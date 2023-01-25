Mom on daughter: "How do I tell her to stop hugging her stepmom? I'm her mom"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emqyd_0kQwPdFx00
Photo byAmplitude MagazinonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Dealing with the end of one marriage while maintaining contact between your kids and your former spouse can get very difficult, particularly if they marry again and your kids seem to like the stepparent a lot more than you do.

Is it ok to keep reminding them of your family connection and to expect them to love you more, or can they just love everyone and behave to them as if they were also their parents?

My friend Meg is a single mom to a teen. Her daughter, Nina, is in her first year of high school, and they generally get along well, except when it comes to going out with her friends.

"She's a great kid, but I still have work to do on making her come home earlier and understanding it's not ok to just go to parties every weekend," the mom said.

Her ex-husband Doug got married a second time, and his wife Tina instantly got along with his daughter.

"I didn't like that. The very first time they met, they hugged, and Nina went over to play with her like she'd known her for a long time. It didn't feel fair to me. She's rarely as affectionate to me, even today," Meg said.

Ten years have passed since that first meeting, and Nina still likes to be close to her stepmom. And sometimes, she tells her more things than she would confide in her mom.

This has caused several arguments, with Meg going over to talk to the couple and reminding the stepmom Nina isn't her child, and she shouldn't treat her like her daughter.

"Why wouldn't I consider Nina as part of my family? She's my husband's daughter, and I don't mind being a stepmom. We have two sons, but Nina looks up to me as a friend. It's very nice to talk to her and try to guide her when she has doubts or needs to talk about something. I even told her to listen to her mom more," Tina said.

Unfortunately, Meg still feels like the stepmom is trying to take her daughter away and keeps avoiding Tina and talking about her behavior to acquaintances, pointing out that she's doing something wrong.

"Tina just seems nice; in fact, she's after my daughter. It's not enough for her that she took my husband away while we were still married. Now she wants Nina to like her more," the mom said.

Meg also talked to Nina and told her she shouldn't like her stepmom because she offended her, and her dad left them for her.

"How do I tell her to stop hugging her stepmom? I'm her mom. I even saw her kissing her on the cheek, and she never did that for me. After all these years raising her and never looking for another partner, that's how she repays me?" Meg said.

Nina doesn't feel she's doing anything out of the ordinary and believes the friendship she has with her stepmom has helped her adjust well to being a teenager.

"There's a lot of things my mom won't talk about with me. Tina is always ready to answer any question I have. And I don't feel like she judges me. She's there for me, just like a friend, and sometimes I do consider her my second mom. I wouldn't ever forget about my own mom; it's sad she would think that. If dad left to be with Tina, I'm sorry their marriage ended, but I get along well with her. I don't want to stop being affectionate to her," she said.

For now, Meg is upset because her daughter won't stop seeing Tina, and she's adding extra chores for her and expecting her to do all the cooking, so she won't have time to go to her dad's house as often.

How do you think this should be handled? Is anything wrong with Nina liking her stepmom and hugging her even though she has a mom already? Should Meg be more flexible and accept the friendship between Nina and her stepmom?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 108

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
92K followers

More from Amy Christie

Dad on son: "He thinks of his stepdad as his dad; I want to cry"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Ending one marriage and moving on to find a new partner has more challenges when there'd kids to look after whose feelings could easily get in the way of finding happiness again.

Read full story

Husband on wife's family: "I'm not paying rent for my nephews and sister-in-law anymore; I'm moving out"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living with extended family is often difficult for a couple just starting their life together, but sometimes helping the rest of your relatives makes sense for a while.

Read full story
87 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He's on vacation with his friends and girlfriends; I wasn't invited"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Traveling with your partner is a fun way to make memories while seeing new places and discovering what you both like, but how do you react when you realize he would rather go without you or that he didn't even consider inviting you?

Read full story
31 comments

Daughter on stepmom: "I told her I feel she's my mom; she wants nothing to do with me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Bonding with a new partner for one of your parents can be challenging since stepparents aren't often seen positively, but what happens when the new spouse is the one who rejects their partner's kids even though they want to look up to them as their parents?

Read full story
29 comments

Mom on son: "He cried for 2 hours because I forgot to make him breakfast; he's 35"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids and preparing homecooked meals makes sense when they're little, and you want to make sure they don't have too many sweets and keep up their energy.

Read full story
237 comments

Daughter on parents: "They're making me pay for my room after high school; it's been mine since I was little"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up in your parents' home will help you learn more about life without having to face major issues until later on. Still, sometimes it can also stop you from understanding how much it matters to be able to look out for yourself and earn enough money.

Read full story
652 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants to have a private talk with his ex; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Staying in contact with someone you previously were in a relationship with can bring a lot of tension for your new partner. And when there are no kids or mutual friends, why would communication continue when that relationship is done, and both parties have walked away?

Read full story
56 comments

Wife on husband: "He dated a girl online; he says he loves me but won't stop talking to her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being determined to make a marriage work matters a lot in the long run, particularly once it's been more than four or five years, and you need the relationship to stay strong. What do you do when you realize your spouse has emotionally engaged with someone else, though?

Read full story
40 comments

Daughter on mom: "I share a room with her because she clutters the other bedroom; how do I get my own space?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being close to your parents often means living in the same house, but not necessarily in the same room. What do you do when you feel like you truly want your space and a place to just be with your thoughts, but you still have to share a room with one of your parents?

Read full story
110 comments

Stepdad on daughter: "I hoped she'd call me dad after I got married; she hasn't in 19 years"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to complete a family through a second marriage will also bring about different parenting connections. Being close to your partner's kids may create an expectation that they would consider you their parent.

Read full story
34 comments

Wife on husband: "He keeps crying about our daughter; we lost her, and he's annoying me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Letting go of your child is one of the hardest things a parent will do, and it's often very difficult to deal with the grief left behind while trying to go on with daily life.

Read full story
318 comments

Daughter on mom: "She stopped talking to me because I don't want the boy she adopted"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having siblings often gives rise to competition, particularly if one of them was used to being an only child for several years. And when the brothers or sisters are adopted, there is a different dynamic inside the family because the first child decides how to behave towards the new member of the household.

Read full story
274 comments

Dad on daughter: "She told me her husband offends her; do I go and take her home?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids get married and start their own families is a wonderful experience as you get ready to become a grandparent and help as much as you can while making memories together. But what happens when a marriage isn't happy, and your child confides in you and tells you they're being mistreated?

Read full story
46 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He favors his kids over me; mom won't do anything because he pays the bills"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married again after divorce when you're a parent is not just a simple phase of deciding which partner can make you happy. Your kids also need to like them, and when you want a larger family and aim to stay at home and have the new partner take care of everyone as far as money is concerned, arguments can start unexpectedly.

Read full story
26 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He left mom after they had a baby; I don't want to see that family"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time requires a lot of patience, love, and determination, particularly if you're a parent already. It won't be just about you but also about making your kids feel included in the new family that's being formed with all the memories about to come.

Read full story
60 comments

Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.

Read full story
58 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "Mom sleeps on the sofa; he stays in his mother's room"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sleeping arrangements for a married couple can vary greatly, and kids can get surprised by different ideas, but what happens when they constantly see one of the parents is always sleeping in the living room just in case the spouse's mom comes over and needs the best room to be available?

Read full story
80 comments

Mom on daughter: "She won't go on vacation to look after her cousins; why would I pay to take her?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having fun on vacation matters just as much to parents and kids, and when you're planning a vacation for your extended family and including several relatives, it's worth taking into consideration everyone's need to play and have a good time.

Read full story
327 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "She told me she's embarrassed of me in front of my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being friendly with your in-laws will often require more than a casual nod, and staying determined to keep the whole family happy may take extra effort and time.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy