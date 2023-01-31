Mom on daughter: "How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her"

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Learning your kid is about to get married will make many parents look back to fond memories, wonder if the person they chose will treat them right, and think about becoming grandparents, but it's not always a joyful occasion. What happens if the parent would rather see their child single and isn't the least bit excited about being a grandparent?

My friend Lynda is a single mom. She divorced her husband 20 years ago and hasn't considered a second marriage since then. She has one daughter, Emily, and she's focused all her efforts on being able to afford what she needs and seeing her happy.

That often meant working long hours in the office and having her parents look after her daughter, but she felt it was the best way to ensure Emily would be successful later on.

"I didn't want her to be like me, unable to afford to pursue any hobby or artistic activities because I couldn't pay for it. I always regretted not doing that in my childhood. I wanted to take private painting and singing classes, and I never could," Lynda said.

Time went by, and Emily went to kindergarten, then to school, and after that, she was a teenager dealing with the challenges of high school.

"I was there for her and answered her questions whenever I could. My mom also helped, and together, we met all her friends and oversaw her school grades," Lynda said.

The mom often checked on how her daughter was doing in school and encouraged her to continue her studies and go to college so she could have more options in the future.

"I told her how much it matters to be able to earn your own money and have a job you like. And college is very important for that. I'm proud of her; she listened to my advice, and now she's got a well-paying job and doesn't have to worry about rent and bills. She lives in a very nice place, and I love going there and getting to know her coworkers and new friends," the mom said.

One thing they couldn't agree on was relationships. Lynda told her daughter it's better to stay single until she was 35 at least to be able to accomplish all her career goals before getting married and having kids.

"You can't really do much once you're a parent unless you're like me and you're actually single while being a mom. I don't want her to miss out on anything she could do because she's a mom too soon," Lynda said.

Emily didn't agree, and she's always felt that having a family and finding the right partner to raise it with are essential for happiness. Her career doesn't matter that much to her, though she wants to earn enough to be able to pay her bills and rent.

"Once I pay my bills every month, I'm not that interested in promotions or anything like that. Being in love and having a family is so worth it," Emily, 32, said.

After she graduated from college, she met James while she was out shopping for groceries.

"He helped with my cart and got me a product from the top shelf. We became friends on that day, and we started going out two weeks later," Emily recalls.

They dated for two years before they made up their mind to move together. James also proposed once they were settled in their apartment, and they decided to have the wedding in two months.

The couple told their friends about their special day, and they also went to visit their parents to let them know about the wedding.

"His parents were so excited for us; his mom offered to go with me to choose the dress, and his sister also wanted to make a special cake for the big day. Mom's reaction was very different, though. She started crying, went to her room for half an hour, and then asked us to come by another day because she wasn't feeling well. We didn't know what to think about it," Emily said.

Lynda was surprised to learn about the wedding, and not in a good way. She knew about her daughter's relationship, but somehow, she didn't think it would last.

And she's not ready to see her daughter as a bride or to be a grandmother.

"How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her. Our connection will never be the same once she ties the knot. James and her kids will come first, and she will forget about me. I don't want that," Lynda said.

She told her friends how she felt about the wedding, but they all encouraged her to be more cheerful and support the couple. She's avoiding James and Emily for now, and they're getting confused about why she's upset with them.

What do you think about this situation? Is Lynda being fair in trying to avoid her daughter's wedding because she's afraid she could lose her? Would the marriage and grandkids really make the mom and daughter less affectionate to each other?