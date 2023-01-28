Daughter on parents: "They're making me pay for my room after high school; it's been mine since I was little"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuFKQ_0kUcqey100
Photo byJoshua Rawson-HarrisonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up in your parents' home will help you learn more about life without having to face major issues until later on. Still, sometimes it can also stop you from understanding how much it matters to be able to look out for yourself and earn enough money.

What happens when kids finish high school with no plans for further studies and still expect their parents to provide everything for them?

Is it ok to let them go on like before, or is it more useful to make them face life and find a solution to pay for the things they need?

My friend Carrie has been married to her husband Charles for 22 years. They had three sons and one daughter, and she's been a full-time mom for many years with no regrets.

"I didn't have to think twice when I had to make a choice between my family and the career I had. Of course, I wanted to be with the kids, look after them, and teach them all they needed to succeed. I wouldn't have been happy knowing they had a babysitter because their grandparents were older and couldn't come every day," Carrie said.

The mom did her best to instill useful principles while her kids grew up. She didn't want to create any preferences, and all her kids did the same chores and helped with everything that needed to get done around the house.

"I certainly wanted to avoid my sons believing their sister had to be the only one cooking or dusting shelves. They did all she did, and no one felt less. We didn't make them work as teens, though," the mom added.

And that turned out to be a major issue as far as her daughter Ava was concerned.

The couple's sons all graduated from high school and went to college, but Ava was undecided about her future. And she thought it would be ok to keep on living with her mom and dad until she figured things out for her future.

Her mom didn't feel the same way, though.

"We gave her everything when she was little, hoping she would realize how much work it takes to pay for the things she likes. But when I saw her expecting things to go on like always, even though she was out of high school, I knew it was time for a change," the mom said.

Her parents told Ava she could still live with them but would need to find a job and pay rent for her room. She would also have to contribute to the bills for the rest of the house and still help with cleaning, cooking, and other chores.

"We did it for her own good. We have to teach her to be responsible so she can learn the value of money and that she has to work for everything she wants," Carrie said.

Ava's dad agreed to this idea, and together they thought of the right amount to charge their daughter monthly. They are firm about it, so their daughter doesn't waste any more time looking for a job.

Ava, however, is confused by the way things are going. She feels she shouldn't be treated like a tenant in her family's home.

"They're making me pay for my room after high school; it's been mine since I was little. Why would I pay for it now? It's the same room, and I will go on to study some more. What does it matter if I get a break for a few months? I had good grades in high school; no one seems to remember that now," she said.

She's tried to explain to her parents that she's not being lazy but just needs some time off from everything, but they haven't changed their minds. Instead, her mom gave her a date by which she needed to start paying her rent.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it fair for the parents to ask their daughter to pay rent because she's 18 already and has to work to pay for her things? Should they let her relax for a while until she makes up her mind about her college plans?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 1045

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
93K followers

More from Amy Christie

Woman on ex-husband: "He left me when I was pregnant; now he wants to be with his son, not me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning a wedding, saying "I do" on the big day, moving into your new home, and preparing for a life together are all important moments in a relationship that will last for many years to come.

Read full story
95 comments

Wife on husband: "He's upset I asked his daughter to call me mom; he doesn't even like his ex"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a family with a new partner is not always about having kids and a new home. Sometimes, you get to move in with a partner who is already a parent while adjusting to your new role as a stepparent and learning your way around their home.

Read full story
30 comments

Husband on wife: "She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking forward to your child's wedding is a unique time in most parents' lives, but sometimes things don't go as planned, particularly if it's not about both spouses' kids.

Read full story
197 comments

Husband on in-laws: "I pay their bills and support my stepkids; they don't care about my opinion"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepdad needs lots of patience, love, and determination. And sometimes, despite trying hard to make sure everyone has what they need, there will still be different ideas inside the family about what your contribution actually means.

Read full story
74 comments

Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?

Read full story
231 comments

Mom on daughter: "How can I stop her from marrying? I don't want to see her with kids or lose her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Learning your kid is about to get married will make many parents look back to fond memories, wonder if the person they chose will treat them right, and think about becoming grandparents, but it's not always a joyful occasion. What happens if the parent would rather see their child single and isn't the least bit excited about being a grandparent?

Read full story
52 comments

Wife on husband: "He sent his son to boarding school because I don't like him; he's still coming for vacation"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a stepparent isn't an easy thing, and sometimes you might even realize you don't actually bond with your new spouse's kids. What do you do if you can't make yourself like them; is it ok to do everything you can to keep them away, or should you accept the fact that your marriage included their kids from the beginning?

Read full story
357 comments

Daughter on dad: "He won't pay for my wedding if I invite my stepdad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married to and planning your future together can be a unique time in your life, but what do you do when the costs of your special day depend on family connections and on the rules set by your parents?

Read full story
31 comments

Man on fiancee: "She told me my daughter won't be allowed at the wedding; she's a first grader"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right words to propose, choosing a ring your fiancee will like, and thinking about having a family with her is one of the most special moments in a couple's life.

Read full story
261 comments

Dad on son: "He thinks of his stepdad as his dad; I want to cry"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending one marriage and moving on to find a new partner has more challenges when there'd kids to look after whose feelings could easily get in the way of finding happiness again.

Read full story
17 comments

Husband on wife's family: "I'm not paying rent for my nephews and sister-in-law anymore; I'm moving out"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living with extended family is often difficult for a couple just starting their life together, but sometimes helping the rest of your relatives makes sense for a while.

Read full story
431 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He's on vacation with his friends and girlfriends; I wasn't invited"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Traveling with your partner is a fun way to make memories while seeing new places and discovering what you both like, but how do you react when you realize he would rather go without you or that he didn't even consider inviting you?

Read full story
199 comments

Daughter on stepmom: "I told her I feel she's my mom; she wants nothing to do with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Bonding with a new partner for one of your parents can be challenging since stepparents aren't often seen positively, but what happens when the new spouse is the one who rejects their partner's kids even though they want to look up to them as their parents?

Read full story
38 comments

Mom on son: "He cried for 2 hours because I forgot to make him breakfast; he's 35"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids and preparing homecooked meals makes sense when they're little, and you want to make sure they don't have too many sweets and keep up their energy.

Read full story
312 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants to have a private talk with his ex; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Staying in contact with someone you previously were in a relationship with can bring a lot of tension for your new partner. And when there are no kids or mutual friends, why would communication continue when that relationship is done, and both parties have walked away?

Read full story
64 comments

Wife on husband: "He dated a girl online; he says he loves me but won't stop talking to her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being determined to make a marriage work matters a lot in the long run, particularly once it's been more than four or five years, and you need the relationship to stay strong. What do you do when you realize your spouse has emotionally engaged with someone else, though?

Read full story
55 comments

Daughter on mom: "I share a room with her because she clutters the other bedroom; how do I get my own space?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being close to your parents often means living in the same house, but not necessarily in the same room. What do you do when you feel like you truly want your space and a place to just be with your thoughts, but you still have to share a room with one of your parents?

Read full story
127 comments

Stepdad on daughter: "I hoped she'd call me dad after I got married; she hasn't in 19 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to complete a family through a second marriage will also bring about different parenting connections. Being close to your partner's kids may create an expectation that they would consider you their parent.

Read full story
37 comments

Wife on husband: "He keeps crying about our daughter; we lost her, and he's annoying me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Letting go of your child is one of the hardest things a parent will do, and it's often very difficult to deal with the grief left behind while trying to go on with daily life.

Read full story
368 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy