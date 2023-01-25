Mom on daughter: "How do I tell her to stop hugging her stepmom? I'm her mom"

Photo by Amplitude Magazin on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Dealing with the end of one marriage while maintaining contact between your kids and your former spouse can get very difficult, particularly if they marry again and your kids seem to like the stepparent a lot more than you do.

Is it ok to keep reminding them of your family connection and to expect them to love you more, or can they just love everyone and behave to them as if they were also their parents?

My friend Meg is a single mom to a teen. Her daughter, Nina, is in her first year of high school, and they generally get along well, except when it comes to going out with her friends.

"She's a great kid, but I still have work to do on making her come home earlier and understanding it's not ok to just go to parties every weekend," the mom said.

Her ex-husband Doug got married a second time, and his wife Tina instantly got along with his daughter.

"I didn't like that. The very first time they met, they hugged, and Nina went over to play with her like she'd known her for a long time. It didn't feel fair to me. She's rarely as affectionate to me, even today," Meg said.

Ten years have passed since that first meeting, and Nina still likes to be close to her stepmom. And sometimes, she tells her more things than she would confide in her mom.

This has caused several arguments, with Meg going over to talk to the couple and reminding the stepmom Nina isn't her child, and she shouldn't treat her like her daughter.

"Why wouldn't I consider Nina as part of my family? She's my husband's daughter, and I don't mind being a stepmom. We have two sons, but Nina looks up to me as a friend. It's very nice to talk to her and try to guide her when she has doubts or needs to talk about something. I even told her to listen to her mom more," Tina said.

Unfortunately, Meg still feels like the stepmom is trying to take her daughter away and keeps avoiding Tina and talking about her behavior to acquaintances, pointing out that she's doing something wrong.

"Tina just seems nice; in fact, she's after my daughter. It's not enough for her that she took my husband away while we were still married. Now she wants Nina to like her more," the mom said.

Meg also talked to Nina and told her she shouldn't like her stepmom because she offended her, and her dad left them for her.

"How do I tell her to stop hugging her stepmom? I'm her mom. I even saw her kissing her on the cheek, and she never did that for me. After all these years raising her and never looking for another partner, that's how she repays me?" Meg said.

Nina doesn't feel she's doing anything out of the ordinary and believes the friendship she has with her stepmom has helped her adjust well to being a teenager.

"There's a lot of things my mom won't talk about with me. Tina is always ready to answer any question I have. And I don't feel like she judges me. She's there for me, just like a friend, and sometimes I do consider her my second mom. I wouldn't ever forget about my own mom; it's sad she would think that. If dad left to be with Tina, I'm sorry their marriage ended, but I get along well with her. I don't want to stop being affectionate to her," she said.

For now, Meg is upset because her daughter won't stop seeing Tina, and she's adding extra chores for her and expecting her to do all the cooking, so she won't have time to go to her dad's house as often.

How do you think this should be handled? Is anything wrong with Nina liking her stepmom and hugging her even though she has a mom already? Should Meg be more flexible and accept the friendship between Nina and her stepmom?