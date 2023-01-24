Daughter on stepdad: "He left mom after they had a baby; I don't want to see that family"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkC6v_0kPddyyy00
Photo by🇸🇮 Janko FerličonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married a second time requires a lot of patience, love, and determination, particularly if you're a parent already. It won't be just about you but also about making your kids feel included in the new family that's being formed with all the memories about to come.

But what do you do when that family doesn't last, but there's a bond that can't go away because you had kids with your second partner as well? Are the children from your first marriage expected to stay in touch with their stepfamily because of their siblings?

My friend Diane has been married twice. Her first marriage was with her high school sweetheart, but it only lasted two years before they both understood they wanted different things in life and would only upset each other by trying to be happy in opposing ways.

"He wanted me to be a stay-at-home mom, and I couldn't do that. Not even for one month. We had our daughter, and things fell apart after that. His mom interfering didn't help either, but it was mainly about him asking me to give up everything I cared about for my parenting role. I couldn't go along with that," Diane said.

She divorced her husband a few months after her daughter was born, and today, they still keep in touch, and he visits them for the holidays and on some weekends.

"It's essential for my girl. I don't want Sonja to ever feel like her dad forgot her. We didn't get along, but they will support each other for a long time to come. As it should be, and she has her grandparents, too," Diane added.

While making sure her daughter kept in touch with her dad, Diane also thought about finding someone else.

"I wasn't going to be a single mom permanently. Maybe my ex and I didn't have similar goals, but I was sure someone else would want the same things. And I wanted two parents for my little girl; maybe other kids too," the mom added.

One year after her divorce, she met Henry while she was out shopping.

"He was looking for a present for his aunt's birthday, and I helped him find something suitable. We went for a coffee after that, and we exchanged phone numbers. Starting on the following day, we saw each other all the time. And from friends to dating, it was a matter of three weeks or so," Diane recalls.

Henry began coming round her house too, and he met her daughter. They didn't get along great, but he was willing to be her friend and help whenever she needed him.

"I knew she loved her dad, and seeing a new man wasn't going to be easy. So I let things flow naturally, and he agreed to be just a friend until she was comfortable with him," the mom explained.

Henry proposed after five months of dating, and they got married after one year. Once he moved into the same house with Diane and her daughter, things were more relaxed, and her daughter didn't mind having him around as much as in the beginning.

Diane soon found out she was pregnant again, and her daughter was happy to learn she would have a brother. On welcoming their son, Henry and Diane asked their parents to help, and they also found a babysitter to watch both kids on weekdays.

"It seemed to work out fine for a few months, but then his parents started making comments about our family arrangements. His mom kept saying it wasn't ok for the kids not to have their mom around all the time and that we were throwing money away on the babysitter when I should be there and doing it all," Diane said.

The couple argued because Henry was gradually coming to share his mom's opinion, and Diane wasn't willing to give up her career.

"It felt like everything was happening all over again. And I had been so careful this time; I had talked to him about it a long time before we had our baby, and he was ok with my goals," she said.

Unfortunately. Henry couldn't accept her choices and took his mom's advice to get a divorce.

"It was offensive because I felt it was more her decision than his to leave the baby and me. But there was nothing I could do," Diane said.

As soon as she found out her stepdad was leaving, Soja refused to talk to him and avoided him every time he was around until he packed his things and left.

"Every attempt at being friendly was over, and she wouldn't talk to him, not even to play with her little brother," Diane said.

As it turns out, the mom couldn't completely end her relationship with her ex and his parents because she still wanted her son to have grandparents and to be close to Henry.

Including Sonja in this family dynamic has become a challenge, though, particularly since she doesn't want to go to birthday parties or during the holidays.

"I can't leave her alone, and I don't want my son to miss bonding with his dad's family. They don't mind having her there, but she says she can't stand them," Diane said.

While her mom is trying to convince her to still see her stepfamily, Sonja has already made up her mind to either stay home by herself or spend time with her own dad whenever she can.

"He left mom after they had a baby; I don't want to see that family. I trusted him for a while, and look what he did. I want nothing to do with any of them. My brother and mom can visit if they want, not me," she said.

What do you think about this situation? Is Sonja being fair in refusing to go anywhere near her stepfamily even if they are ok with having her around? Is Henry leaving her mom enough of a reason for her not to bond with her brother on family occasions when they could be making memories together?

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
92K followers

