Mom on daughter: "Why is she having kids if she still lives at home with me?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Seeing your kids become parents and waiting to welcome your grandkids can be a very fulfilling experience. But when it all happens in less-than-ideal circumstances, and you don't feel your kids are truly grown up but instead still rely on you too much to be able to have their own family, the doubts can make you question their timing and decisions.

My friend Angela has been a single mom for the past 14 years. She raised her daughter, Lia, on her own after her husband passed away, and she worked hard enough to make sure she would always have what she needed.

"I didn't mind overtime because I knew I had no husband to provide for us, and that was fine with me. I could do it for my daughter so that one day she could enjoy everything I couldn't," Angela said.

What her mom didn't foresee was that Lia didn't want to focus on a long-term career path. Instead, her dream was to start a family as soon as possible with her boyfriend.

"I always wanted to be a mom. And I want to have at least five kids. I know that's not what mom wants for me, but I can't live the life she thinks is best. It's my decision," Lia said.

She met her boyfriend, Andrew, in high school, and they dated for three more years until they decided they wanted to be together permanently.

"We can't afford to have our home for now. And we can't rent either because we're both still living at home with our parents to be able to handle the costs. But we don't want to wait anymore," Lia said.

So, Angela got a surprise one afternoon. As she came back from work, her daughter had cooked lunch and told her they needed to talk about something important.

"I got worried when I saw she was so serious. She told me she was pregnant, and she and her boyfriend didn't want to get married just yet, but that they were happy together," Angela recalls.

Finding out about her daughter's pregnancy left the mom surprised, particularly because she'd always thought it would happen after a wedding and once she had a place to live with her partner.

Lia isn't worried about changing the order of events and can't figure out why her mom would question the step she took.

"It's very early for that. They want to have kids, and they haven't even finished college. I will help, but I feel that so many opportunities are being thrown away. Why is she having kids if she still lives at home with me? I hope it's for the best. And I do want her to be happy. It's just not the way I pictured things would happen," Angela said.

She has a hard time understanding how Andrew and Lia are comfortable beginning a family when they don't even live together, but his parents are ok with it, so she's decided to go along with it too.

"It won't be easy for Lia to keep her grades up during her pregnancy. She also has a part-time job, so we'll see how long she can continue to do that. I let Andrew know he needs to come with us to every appointment and help with the costs because I can't do it all myself," Angela added.

Andrew agreed to help his girlfriend and her mom while she was pregnant. The couple is also considering getting engaged after the baby is born.

"We want to get married, but for now, we just want to be happy for the pregnancy without mixing any other event into it. We will get married. We always planned that anyway," Lia said.

What do you think about this situation? Does it make sense to have a baby before proposing or even considering a wedding? Is it fair for Angela to have to keep her pregnant daughter at home, or should she ask her to move out with her boyfriend and face life on her own?