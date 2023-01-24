Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"

Amy Christie

Photo byGiorgio TrovatoonUnsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.

When is it ok to allow them to go away somewhere with their boyfriend, and is being with his family a guarantee that all will go well, or do you need to look closely into the other family's life values?

My friend Delia has been married to her husband Gavin for 22 years. They went through many difficult times together, including waiting a lot to become parents and feeling overjoyed once they welcomed their daughter Anna and, later on, their son Robert.

They couldn't afford to give up on their jobs, so they had their parents come over to help, and they also hired a babysitter occasionally. Their kids also went to daycare while Delia and Gavin kept working overtime to be able to cover all expenses and make sure they had all the opportunities they missed when they were young.

"We both grew up in large families, where we were often overlooked for younger siblings. We wanted to change that for our kids and be able to afford to give them what they need without seeing them get sad because all their friends can try things they can't. This has been a main purpose for us," Delia said.

Unfortunately, working long hours took a toll on their relationship with their kids. They're all close, but they don't share as many memories as their daughter would like.

"I know they worked for us, and I appreciate it. But I trust my grandparents more than my mom or dad. I would gladly tell them something that bothers me, but I'm cautious with mom. I still feel like she would judge me because she worked so much for me, and somehow, I'm not allowed to disappoint her expectations of me. And I don't know if I'm that amazing daughter she thinks I am. I try, but I might not be," Anna said.

Her brother is much younger than she is, and he hasn't had to think about these issues just yet.

"He plays all day and doesn't think there's anything strange about always being with our grandparents. But I see my friends going hiking with their parents, making picnics, and just enjoying themselves over the weekends. I wish we could be like that before I'm completely grown up and move away," Anna added.

During the past few months, Anna, who is in her second year of high school, has started seeing Hudson. After dating for a while, they decided they liked each other, and he asked her to be his girlfriend.

"I think he's great for me, and I like his family too. They're all relaxed and know how to have a good time. And his parents are always home in the afternoons. His mom cooks for the family, and I get to help her, too," Anna said.

Her boyfriend's family is planning to go on a two-week trip to the mountains, and the young couple doesn't want to be away from each other for so long. So, they thought about enjoying it together.

"His parents invited me to come, and I think it would be a nice way to bond with all of them. I'm going to miss Hudson too much if I just stay home and wait for them to come back," Anna said.

Delia, however, isn't that comfortable with this idea. And it's because she had a talk with the boy's parents and thinks their values are very different from hers and her husband's.

"She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids. They don't think couples should wait for marriage to live together, and they are in a hurry for their son to have kids—college, careers, and all that are not important things to them. And Hudson's mom has always been a housewife. I'm not sure it's a good example for Anna, and I don't think they would supervise them accordingly during the trip," Delia said.

The mom is opposed to her daughter going on the trip, but the teen won't give up on the idea. They're not talking since her mom refuses to let her go, and Anna is convinced she can't get closer to her boyfriend's family because of her mom.

What do you think about this situation? Is Delia fair in refusing to allow Anna to have fun on the trip? Can the other family be trusted to adequately supervise the two teenagers, or is it better to avoid such a trip altogether because of the possible consequences?

