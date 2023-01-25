Dad on daughter: "She told me her husband offends her; do I go and take her home?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xonct_0kQwtEO200
Photo byEhteshamul Haque AditonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Seeing your kids get married and start their own families is a wonderful experience as you get ready to become a grandparent and help as much as you can while making memories together. But what happens when a marriage isn't happy, and your child confides in you and tells you they're being mistreated?

Is it ok for a parent to step in between a couple and end an unhappy situation?

My friend Daniel has been married for 30 years to his wife, Hannah. Together they had four daughters, one of whom has been married for five years.

They're not grandparents yet and have been doing their best to make sure their daughter is happy. Unfortunately, there have been several arguments with her husband, and the situation is only getting worse.

"Ever since they got engaged, Andrew rarely came by our house, and when we talked, he never cared about my opinion, and sometimes he made jokes about my wife. I ended that firmly, but he hasn't got close to us. I feel he looks on us as more like intruders than his wife's parents who truly want to be there for both of them," Daniel said.

The arguments weren't just limited to Danel and his wife. Andrew has been having plenty of disagreements with his wife, Ingrid.

"He reproaches her for not doing all house chores faster and always compares her cooking to his mom's. It's very unfair; my daughter isn't his housekeeper. I wish I could see he loves her beyond all the arguments, but I really don't," Daniel said.

Beyond doing the dishes, cooking, and cleaning, Andrew is displeased because they don't have a baby yet. And his impatience grows as time passes.

"He's always been in a sort of competition with his brother. Now his brother has two kids, and he's not a dad yet, and he's putting this failure on my daughter for some reason," Daniel added.

As time passes, the arguments get more frequent, and Ingrid reaches out more often to her parents just to talk and sometimes to stay over for a few hours or for one night.

Daniel has also learned that his daughter is constantly being offended and shouted at, so he questions what he should do about it. While interfering in the couple's life isn't ideal, he doesn't want to let this go on.

"She told me her husband offends her; do I go and take her home? She can just live with us again; she doesn't have to put up with this. If he's so annoyed, maybe it's best they get a divorce and put an end to this situation that's making both families argue. I met his parents on the street the other day, and they shouted at me, too," Daniel said.

Andrew's parents agree with their son and feel it's Ingrid's fault their family is coming apart because she didn't get pregnant faster.

"Why should we apologize? We've been counting on becoming grandparents all these years, and nothing. In the beginning, she said she wanted kids, and my son believed her. If it won't happen, maybe he does need to look elsewhere. He can't waste his life with someone who doesn't cook well and won't even be a mom to his kids. What good would that be?" Andrew's mom said.

As the disagreements and the harsh words go on, Daniel encourages his daughter to pack her things so he can come to pick her up. At this point, he's convinced separating from her husband, at least for a while, is a much-needed change in their relationship.

What do you think about this situation? Should Ingrid keep trying to fix her marriage, or are the offenses enough to justify her moving out permanently? Is it ok for Daniel to intervene in his daughter's marriage if he feels she's not being respected and she told him about it? Is that like asking for his support to get out of it?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# dad# kids

Comments / 46

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
92K followers

More from Amy Christie

Dad on son: "He thinks of his stepdad as his dad; I want to cry"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending one marriage and moving on to find a new partner has more challenges when there'd kids to look after whose feelings could easily get in the way of finding happiness again.

Read full story

Husband on wife's family: "I'm not paying rent for my nephews and sister-in-law anymore; I'm moving out"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living with extended family is often difficult for a couple just starting their life together, but sometimes helping the rest of your relatives makes sense for a while.

Read full story
87 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He's on vacation with his friends and girlfriends; I wasn't invited"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Traveling with your partner is a fun way to make memories while seeing new places and discovering what you both like, but how do you react when you realize he would rather go without you or that he didn't even consider inviting you?

Read full story
31 comments

Daughter on stepmom: "I told her I feel she's my mom; she wants nothing to do with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Bonding with a new partner for one of your parents can be challenging since stepparents aren't often seen positively, but what happens when the new spouse is the one who rejects their partner's kids even though they want to look up to them as their parents?

Read full story
29 comments

Mom on son: "He cried for 2 hours because I forgot to make him breakfast; he's 35"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids and preparing homecooked meals makes sense when they're little, and you want to make sure they don't have too many sweets and keep up their energy.

Read full story
237 comments

Daughter on parents: "They're making me pay for my room after high school; it's been mine since I was little"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up in your parents' home will help you learn more about life without having to face major issues until later on. Still, sometimes it can also stop you from understanding how much it matters to be able to look out for yourself and earn enough money.

Read full story
652 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants to have a private talk with his ex; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Staying in contact with someone you previously were in a relationship with can bring a lot of tension for your new partner. And when there are no kids or mutual friends, why would communication continue when that relationship is done, and both parties have walked away?

Read full story
56 comments

Wife on husband: "He dated a girl online; he says he loves me but won't stop talking to her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being determined to make a marriage work matters a lot in the long run, particularly once it's been more than four or five years, and you need the relationship to stay strong. What do you do when you realize your spouse has emotionally engaged with someone else, though?

Read full story
40 comments

Daughter on mom: "I share a room with her because she clutters the other bedroom; how do I get my own space?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being close to your parents often means living in the same house, but not necessarily in the same room. What do you do when you feel like you truly want your space and a place to just be with your thoughts, but you still have to share a room with one of your parents?

Read full story
110 comments

Stepdad on daughter: "I hoped she'd call me dad after I got married; she hasn't in 19 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to complete a family through a second marriage will also bring about different parenting connections. Being close to your partner's kids may create an expectation that they would consider you their parent.

Read full story
34 comments

Wife on husband: "He keeps crying about our daughter; we lost her, and he's annoying me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Letting go of your child is one of the hardest things a parent will do, and it's often very difficult to deal with the grief left behind while trying to go on with daily life.

Read full story
318 comments

Daughter on mom: "She stopped talking to me because I don't want the boy she adopted"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having siblings often gives rise to competition, particularly if one of them was used to being an only child for several years. And when the brothers or sisters are adopted, there is a different dynamic inside the family because the first child decides how to behave towards the new member of the household.

Read full story
274 comments

Mom on daughter: "How do I tell her to stop hugging her stepmom? I'm her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dealing with the end of one marriage while maintaining contact between your kids and your former spouse can get very difficult, particularly if they marry again and your kids seem to like the stepparent a lot more than you do.

Read full story
108 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He favors his kids over me; mom won't do anything because he pays the bills"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married again after divorce when you're a parent is not just a simple phase of deciding which partner can make you happy. Your kids also need to like them, and when you want a larger family and aim to stay at home and have the new partner take care of everyone as far as money is concerned, arguments can start unexpectedly.

Read full story
26 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He left mom after they had a baby; I don't want to see that family"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time requires a lot of patience, love, and determination, particularly if you're a parent already. It won't be just about you but also about making your kids feel included in the new family that's being formed with all the memories about to come.

Read full story
60 comments

Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.

Read full story
58 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "Mom sleeps on the sofa; he stays in his mother's room"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sleeping arrangements for a married couple can vary greatly, and kids can get surprised by different ideas, but what happens when they constantly see one of the parents is always sleeping in the living room just in case the spouse's mom comes over and needs the best room to be available?

Read full story
80 comments

Mom on daughter: "She won't go on vacation to look after her cousins; why would I pay to take her?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having fun on vacation matters just as much to parents and kids, and when you're planning a vacation for your extended family and including several relatives, it's worth taking into consideration everyone's need to play and have a good time.

Read full story
327 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She told me she's embarrassed of me in front of my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being friendly with your in-laws will often require more than a casual nod, and staying determined to keep the whole family happy may take extra effort and time.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy