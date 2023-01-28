Mom on son: "He cried for 2 hours because I forgot to make him breakfast; he's 35"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29c5ci_0kUd3ReN00
Photo byKevin McCutcheononUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Looking after your kids and preparing homecooked meals makes sense when they're little, and you want to make sure they don't have too many sweets and keep up their energy.

What do you do, though, when they're already grown up, and they can't seem to get over their habit of having each meal made by their mom? Is there an age when you should stop doing that and teach them how to cook to avoid any issues?

My friend Martha has been married for 28 years to her husband, Timothy. Together they had one son, and she's been a full-time mom for many years.

"When David, our son, was born, we immediately knew we didn't want to have a babysitter coming by the house every day. And it didn't seem fair to ask our parents to look after him all the time either. We wanted our memories and our love to be close to him. So, we agreed I would stay home and take care of him while keeping the house looking neat and tidy," Martha said.

The mom doesn't regret giving up on her career because looking after her family is her priority at all times.

"Maybe I could have earned more or got promoted. But all that wouldn't compare to the joy of seeing my son every day, making my husband comfortable, and just having a happy life together while parenting David," the mom added.

As time went by, she made cooking an essential part of every day. She even took classes for several dishes and woke up early each day so her son and husband could have a tasty breakfast and avoid getting takeouts.

"My meals became a way to connect, to sit around the table and talk about what we had planned, new goals for the day, or just laugh for a while and have something yummy," Martha said.

Her husband did order food when he was at work because it was too far to drive home for his lunch break, but her son always managed to get home during his break at school and later on when he was in college.

"He never wanted to live too far from me, and he just loved my cooking. I had no problem making meals and snacks for him. I also put them in lunch boxes sometimes when he only had 5 minutes to come by. I thought this was a way of creating memories too, as I have with my grandmother and her dishes," the mom said.

As it turns out, David got so attached to her cooking that it became the main reason why he won't rent his own place, even though he now works full-time and can afford it.

"He earns well, and he helps us with the bills. I asked him several times, but he keeps telling me he won't move away because he wants to be close to us, and he wouldn't go without my meals," Martha said.

Even though it seemed like a great way to show his mom how much he cared about her, making his meals each and every day can take a toll on Martha. If anything happens, and she doesn't have time to prepare something for him, his reaction can be very unpredictable.

"I try to cook what he likes each day, but sometimes I have errands to solve, or I need to get to an appointment on time. When his meal isn't there, he still won't get takeouts. And he will be upset with me for the rest of the day or even get into an argument," Martha said.

David is now 35, but he still thinks it's ok to demand his meals, and he also expects them on time, served on a plate while he watches TV or when he works from home.

And this week, he was so disappointed when his mom got busy on Wednesday that he didn't hesitate to shout and cry for a good while. His mom was confused about how to comfort him and tried to say she was sorry, but he wouldn't listen to her.

"He cried for 2 hours because I forgot to make him breakfast; he's 35, but sometimes he behaves like he's still a teenager. I don't know how to make him see he can't do that, and when I'm away, he can cook himself. He actually knows how to, just never does it," Martha said.

David hasn't talked to his mom on that day, but since the meals are his favorite time of day, he got back on track the following day, and everything seems ok for now.

However, Martha is worried because she has appointments all next week and doesn't want something like that to happen again.

How do you think this should be handled? Was it fair for David to react like that just because his mom was too busy and couldn't make him breakfast one morning? Should he still expect that when he's 35?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# mom# kids

Comments / 312

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
93K followers

More from Amy Christie

Woman on ex-husband: "He left me when I was pregnant; now he wants to be with his son, not me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding, saying "I do" on the big day, moving into your new home, and preparing for a life together are all important moments in a relationship that will last for many years to come.

Read full story
95 comments

Wife on husband: "He's upset I asked his daughter to call me mom; he doesn't even like his ex"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a family with a new partner is not always about having kids and a new home. Sometimes, you get to move in with a partner who is already a parent while adjusting to your new role as a stepparent and learning your way around their home.

Read full story
30 comments

Husband on wife: "She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking forward to your child's wedding is a unique time in most parents' lives, but sometimes things don't go as planned, particularly if it's not about both spouses' kids.

Read full story
197 comments

Husband on in-laws: "I pay their bills and support my stepkids; they don't care about my opinion"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepdad needs lots of patience, love, and determination. And sometimes, despite trying hard to make sure everyone has what they need, there will still be different ideas inside the family about what your contribution actually means.

Read full story
74 comments

Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?

Read full story
231 comments

Mom on daughter: "How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Learning your kid is about to get married will make many parents look back to fond memories, wonder if the person they chose will treat them right, and think about becoming grandparents, but it's not always a joyful occasion. What happens if the parent would rather see their child single and isn't the least bit excited about being a grandparent?

Read full story
52 comments

Wife on husband: "He sent his son to boarding school because I don't like him; he's still coming for vacation"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent isn't an easy thing, and sometimes you might even realize you don't actually bond with your new spouse's kids. What do you do if you can't make yourself like them; is it ok to do everything you can to keep them away, or should you accept the fact that your marriage included their kids from the beginning?

Read full story
357 comments

Daughter on dad: "He won't pay for my wedding if I invite my stepdad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married to and planning your future together can be a unique time in your life, but what do you do when the costs of your special day depend on family connections and on the rules set by your parents?

Read full story
31 comments

Man on fiancee: "She told me my daughter won't be allowed at the wedding; she's a first grader"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right words to propose, choosing a ring your fiancee will like, and thinking about having a family with her is one of the most special moments in a couple's life.

Read full story
261 comments

Dad on son: "He thinks of his stepdad as his dad; I want to cry"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending one marriage and moving on to find a new partner has more challenges when there'd kids to look after whose feelings could easily get in the way of finding happiness again.

Read full story
17 comments

Husband on wife's family: "I'm not paying rent for my nephews and sister-in-law anymore; I'm moving out"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living with extended family is often difficult for a couple just starting their life together, but sometimes helping the rest of your relatives makes sense for a while.

Read full story
431 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He's on vacation with his friends and girlfriends; I wasn't invited"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Traveling with your partner is a fun way to make memories while seeing new places and discovering what you both like, but how do you react when you realize he would rather go without you or that he didn't even consider inviting you?

Read full story
199 comments

Daughter on stepmom: "I told her I feel she's my mom; she wants nothing to do with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Bonding with a new partner for one of your parents can be challenging since stepparents aren't often seen positively, but what happens when the new spouse is the one who rejects their partner's kids even though they want to look up to them as their parents?

Read full story
38 comments

Daughter on parents: "They're making me pay for my room after high school; it's been mine since I was little"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up in your parents' home will help you learn more about life without having to face major issues until later on. Still, sometimes it can also stop you from understanding how much it matters to be able to look out for yourself and earn enough money.

Read full story
1045 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants to have a private talk with his ex; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Staying in contact with someone you previously were in a relationship with can bring a lot of tension for your new partner. And when there are no kids or mutual friends, why would communication continue when that relationship is done, and both parties have walked away?

Read full story
64 comments

Wife on husband: "He dated a girl online; he says he loves me but won't stop talking to her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being determined to make a marriage work matters a lot in the long run, particularly once it's been more than four or five years, and you need the relationship to stay strong. What do you do when you realize your spouse has emotionally engaged with someone else, though?

Read full story
55 comments

Daughter on mom: "I share a room with her because she clutters the other bedroom; how do I get my own space?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being close to your parents often means living in the same house, but not necessarily in the same room. What do you do when you feel like you truly want your space and a place to just be with your thoughts, but you still have to share a room with one of your parents?

Read full story
127 comments

Stepdad on daughter: "I hoped she'd call me dad after I got married; she hasn't in 19 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to complete a family through a second marriage will also bring about different parenting connections. Being close to your partner's kids may create an expectation that they would consider you their parent.

Read full story
37 comments

Wife on husband: "He keeps crying about our daughter; we lost her, and he's annoying me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Letting go of your child is one of the hardest things a parent will do, and it's often very difficult to deal with the grief left behind while trying to go on with daily life.

Read full story
368 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy