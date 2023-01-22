Woman on mother-in-law: "She wants wedding pictures without me; my parents and I are paying"

Photo by Leonardo Miranda on Unsplash

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Planning your wedding with the partner you want to spend your life with is filled with love and excitement, but there can also be difficult moments as each set of parents makes requests related to the big day.

And when photos come into play, some parents will always prefer to see only a few people in them, especially their own kids. Is that a fair request to make when it might even mean taking the bride out of a photo, or should in-laws just go along with what the couple has planned and avoid adding any pressure?

My friend Hannah has been engaged for one year to Simon, her fiance. They met three years ago on a hiking trip and have been together ever since. They both work hard, and since they set the wedding date, they've also taken on overtime to be able to have their own home after they tie the knot.

"It's very important to us; to be able to stop renting a place and just move into our home. We want to raise our own family, and that's the first step. It's not easy paying a mortgage, but I would rather do that than keep on renting," Hannah said.

At the same time, they've also been planning all the details for the ceremony, the menu, and the decorations.

The flower arrangements, the wedding cake, the color scheme, the seating, and all the invitations needed plenty of patience and care. And there were several times when Hannah just felt overwhelmed by it all and felt she might not be able to go through with it.

"My parents and my sister stepped in, and I love them for that. It was just too much. I love Simon, but wedding planning is taking such a toll on me. I was getting very stressed," she said.

Unfortunately, the same thing can't be said for Simon's parents. They didn't get involved in the wedding preparations and didn't try to make things easier for the couple. Instead, they made several requests for the special day.

"They want a menu created specifically for them, one for each. His dad wants to avoid gluten, his mom wants low calories, his sister only eats fish and chips, and his brother won't have flowers at his table at all. I tried to accommodate them, but it still felt like they could have made an exception just for our day," Hannah said.

And her future mother-in-law's latest condition for the wedding left Hannah annoyed.

"She wants wedding pictures without me; my parents and I are paying. She said there needs to be a special set just with her, her husband, my husband, his brother, and sister. And to get rid of any other person because those are the only photos she would care to keep for many years. That was offensive to me. I'm the bride, and it's my wedding day. You don't take me out of the photos I'm paying for," Hannah said.

She told her husband about this request, and he agreed his mom overreacted and that she shouldn't have said such a thing.

"Of course, we're not going to take Hannah out of our wedding photos. That was a strange request to make. Maybe mom didn't think it through; we're not doing it anyway. She can keep the photos as they are, with Hannah at the heart of it all, of course," he said.

He also went to have a talk with his mom, and she grudgingly agreed to have photos that would include the bride. However, she said she still hopes for at least one picture without her.

How do you think this should be handled? Is such a request from the future mother-in-law offensive, or should she ask for any photos she likes because her son's getting married? Is it ok for Hannah to refuse to accommodate her, particularly since it's her and her parents paying for the photos anyway?