you like. And college is very important for that. I'm proud of her; she listened to my advice, and now she's got a well-paying job and doesn't have to worry about rent and bills. She lives in a very nice place, and I love going there and getting to know her coworkers and new friends," the mom said.

One thing they couldn't agree on was relationships. Lynda told her daughter it's better to stay single until she was 35 at least to be able to accomplish all her career goals before getting married and having kids.

"You can't really do much once you're a parent unless you're like me and you're actually single while being a mom. I don't want her to miss out on anything she could do because she's a mom too soon," Lynda said.

Emily didn't agree, and she's always felt that having a family and finding the right partner to raise it with are essential for happiness. Her career doesn't matter that much to her, though she wants to earn enough to be able to pay her bills and rent.

"Once I pay my bills every month, I'm not that interested in promotions or anything like that. Being in love and having a family is so worth it," Emily, 32, said.

After she graduated from college, she met James while she was out shopping for groceries.

"He helped with my cart and got me a product from the top shelf. We became friends on that day, and we started going out two weeks later," Emily recalls.

They dated for two years before they made up their mind to move together. James also proposed once they were settled in their apartment, and they decided to have the wedding in two months.

The couple told their friends about their special day, and they also went to visit their parents to let them know about the wedding.

"His parents were so excited for us; his mom offered to go with me to choose the dress, and his sister also wanted to make a special cake for the big day. Mom's reaction was very different, though. She started crying, went to her room for half an hour, and then asked us to come by another day because she wasn't feeling well. We didn't know what to think about it," Emily said.

Lynda was surprised to learn about the wedding, and not in a good way. She knew about her daughter's relationship, but somehow, she didn't think it would last.

And she's not ready to see her daughter as a bride or to be a grandmother.

"How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her. Our connection will never be the same once she ties the knot. James and her kids will come first, and she will forget about me. I don't want that," Lynda said.

She told her friends how she felt about the wedding, but they all encouraged her to be more cheerful and support the couple. She's avoiding James and Emily for now, and they're getting confused about why she's upset with them.

What do you think about this situation? Is Lynda being fair in trying to avoid her daughter's wedding because she's afraid she could lose her? Would the marriage and grandkids really make the mom and daughter less affectionate to each other?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 65

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
93K followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on daughter: "Her stepdad deserves to walk her down the aisle, not her dad; do I tell her?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Watching your child grow up, listening to their doubts, answering their questions, doing your best as a parent to make sure they have what they need to be successful, and then seeing them start relationships and find the right partner can be difficult, but also very rewarding.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman on stepsister: "Mom and I don't want her to live in the house; dad asked her to stay"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married two times and having kids from both marriages can take a toll on communication and love when they all live in the same house. And sometimes, siblings might side with just one parent while trying to avoid living with their stepbrothers or sisters.

Read full story
25 comments

Husband on wife: "She told me our baby will be a girl; I'm disappointed; I want a son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out you're going to be a parent for the first time is such an exciting moment, but how should you react if you particularly wanted a boy or a girl and it turns out different from what you expected? Is it ok to pretend you're happy, or should you speak out your feelings regardless of how they'll make your partner feel?

Read full story
47 comments

Dad on kids: "I want to take my son on a trip, not my spouse's child; not spending anything on my stepson"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who had kids without being willing to contribute to the costs needed for them and your own kids can cause tension and plenty of arguments as you try to raise a family where siblings are not treated the same way by the two spouses.

Read full story
124 comments

Daughter on mom: "She's not talking to me after I said she won't be a grandmother; she changed the house key"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your parents as you grow up is essential for a child, and knowing they will always be there for you is a great relief when life gets uncertain.

Read full story
95 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She shouts at me; my husband and her mom say it's my fault"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and raise a family is no easy thing, but what can you do you do if your spouse is amazing but they have a kid you can't get along with?

Read full story
32 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.

Read full story
147 comments

Husband on wife: "We had 9 kids in 13 years; it only takes a few days to have another baby"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a loving partner and kids while looking after your home and making memories is one of the most wonderful things for a couple. Sometimes, though, kids bring joy, and then it turns to stress if there are too many. And being unable to cover the costs of what they need while also wanting to be close to your partner will add pressure to your relationship.

Read full story
201 comments

Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.

Read full story
278 comments

Wife on husband: "I'm pregnant, and he doesn't know it's not his baby; should I leave?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Welcoming your first baby is a unique time in every couple's life, but when trust is gone, and the amazing event turns into something else because the marriage wasn't that solid to begin with, what should happen to the mom?

Read full story
122 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't allow our daughter to have a boyfriend; he took her phone away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Adjusting to seeing your kids start a relationship is challenging for most parents, and if it happens sooner than you expected, you might get tempted to stop it all and postpone worries for a while. Is it fair to prevent your kids from beginning a relationship because you, as a parent, can't handle it just yet?

Read full story
157 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want my daughter to go with us on our honeymoon; do I get an extra ticket?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to your partner and having a big wedding party is a wonderful memory for most brides, as they get to have all their relatives enjoy that moment that will stay in their hearts for years to come.

Read full story
206 comments

Woman on ex-husband: "He left me when I was pregnant; now he wants to be with his son, not me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding, saying "I do" on the big day, moving into your new home, and preparing for a life together are all important moments in a relationship that will last for many years to come.

Read full story
163 comments

Wife on husband: "He's upset I asked his daughter to call me mom; he doesn't even like his ex"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a family with a new partner is not always about having kids and a new home. Sometimes, you get to move in with a partner who is already a parent while adjusting to your new role as a stepparent and learning your way around their home.

Read full story
43 comments

Husband on wife: "She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking forward to your child's wedding is a unique time in most parents' lives, but sometimes things don't go as planned, particularly if it's not about both spouses' kids.

Read full story
325 comments

Husband on in-laws: "I pay their bills and support my stepkids; they don't care about my opinion"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepdad needs lots of patience, love, and determination. And sometimes, despite trying hard to make sure everyone has what they need, there will still be different ideas inside the family about what your contribution actually means.

Read full story
81 comments

Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?

Read full story
283 comments

Wife on husband: "He sent his son to boarding school because I don't like him; he's still coming for vacation"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent isn't an easy thing, and sometimes you might even realize you don't actually bond with your new spouse's kids. What do you do if you can't make yourself like them; is it ok to do everything you can to keep them away, or should you accept the fact that your marriage included their kids from the beginning?

Read full story
378 comments

Daughter on dad: "He won't pay for my wedding if I invite my stepdad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married to and planning your future together can be a unique time in your life, but what do you do when the costs of your special day depend on family connections and on the rules set by your parents?

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy