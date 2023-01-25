Dad on daughter: "She told me her husband offends her; do I go and take her home?"

Photo by Ehteshamul Haque Adit on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Seeing your kids get married and start their own families is a wonderful experience as you get ready to become a grandparent and help as much as you can while making memories together. But what happens when a marriage isn't happy, and your child confides in you and tells you they're being mistreated?

Is it ok for a parent to step in between a couple and end an unhappy situation?

My friend Daniel has been married for 30 years to his wife, Hannah. Together they had four daughters, one of whom has been married for five years.

They're not grandparents yet and have been doing their best to make sure their daughter is happy. Unfortunately, there have been several arguments with her husband, and the situation is only getting worse.

"Ever since they got engaged, Andrew rarely came by our house, and when we talked, he never cared about my opinion, and sometimes he made jokes about my wife. I ended that firmly, but he hasn't got close to us. I feel he looks on us as more like intruders than his wife's parents who truly want to be there for both of them," Daniel said.

The arguments weren't just limited to Danel and his wife. Andrew has been having plenty of disagreements with his wife, Ingrid.

"He reproaches her for not doing all house chores faster and always compares her cooking to his mom's. It's very unfair; my daughter isn't his housekeeper. I wish I could see he loves her beyond all the arguments, but I really don't," Daniel said.

Beyond doing the dishes, cooking, and cleaning, Andrew is displeased because they don't have a baby yet. And his impatience grows as time passes.

"He's always been in a sort of competition with his brother. Now his brother has two kids, and he's not a dad yet, and he's putting this failure on my daughter for some reason," Daniel added.

As time passes, the arguments get more frequent, and Ingrid reaches out more often to her parents just to talk and sometimes to stay over for a few hours or for one night.

Daniel has also learned that his daughter is constantly being offended and shouted at, so he questions what he should do about it. While interfering in the couple's life isn't ideal, he doesn't want to let this go on.

"She told me her husband offends her; do I go and take her home? She can just live with us again; she doesn't have to put up with this. If he's so annoyed, maybe it's best they get a divorce and put an end to this situation that's making both families argue. I met his parents on the street the other day, and they shouted at me, too," Daniel said.

Andrew's parents agree with their son and feel it's Ingrid's fault their family is coming apart because she didn't get pregnant faster.

"Why should we apologize? We've been counting on becoming grandparents all these years, and nothing. In the beginning, she said she wanted kids, and my son believed her. If it won't happen, maybe he does need to look elsewhere. He can't waste his life with someone who doesn't cook well and won't even be a mom to his kids. What good would that be?" Andrew's mom said.

As the disagreements and the harsh words go on, Daniel encourages his daughter to pack her things so he can come to pick her up. At this point, he's convinced separating from her husband, at least for a while, is a much-needed change in their relationship.

What do you think about this situation? Should Ingrid keep trying to fix her marriage, or are the offenses enough to justify her moving out permanently? Is it ok for Daniel to intervene in his daughter's marriage if he feels she's not being respected and she told him about it? Is that like asking for his support to get out of it?