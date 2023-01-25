Daughter on stepdad: "He favors his kids over me; mom won't do anything because he pays the bills"

Amy Christie

Photo byTimothy EberlyonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married again after divorce when you're a parent is not just a simple phase of deciding which partner can make you happy. Your kids also need to like them, and when you want a larger family and aim to stay at home and have the new partner take care of everyone as far as money is concerned, arguments can start unexpectedly.

Is paying the bills enough to justify the new stepparent trying to impose their opinion in any situation, or should the other parent still look out for their own kids?

My friend Katie has been married to her husband Larry for seven years. This is her second marriage, and she has a daughter from her first marriage too, Lauren.

Katie's first marriage only lasted one year, and her ex didn't help much with money. He rarely sees his daughter, and he's found someone else and is a dad again.

"He doesn't visit Lauren as often as he should. He used to send some money in the beginning, but I had to call so many times I just gave up on it and did some overtime myself. It felt like reminding him to love her; it was sad, and he resented me even more with each call," Katie said.

As she decided to let her ex go completely, Katie also started thinking about a new relationship and a father figure for her little girl.

"I didn't want Lauren to grow up without a dad. That matters to kids, so I wanted a family for us two. And more kids," Katie said.

She met Larry while she was working part-time at a coffee shop in the evenings. He asked for her phone number, and in a few days, they were already friends.

"After a month or so, we decided to go out together. I dated him for about three months until I thought it would be ok to introduce him to Lauren. I was convinced we would be together for a long time," Katie recalls.

Lauren was willing to give him a chance, but Larry didn't spend much time playing or doing any other activities together.

"He just got busy so often I gave up trying to get close to him. I thought maybe he worked a lot, and I wasn't interesting enough," Lauren said.

Once Katie and Larry became parents and had another son and a daughter, things weren't the same, though. Larry always played with his kids, went on trips, or took them to various school activities.

"He was never too busy for them; he even took time off to be with my brother and sister. And I started wondering why he couldn't do that for me. Maybe he didn't care about me?" Lauren added.

After her brother and sister were born, Lauren's mom decided to stay home and look after all her kids.

"Larry was ok with it, and he said he wouldn't trust a babysitter to watch over them. So, I gave up on my job and focused on the kids and every chore around the house," Katie said.

Lauren also noticed a change around their home once Katie no longer worked. Her mom began agreeing with everything her stepdad said, and she rarely contradicted him, even when it was clear he wasn't right.

"It was like she assumed only his opinion mattered because he worked and paid for the things we wanted. But he wasn't being fair, and he still didn't like me," Lauren said.

She also felt he was more concerned with his own kids but couldn't find much support from her mom.

"He favors his kids over me; mom won't do anything because he pays the bills. It's not just money, he's being offensive to me, and sometimes he won't let me have dinner if I don't cook half of it. His kids never have to help with anything, and all the dishes get left in the sink after they eat. And then Larry comes over and tells me loudly to get going and wash them. And mom just sits through it," Lauren said.

She's disappointed with her mom because she won't say anything to her stepdad, even though their arguments almost always take place close to her. Unfortunately, Katie is choosing to avoid any disagreements because Larry is the one covering the bills.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom, and I have accepted that. No, I won't argue for every little thing, and I think Lauren is overreacting. She's being lazy sometimes, and it's good he reminds her to do her chores. And if her siblings don't do anything yet, it doesn't mean she should waste time too," Katie said.

What do you think about this situation? Is the mom right to avoid any argument because she's not earning money and her husband is the only one paying their bills? Does having a job make it fair for him to keep arguing with Lauren or to show a marked preference for his kids only?

