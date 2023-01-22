Wife on in-laws: "They want us to raise my husband's niece; we will have our baby this year"

Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Helping the rest of your family when it comes to food costs, a school for nephews and nieces, or driving everyone where they need to go are things you get used to when you have a large family.

But what happens when your spouse's parents actually expect you to take responsibility for raising one of his sibling's kids? Is that a fair thing to ask when you're starting your own family?

My friend Yolanda has been married to her husband, John, for almost eight years. They've been together since they were teenagers and always wanted to have a home and a family together.

"It took us a while to get there because we weren't earning much, and college was hard for both of us. When we finally graduated and got better jobs, we got married in a few weeks and started saving for the home we wanted," Yolanda said.

They were both determined and put in plenty of work hours, and in the end, they managed to move into the house they wanted to raise a family in.

"I was so happy on the day we packed everything up and left the place we rented. We finally had a home we could call our own. And we were looking forward to becoming parents, too," Yolanda said.

As it turns out, having a child didn't happen as fast as they wanted it. As time passed and she didn't get pregnant, Yolanda began doubting whether they had made the right decision. And then, John's brother, Shawn, started having problems in his marriage.

"He was always arguing with his wife. Sometimes she left for a day or two, then came back. Other times they just wouldn't speak to each other for days. And their kids were there seeing it all," Yolanda recalls.

The couple had three kids, two sons and one daughter. John's parents took in their grandsons until the situation settled down. They also asked John and Yolanda to have their niece in their home for a while.

"I thought it was unusual to make that request, but then they already had two grandsons there, and their home isn't big. And I didn't want the little girl to be left there while her parents were arguing. So I said yes, only for a while. We were not her parents, just stepping in while things were difficult," she said.

Their niece moved in with them, and, in a few weeks, they got used to looking after her, playing, and taking her to kindergarten and other activities.

"We got along great, and her mom and dad came by for short visits in the evenings. I was sure in a month longer; they'd be ready to take her back home and fix their marriage," Yolanda said.

Unfortunately, things worked out very differently from what she expected. Her brother-in-law and his wife did get back together, and they took their two sons back home, but not their daughter.

"They keep saying they don't have enough money to raise three kids, but she's their daughter, not ours," Yolanda said.

Their in-laws didn't help find a solution either. Instead, they insisted they should let their niece live with them for much longer. This is further complicated as Yolanda just found out she is pregnant.

"They want us to raise my husband's niece; we will have our baby this year. I know it's hard for my brother-in-law, but I want to enjoy this time with my husband. This has to end," Yolanda said.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it ok for John's parents to ask the couple to keep looking after their niece even if her parents are now back together? Should Yolanda and John just take their niece back to her parents' home and prevent more arguments?